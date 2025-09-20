High School

Louisiana high school football final scores, results — September 19, 2025

CJ Vafiadis

Alexandria takes on Edna Karr in the LHSAA Div I State Football Championship game in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024.
Alexandria takes on Edna Karr in the LHSAA Div I State Football Championship game in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. / SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Louisiana high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.

A.J. Ellender 48, Houma Christian 3

Abbeville 34, Ascension Episcopal 39

Acadiana 35, St. Thomas More 39

Airline 34, Union Parish 19

Alexandria 27, Destrehan 21

Amite 43, Independence 7

Archbishop Rummel 29, Archbishop Shaw 0

Ascension Catholic 43, St. Thomas Aquinas 7

Belle Chasse 56, South Plaquemines 0

Brother Martin 38, New Hope 26

Bunkie 53, Avoyelles 6

Calvary Baptist Academy 33, Franklin Parish 30

Captain Shreve 42, Natchitoches Central 36

Carencro 20, Zachary 34

Central 48, Walker 37

Comeaux 42, New Iberia 28

Covenant Christian Academy 42, Ascension Christian 6

Covington 56, KIPP Booker T. Washington 6

Crowley 42, East Beauregard 26

Delcambre 28, Beau Chene 6

Denham Springs 33, Woodlawn-B.R. 0

DeQuincy 52, Oberlin 20

Deweyville 36, Acadiana Christian 20

Dunham 21, St. Charles Catholic 27

Dutchtown 62, Collegiate Academy 0

East Ascension 25, Sam Houston 14

Easton 50, Slidell 35

Edna Karr 63, McDonogh 35 0

Elton 64, Montgomery 62

Erath 35, Eunice 16

Evangel Christian Academy 43, Byrd 36

Ferriday 69, Delta Charter 24

Fontainebleau 36, Peabody 6

Hahnville 28, E.D. White 7

Hamilton Christian 48, Vinton 22

Hammond 37, East St. John 7

Haynesville 54, Homer 6

Holy Cross 23, Chalmette 6

Iowa 42, Parkview Baptist 13

Jeanerette 50, White Castle 0

Jena 42, St. Frederick 7

Jennings 26, Welsh 14

Jesuit 52, Bonnabel 0

Jewel Sumner 28, Loranger 7

Jonesboro-Hodge 42, Delhi Charter 27

Kaplan 48, North Vermilion 16

Kentwood 46, St. Helena College and Career Academy 30

Lafayette 49, Mamou 6

Lake Charles College Prep 41, Opelousas 34

Lakeshore 28, Northshore 13

Lakeside 52, Plain Dealing 0

LaSalle 30, Merryville 22

Leesville 48, Many 15

Live Oak 55, Ponchatoula 28

Livonia 40, Port Allen 7

Logansport 40, Bossier 12

Longview 35, Ruston 38

Mandeville 39, Carver Collegiate Academy 14

Mangham 48, Caldwell Parish 0

Marksville 20, Iota 8

Minden 20, North Webster 21

North Central 46, Pine Prairie 0

North Iberville 30, Benjamin Franklin 14

Northeast 41, East Iberville 0

Northwood 14, Pickering 6

Northwood 62, Mansfield 26

Oak Grove 42, Red River 36

Oak Grove 36, Neville 7

Ouachita Christian 56, Delhi 0

Riverside Academy 40, Prairieville 23

Ruston 38, Longview 35

Sacred Heart 38, Basile 15

Salmen 42, Bogalusa 6

South Lafourche 42, Central Lafourche 41

South Terrebonne 50, Hanson Memorial 0

Southside 35, Madison Prep 22

St. Amant 28, Kennedy 12

St. John 36, Haynes Academy 34

St. Martinville 35, Breaux Bridge 7

St. Paul's 24, De La Salle 7

Terrebonne 28, St. James 16

Thibodaux 40, Assumption 0

Thomas Jefferson 48, Centerville 28

Tioga 56, Pineville 14

Vermilion Catholic 29, Loreauville 26

Vidalia 42, Block 20

West Feliciana 50, Broadmoor 35

West Ouachita 57, Winnfield 32

West St. John 60, Donaldsonville 59

Westminster Academy 49, Westminster Christian Academy - Lafayette 7

Westlake 34, Washington-Marion 6

Woodlawn-Shreveport 62, Lakeview 0

Wossman 28, Richwood 14

Published
