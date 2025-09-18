High School

Louisiana High School Football Schedule & Scores (LHSAA) - September 18, 2025

Get LHSAA live updates and final scores as the 2025 Louisiana high school football season continues on September 18, 2025

There are 23 games scheduled across Louisiana on Thursday, September 4, including one matchup featuring a regionally ranked team. You can follow every game live on our Louisiana High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup on Thursday includes one of Louisiana's top-ranked teams as Westgate travels to take on No. 10 Lafayette Christian Academy.

Louisiana High School Football Games To Watch - September 18, 2025

Week 3 of Louisiana high school football starts this Thursday with 23 games to continue an exciting season.

Baton Rouge Metro Football Schedule - September 18

There are six Baton Rouge metro high school football games in Louisiana on Thursday. The first game, Crescent City Christian vs Springfield, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on ourBaton Rouge Metro Football Scoreboard.

View full Baton Rouge metro scoreboard

Lafayette Metro Football Schedule - September 18

There are nine Lafayette metro high school football games in Louisiana on Thursday. The first game, Cecilia vs Northside, starts at 7:00 PM. There is one game featuring ranked teams, highlighted by Westgate vs Lafayette Christian Academy at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on ourLafayette Metro Football Scoreboard. ﻿

﻿View full Lafayette metro scoreboard

New Orleans Metro Football Schedule - September 18

There are six New Orleans metro high school football games in Louisiana on Thursday. The first game,St. Martin's Episcopal vs Patrick Taylor Science & Tech Academy starts at 6:00 PM. The last game, Lutcher vs Liberty, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on ourNew Orleans Metro Football Scoreboard.

View full New Orleans metro scoreboard

Published
CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

