Louisiana High School Football All-Classification Rankings: November 3, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Louisiana high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of November 3, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
Which teams took the top spot in each class? Here are High School On SI's latest Louisiana high school football computer rankings, as of November 3, 2025:
LHSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Westminster Academy (9-0)
2. Haynesville (9-0)
3. Riverside Academy (8-1)
4. Ascension Catholic (7-2)
5. North Iberville (8-1)
6. Jeanerette (8-1)
7. St. John (6-3)
8. Covenant Christian Academy (7-2)
9. Logansport (6-3)
10. Kentwood (5-4)
11. Jonesboro-Hodge (6-3)
12. Southern Lab (5-4)
13. Elton (5-3)
14. St. Martin’s Episcopal (5-4)
15. St. Frederick (5-4)
16. Grand Lake (6-3)
17. Ascension Christian (5-4)
18. LaSalle (6-3)
19. Westminster Christian Academy - Lafayette (5-4)
20. Basile (4-4)
21. West St. John (3-5)
22. Lincoln Prep (4-5)
23. General Trass (4-4)
24. Montgomery (4-5)
25. North Central (4-5)
LHSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Calvary Baptist Academy (8-1)
2. Ouachita Christian (9-0)
3. Kinder (9-0)
4. Mangham (8-2)
5. Oak Grove (8-2)
6. Catholic - N.I. (7-2)
7. Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy (8-2)
8. Mansfield (7-2)
9. South Plaquemines (7-1)
10. Loreauville (6-3)
11. Vinton (7-2)
12. East Feliciana (7-3)
13. Red River (5-4)
14. Union Parish (4-4)
15. Many (5-4)
16. Ferriday (6-3)
17. Avoyelles (6-3)
18. West St. Mary (7-2)
19. Slaughter Community Charter (7-2)
20. D’Arbonne Woods (6-3)
21. Rayville (5-4)
22. St. Helena College and Career Academy (4-4)
23. Welsh (4-5)
24. Lake Arthur (5-4)
25. Delcambre (5-4)
LHSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Jena (8-1)
2. Jewel Sumner (8-0)
3. Erath (9-0)
4. St. James (7-2)
5. Lake Charles College Prep (7-2)
6. Sterlington (7-2)
7. Bunkie (8-1)
8. Young Audiences Charter (7-0)
9. University Lab (7-2)
10. Marksville (8-1)
11. Amite (7-2)
12. Madison Prep (7-2)
13. Jennings (6-3)
14. Donaldsonville (7-2)
15. Church Point (7-2)
16. Kennedy (6-3)
17. Richwood (4-5)
18. Westlake (6-3)
19. Pine (5-3)
20. Haynes Academy (5-4)
21. Parkview Baptist (4-5)
22. Northwest (5-4)
23. Livingston Collegiate Academy (4-5)
24. Iota (4-5)
25. Carroll (4-4)
LHSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. North DeSoto (9-0)
2. Teurlings Catholic (9-0)
3. St. Charles Catholic (8-1)
4. Iowa (9-0)
5. Tioga (9-1)
6. Lakeshore (8-1)
7. Northwood (8-1)
8. Belle Chasse (8-1)
9. Plaquemine (8-1)
10. St. Thomas More (6-3)
11. Brusly (8-1)
12. Franklin Parish (7-2)
13. The Willow School (7-2)
14. Franklinton (6-3)
15. Westgate (5-4)
16. McDonogh 35 (6-3)
17. South Lafourche (6-3)
18. Lutcher (6-4)
19. West Feliciana (5-4)
20. St. Michael (6-3)
21. West Ouachita (5-5)
22. Cecilia (5-4)
23. DeRidder (5-4)
24. Comeaux (5-4)
25. Minden (4-5)
LHSAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Edna Karr (9-0)
2. St. Augustine (8-1)
3. Alexandria (8-1)
4. John Curtis Christian (7-1)
5. Ruston (7-2)
6. West Monroe (7-2)
7. Archbishop Rummel (6-3)
8. Neville (6-3)
9. Destrehan (7-2)
10. Parkway (9-0)
11. Central (7-2)
12. Brother Martin (6-4)
13. Denham Springs (7-2)
14. Southside (7-2)
15. Zachary (6-2)
16. St. Paul’s (7-2)
17. Terrebonne (6-3)
18. Thibodaux (8-1)
19. East Ascension (6-3)
20. Riverdale (9-1)
21. Ouachita Parish (5-4)
22. Hammond (6-3)
23. Jesuit (5-5)
24. St. Amant (7-2)
25. Acadiana (6-3)
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.