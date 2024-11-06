Louisiana high school football computer rankings (11/4/2024)
Nine weeks of the 2024 Louisiana high school football season have come and gone, and High School on SI is rolling out its updated computer rankings in the state.
Neville sits atop the 5A computer rankings, with Edna Karr at No. 2 and Alexandria at No. 3.
SBLive’s formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive/SI’s latest Louisiana football computer rankings, as of November 4, 2024:
CLASS 1A
1. Vermilion Catholic (9-0)
0.999 pts
2. Catholic of Pointe Coupee (10-0)
0.883 pts
3. Ascension Catholic (8-1)
0.847 pts
4. Haynesville (9-0)
0.847 pts
5. Covenant Christian Academy (9-0)
0.827 pts
6. Riverside Academy (6-2)
0.808 pts
7. Hamilton Christian (7-1)
0.803 pts
8. Kentwood (8-3)
0.742 pts
9. Ascension Episcopal (8-1)
0.731 pts
10. St. Edmund (9-1)
0.714 pts
CLASS 2A
1. Dunham (9-0)
0.932 pts
2. Calvary Baptist Academy (7-2)
0.887 pts
3. Newman (8-0)
0.845 pts
4. Catholic - N.I. (8-1)
0.819 pts
5. Ouachita Christian (9-0)
0.815 pts
6. Oak Grove (9-1)
0.814 pts
7. DeQuincy (8-1)
0.799 pts
8. Episcopal (7-2)
0.761 pts
9. Union Parish (6-4)
0.723 pts
10. Kinder (7-2)
0.723 pts
CLASS 3A
1. Jennings (8-1)
0.950 pts
2. Bunkie (9-0)
0.921 pts
3. Jewel Sumner (8-1)
0.860 pts
4. Iota (8-1)
0.860 pts
5. Erath (7-1-1)
0.813 pts
6. Kennedy (9-1)
0.798 pts
7. University Lab (6-2)
0.770 pts
8. Amite (7-2)
0.746 pts
9. St. James (6-2)
0.743 pts
10. Sterlington (6-3)
0.720 pts
CLASS 4A
1. Lutcher (8-0)
0.947 pts
2. Franklinton (8-1)
0.924 pts
3. Franklin Parish (8-1)
0.878 pts
4. Iowa (9-1)
0.873 pts
5. Archbishop Shaw (7-2)
0.865 pts
6. Teurlings Catholic (8-1)
0.844 pts
7. Lakeshore (7-2)
0.814 pts
8. North DeSoto (7-2)
0.807 pts
9. St. Thomas More (6-3)
0.804 pts
10. E.D. White (8-2)
0.801 pts
CLASS 5A
1. Neville (9-0)
1.118 pts
2. Edna Karr (9-0)
1.066 pts
3. Alexandria (9-0)
1.060 pts
4. Airline (9-0)
1.016 pts
5. Acadiana (8-1)
1.006 pts
6. Ruston (7-2)
0.999 pts
7. Catholic-B.R. (9-1)
0.992 pts
8. Archbishop Rummel (8-1)
0.976 pts
9. Central (8-1)
0.955 pts
10. Parkway (8-1)
0.921 pts
