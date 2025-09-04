Louisiana High School Football Schedule & Scores (LHSAA) - September 4, 2025
There are 25 games scheduled across Louisiana on Thursday, September 4. You can follow every game live on our Louisiana High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups on Thursday include some of Louisiana's top-ranked teams as Evangel Christian Academy takes on Neville, and Opelousas travels to take on Teurlings Catholic.
Louisiana High School Football Games To Watch - September 4, 2025
Week 1 of Louisiana high school football opens Thursday with 25 games to launch an exciting season.
Baton Rouge Metro Football Schedule - September 4
There are 6 Baton Rouge metro high school football games in Louisiana Thursday. The first game,Albany vs Westminster Christian Academy - Lafayette, starts at 7:00 PM. The final game,North Iberville vs Central Private, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Baton Rouge Metro Football Scoreboard.
View full Baton Rouge metro scoreboard
Lafayette Metro Football Schedule - September 4
There are 8 Lafayette metro football games in Louisiana on Thursday. The first game,Bolton vs Mamou, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Lafayette Metro Football Scoreboard.
View full Lafayette metro scoreboard
New Orleans Metro Football Schedule - September 4
There are 7 New Orleans metro high school football games in Louisiana Thursday. The first game, Kenner Discovery vs Fisher, starts at 6:30 PM. The final game, Reed vs Abramson, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game live on our New Orleans Metro Football Scoreboard.
View full New Orleans metro scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.