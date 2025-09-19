Louisiana (LHSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 19, 2025
Get LHSAA schedules and scores as the 2025 Louisiana high school football season kicks continues Friday, September 19
There are 122 games scheduled across Louisiana on Friday, September 19, including 19 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Louisiana High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include four of Louisiana's top-ranked teams as No. 1 Edna Karr host McDonogh 35 and No. 8 Alexandria travels to take on No. 13 Destrehan.
Louisiana High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 19
With 19 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Louisiana high school football continues.
LHSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 42 Class 5A high school football games in Louisiana on Friday, September 19, 2025. The first game, KIPP Booker T. Washington vs Covington, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by McDonogh 35 vs Edna Karr at 7:00 PM. The final game, Longview vs Ruston, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our LHSAA Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
LHSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 43 Class 4A high school football games in Louisiana on Friday, September 19, 2025. The first game, Northshore vs Lakeshore, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Teurlings Catholic vs Notre Dame, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our LHSAA Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
LHSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 44 Class 3A high school football games in Louisiana on Friday, September 19, 2025. The first game, North Webster vs Minden, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted byCatholic-B.R. vs University Lab at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on ourLHSAA Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
LHSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 41 Class 2A high school football games in Louisiana on Friday, September 19, 2025. The first game, Amite vs Independence, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by St. Charles Catholic vs Dunham at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our LHSAA Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
LHSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 35 Class 1A high school football games in Louisiana on Friday, September 19, 2025. The first game, East Iberville vs Northeast, starts at 7:00 PM. The last game, Vermilion Catholic vs Loreauville, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on ourLHSAA Class 1A High School Football Scoreboard.
