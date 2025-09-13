High School

Louisiana high school football final scores, results — September, 2025

See every final score from this week of Louisiana high school football

CJ Vafiadis

The 2025 Louisiana high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.

Abramson 40, Collegiate Academy 0

Acadiana 30, Zachary 14

Airline 50, Benton 18

Albany 54, Reed 0

Archbishop Rummel 30, University Lab 17

Archbishop Shaw 46, West Jefferson 0

Ascension Christian 40, Central Private 28

Basile 30, Mamou 24

Belle Chasse 70, East Jefferson 0

Bonnabel 58, Destrehan 13

Bossier 49, Glenbrook 20

Breaux Bridge 28, Vermilion Catholic 27

Brother Martin 37, St. Paul's 27

Brusly 43, Broadmoor 7

Buckeye 46, Grant 13

Bunkie 32, St. Louis Catholic 13

Cabot 28, Ruston 4

Caldwell Parish 21, Winnfield 12

Captain Shreve 56, Huntington 34

Carencro 38, Lafayette Christian Academy 15

Carver Collegiate Academy 53, L.W. Higgins 14

Catholic - N.I. 20, Central Catholic 13

Catholic of Pointe Coupee 63, Crowley 12

Catholic-B.R. 35, St. Thomas More 17

Cedar Creek 64, Lakeview 6

Central 34, Denham Springs 28

Central Lafourche 40, New Iberia 14

Church Point 36, Marksville 28

Comeaux 34, Patterson 30

Covington 28, Franklinton 26

D'Arbonne Woods 55, Bearden 24

Delhi Charter 21, Delhi 12

DeRidder 49, Many 21

Donaldsonville 37, Port Allen 14

Dutchtown 44, Ponchatoula 13

East Ascension 50, Salmen 44

Edna Karr 24, American Heritage 17

Erath 49, North Vermilion 8

Evangel Christian Academy 63, Natchitoches Central 24

Ferriday 56, Block 0

Fontainebleau 50, Madison 12

Franklin Parish 48, St. Frederick 7

Fredrick Douglass 38, Houma Christian 3

Hahnville 48, Eleanor McMain 6

Hammond 10, Amite 3

Harmony Grove (Ouachita County) 25, Haynesville 0

Haughton 36, Byrd 35

Iowa 28, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 8

Iota 59, Kinder 41

Jefferson Rise Charter 49, Kenner Discovery 34

Jena 56, Holy Savior Menard 3

Jennings 22, Eunice 16

Jewel Sumner 29, Kentwood 14

John Curtis Christian 53, Northshore 7

Lafayette 23, St. Martinville 19

Lake Arthur 27, DeQuincy 12

Lakeshore 27, Chalmette 12

Livingston Collegiate Academy 42, Slidell 27

Loranger 31, St. Thomas Aquinas 7

Loyola College Prep 47, Logansport 12

Madison Prep 30, Mandeville 16

Mangham 34, Richwood 28

McDonogh 35 41, Washington 6

Minden 28, Homer 0

Natchitoches Central 42, Evangel Christian Academy 24

Neville 38, Calvary Baptist Academy 6

North DeSoto 49, Center 12

North Iberville 26, Livonia 25

North Webster 47, North Caddo 14

Northside 48, Sulphur 25

Northwood 61, Peabody 13

Oak Grove 53, Crossett 21

Oberlin 53, Bolton 8

Opelousas Catholic 43, East Beauregard 6

Ouachita Parish 54, Wossman 6

Parkview Baptist 21, Prairieville 14

Parkway 56, Woodlawn-Shreveport 6

Pine 44, Independence 19

Pineville 69, Avoyelles 14

Plaquemine 43, Scotlandville 29

Port Barre 34, Beau Chene 27

Pulaski Academy 31, West Monroe 17

Ringgold 54, Plain Dealing 12

Riverside Academy 19, Newman 13

Ruston 63, Cabot 4

Sacred Heart 42, Pine Prairie 0

South Beauregard 42, Washington-Marion 38

South Lafourche 26, Pearl River 22

South Plaquemines 38, Bogalusa 14

South Terrebonne 22, Covenant Christian Academy 21

Southern Lab 34, Carroll 20

Southside 34, Westgate 20

St. Charles Catholic 28, Lutcher 0

St. James 52, West St. John 6

St. John 50, Springfield 12

St. Michael 42, Tara 8

Sterlington 48, Rayville 14

Terrebonne 42, A.J. Ellender 3

Teurlings Catholic 46, Sam Houston 14

The Willow School 33, Metairie Park Country Day 20

Thibodaux 41, Landry 13

Tioga 56, Leesville 20

Varnado 50, Pope John Paul II 6

Washington 28, Bastrop 12

West Feliciana 54, Belaire 16

West Monroe 31, Pulaski Academy 17

West Ouachita 62, Jonesboro-Hodge 13

Westlake 47, LaGrange 12

Westminster Academy 42, St. Martin's Episcopal 7

Woodlawn-B.R. 20, Walker 17

