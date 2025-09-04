High School

Louisiana High School Football Schedule & Scores (LHSAA) - September 4, 2025

Get LHSAA live updates and final scores as the 2025 Louisiana high school football season kicks off on September 4, 2025

CJ Vafiadis

Edna Karr had good reason to celebrate at the Mercedes Benz Superdome this past week, finishing the 2024 season as an undefeated state champion and the No. 1 team in the Final 2024 Top 25 Louisiana High School Football Rankings.
/ Edna Karr Football Instagram

There are 25 games scheduled across Louisiana on Thursday, September 4. You can follow every game live on our Louisiana High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups on Thursday include some of Louisiana's top-ranked teams as Evangel Christian Academy takes on Neville, and Opelousas travels to take on Teurlings Catholic.

Louisiana High School Football Games To Watch - September 4, 2025

Week 1 of Louisiana high school football opens Thursday with 25 games to launch an exciting season.

Baton Rouge Metro Football Schedule - September 4

There are 6 Baton Rouge metro high school football games in Louisiana Thursday. The first game,Albany vs Westminster Christian Academy - Lafayette, starts at 7:00 PM. The final game,North Iberville vs Central Private, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Baton Rouge Metro Football Scoreboard.

View full Baton Rouge metro scoreboard

Lafayette Metro Football Schedule - September 4

There are 8 Lafayette metro football games in Louisiana on Thursday. The first game,Bolton vs Mamou, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Lafayette Metro Football Scoreboard. ﻿

﻿View full Lafayette metro scoreboard﻿

New Orleans Metro Football Schedule - September 4

There are 7 New Orleans metro high school football games in Louisiana Thursday. The first game, Kenner Discovery vs Fisher, starts at 6:30 PM. The final game, Reed vs Abramson, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game live on our New Orleans Metro Football Scoreboard.

View full New Orleans metro scoreboard

