Louisiana (LHSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12, 2025
Get LHSAA schedules and scores as the 2025 Louisiana high school football season kicks continues Friday, September 12
There are 127 games scheduled across Louisiana on Friday, September 12, including 19 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Louisiana High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include four of Louisiana's top-ranked teams as No. 1 Edna Karr host American Heritage and No. 17 St. Thomas More, and No. 3 Catholic - B.R.
Louisiana High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 12
With 19 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Louisiana high school football continues.
LHSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 43 games scheduled in the LHSAA 5A classification on Friday, September 12. The first game, American Heritage vs Edna Karr, starts at 4:00 PM. The final game, Central Lafourche vs New Iberia, starts at 5:00 PM. You can follow every game on our LHSAA Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
LHSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 47 games scheduled in the LHSAA 4A classification on Friday. The first game, Teurlings Catholic vs Sam Houston, starts at 5:00 PM. The final game, Center vs North DeSoto, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our LHSAA Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
LHSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 41 games scheduled in the LHSAA 3A classification on Friday. The first game, Mandeville vs Madison Prep, starts at 5:00 PM. You can follow every game on our LHSAA Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
LHSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
LHSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 40 games scheduled in the LHSAA 1A classification on Friday, September 12. The first game, West St. Mary vs Centerville, starts at 5:00 PM. You can follow every game on our LHSAA Class 1A High School Football Scoreboard.
