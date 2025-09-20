Louisiana high school football final scores, results — September 19, 2025
The 2025 Louisiana high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.
A.J. Ellender 48, Houma Christian 3
Abbeville 34, Ascension Episcopal 39
Acadiana 35, St. Thomas More 39
Airline 34, Union Parish 19
Alexandria 27, Destrehan 21
Amite 43, Independence 7
Archbishop Rummel 29, Archbishop Shaw 0
Ascension Catholic 43, St. Thomas Aquinas 7
Belle Chasse 56, South Plaquemines 0
Brother Martin 38, New Hope 26
Bunkie 53, Avoyelles 6
Calvary Baptist Academy 33, Franklin Parish 30
Captain Shreve 42, Natchitoches Central 36
Carencro 20, Zachary 34
Central 48, Walker 37
Comeaux 42, New Iberia 28
Covenant Christian Academy 42, Ascension Christian 6
Covington 56, KIPP Booker T. Washington 6
Covington 56, Washington 6
Crowley 42, East Beauregard 26
Delcambre 28, Beau Chene 6
Denham Springs 33, Woodlawn-B.R. 0
DeQuincy 52, Oberlin 20
DeRidder 16, Newton 36
Deweyville 36, Acadiana Christian 20
Dunham 21, St. Charles Catholic 27
Dutchtown 62, Collegiate Academy 0
East Ascension 25, Sam Houston 14
Easton 50, Slidell 35
Edna Karr 63, McDonogh 35 0
Elton 64, Montgomery 62
Erath 35, Eunice 16
Evangel Christian Academy 43, Byrd 36
Ferriday 69, Delta Charter 24
Fontainebleau 36, Peabody 6
Hahnville 28, E.D. White 7
Hamilton Christian 48, Vinton 22
Hammond 37, East St. John 7
Haynesville 54, Homer 6
Holy Cross 23, Chalmette 6
Iowa 42, Parkview Baptist 13
Istrouma 14, St. Michael 16
Jeanerette 50, White Castle 0
Jena 42, St. Frederick 7
Jennings 26, Welsh 14
Jesuit 52, Bonnabel 0
Jewel Sumner 28, Loranger 7
Jonesboro-Hodge 42, Delhi Charter 27
Kaplan 48, North Vermilion 16
Kentwood 46, St. Helena College and Career Academy 30
Lafayette 49, Mamou 6
Lake Charles College Prep 41, Opelousas 34
Lakeshore 28, Northshore 13
Lakeside 52, Plain Dealing 0
LaSalle 30, Merryville 22
Leesville 48, Many 15
Live Oak 55, Ponchatoula 28
Livonia 40, Port Allen 7
Logansport 40, Bossier 12
Longview 35, Ruston 38
Mandeville 39, Carver Collegiate Academy 14
Mangham 48, Caldwell Parish 0
Marksville 20, Iota 8
Minden 20, North Webster 21
Newton 36, DeRidder 16
North Caddo 28, Southwood 50
North Central 46, Pine Prairie 0
North DeSoto 39, West Monroe 28
North Iberville 30, Benjamin Franklin 14
Northeast 41, East Iberville 0
Northwood 14, Pickering 6
Northwood 62, Mansfield 26
Notre Dame 14, Teurlings Catholic 3
Oak Grove 42, Red River 36
Oak Grove 36, Neville 7
Ouachita Christian 56, Delhi 0
Riverside Academy 40, Prairieville 23
Ruston 38, Longview 35
Sacred Heart 38, Basile 15
Salmen 42, Bogalusa 6
South Lafourche 42, Central Lafourche 41
South Terrebonne 50, Hanson Memorial 0
Southside 35, Madison Prep 22
Southwood 50, North Caddo 28
St. Amant 28, Kennedy 12
St. Charles Catholic 27, Dunham 21
St. John 36, Haynes Academy 34
St. Martinville 35, Breaux Bridge 7
St. Michael 16, Istrouma 14
St. Paul's 24, De La Salle 7
St. Thomas More 39, Acadiana 35
Terrebonne 28, St. James 16
Thibodaux 40, Assumption 0
Thomas Jefferson 48, Centerville 28
Tioga 56, Pineville 14
Vermilion Catholic 29, Loreauville 26
Vidalia 42, Block 20
West Feliciana 50, Broadmoor 35
West Monroe 28, North DeSoto 39
West Ouachita 57, Winnfield 32
West St. John 60, Donaldsonville 59
Westminster Academy 49, Westminster Christian Academy - Lafayette 7
Westlake 34, Washington-Marion 6
Woodlawn-Shreveport 62, Lakeview 0
Wossman 28, Richwood 14
Zachary 34, Carencro 20
