Louisiana high school football final scores, results — September, 2025
The 2025 Louisiana high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.
Abramson 40, Collegiate Academy 0
Acadiana 30, Zachary 14
Airline 50, Benton 18
Albany 54, Reed 0
Archbishop Rummel 30, University Lab 17
Archbishop Shaw 46, West Jefferson 0
Ascension Christian 40, Central Private 28
Basile 30, Mamou 24
Belle Chasse 70, East Jefferson 0
Bonnabel 58, Destrehan 13
Bossier 49, Glenbrook 20
Breaux Bridge 28, Vermilion Catholic 27
Brother Martin 37, St. Paul's 27
Brusly 43, Broadmoor 7
Buckeye 46, Grant 13
Bunkie 32, St. Louis Catholic 13
Ruston 63, Cabot 4
Caldwell Parish 21, Winnfield 12
Captain Shreve 56, Huntington 34
Carencro 38, Lafayette Christian Academy 15
Carver Collegiate Academy 53, L.W. Higgins 14
Catholic - N.I. 20, Central Catholic 13
Catholic of Pointe Coupee 63, Crowley 12
Catholic-B.R. 35, St. Thomas More 17
Cedar Creek 64, Lakeview 6
Central 34, Denham Springs 28
Central Lafourche 40, New Iberia 14
Church Point 36, Marksville 28
Comeaux 34, Patterson 30
Covington 28, Franklinton 26
D'Arbonne Woods 55, Bearden 24
Delhi Charter 21, Delhi 12
DeRidder 49, Many 21
Donaldsonville 37, Port Allen 14
Dutchtown 44, Ponchatoula 13
East Ascension 50, Salmen 44
Edna Karr 24, American Heritage 17
Erath 49, North Vermilion 8
Evangel Christian Academy 63, Natchitoches Central 24
Ferriday 56, Block 0
Fontainebleau 50, Madison 12
Franklin Parish 48, St. Frederick 7
Fredrick Douglass 38, Houma Christian 3
Hahnville 48, Eleanor McMain 6
Hammond 10, Amite 3
Harmony Grove (Ouachita County) 25, Haynesville 0
Haughton 36, Byrd 35
Iowa 28, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 8
Iota 59, Kinder 41
Jefferson Rise Charter 49, Kenner Discovery 34
Jena 56, Holy Savior Menard 3
Jennings 22, Eunice 16
Jewel Sumner 29, Kentwood 14
John Curtis Christian 53, Northshore 7
Lafayette 23, St. Martinville 19
Lake Arthur 27, DeQuincy 12
Lakeshore 27, Chalmette 12
Livingston Collegiate Academy 42, Slidell 27
Loranger 31, St. Thomas Aquinas 7
Loyola College Prep 47, Logansport 12
Madison Prep 30, Mandeville 16
Mangham 34, Richwood 28
McDonogh 35 41, Washington 6
Minden 28, Homer 0
Natchitoches Central 42, Evangel Christian Academy 24
Neville 38, Calvary Baptist Academy 6
North DeSoto 49, Center 12
North Iberville 26, Livonia 25
North Webster 47, North Caddo 14
Northside 48, Sulphur 25
Northwood 61, Peabody 13
Oak Grove 53, Crossett 21
Oberlin 53, Bolton 8
Opelousas Catholic 43, East Beauregard 6
Ouachita Parish 54, Wossman 6
Parkview Baptist 21, Prairieville 14
Parkway 56, Woodlawn-Shreveport 6
Pine 44, Independence 19
Pineville 69, Avoyelles 14
Plaquemine 43, Scotlandville 29
Port Barre 34, Beau Chene 27
West Monroe 31, Pulaski Academy 17
Ringgold 54, Plain Dealing 12
Riverside Academy 19, Newman 13
Ruston 63, Cabot 4
Sacred Heart 42, Pine Prairie 0
South Beauregard 42, Washington-Marion 38
South Lafourche 26, Pearl River 22
South Plaquemines 38, Bogalusa 14
South Terrebonne 22, Covenant Christian Academy 21
Southern Lab 34, Carroll 20
Southside 34, Westgate 20
St. Charles Catholic 28, Lutcher 0
St. James 52, West St. John 6
St. John 50, Springfield 12
St. Michael 42, Tara 8
Sterlington 48, Rayville 14
Terrebonne 42, A.J. Ellender 3
Teurlings Catholic 46, Sam Houston 14
The Willow School 33, Metairie Park Country Day 20
Thibodaux 41, Landry 13
Tioga 56, Leesville 20
Varnado 50, Pope John Paul II 6
Washington 28, Bastrop 12
West Feliciana 54, Belaire 16
West Monroe 31, Pulaski Academy 17
West Ouachita 62, Jonesboro-Hodge 13
Westlake 47, LaGrange 12
Westminster Academy 42, St. Martin's Episcopal 7
Woodlawn-B.R. 20, Walker 17
