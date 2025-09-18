Louisiana High School Football Schedule & Scores (LHSAA) - September 18, 2025
There are 23 games scheduled across Louisiana on Thursday, September 4, including one matchup featuring a regionally ranked team. You can follow every game live on our Louisiana High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup on Thursday includes one of Louisiana's top-ranked teams as Westgate travels to take on No. 10 Lafayette Christian Academy.
Louisiana High School Football Games To Watch - September 18, 2025
Week 3 of Louisiana high school football starts this Thursday with 23 games to continue an exciting season.
Baton Rouge Metro Football Schedule - September 18
There are six Baton Rouge metro high school football games in Louisiana on Thursday. The first game, Crescent City Christian vs Springfield, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on ourBaton Rouge Metro Football Scoreboard.
Lafayette Metro Football Schedule - September 18
There are nine Lafayette metro high school football games in Louisiana on Thursday. The first game, Cecilia vs Northside, starts at 7:00 PM. There is one game featuring ranked teams, highlighted by Westgate vs Lafayette Christian Academy at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on ourLafayette Metro Football Scoreboard.
New Orleans Metro Football Schedule - September 18
There are six New Orleans metro high school football games in Louisiana on Thursday. The first game,St. Martin's Episcopal vs Patrick Taylor Science & Tech Academy starts at 6:00 PM. The last game, Lutcher vs Liberty, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on ourNew Orleans Metro Football Scoreboard.
