Louisiana high school football: St. Edmund announces 2025 schedule

Blue Jays face Sacred Heart (TX) in Week 2 at the Catholic Bowl in Arlington

Football schedules for the 2025 season are being announced across the Pelican State, and High School on SI Louisiana will share them as we see them.

Recently, the St. Edmund Blue Jays announced a 10-game schedule, with four of their first five contests at home in Eunice. In Week 2, St. Edmund will face Sacred Heart (Texas) in the Catholic Bowl at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington.

Coach James Shiver's Blue Jays posted a 10-2 record in 2024, reaching the Division IV select quarterfinals as a No. 8 seed. Two key District 5-1A games are at home (vs. Opelousas Catholic and Catholic Pointe Coupee).

Below is the Blue Jays' 2025 schedule.

Sept. 5: vs. Elton

Sept 13: at Sacred Heart (Texas)

Sept. 19: vs. Morgan City

Sept. 26: vs. North Central

Oct. 3: vs. Opelousas Catholic

Oct 10: at Berchmans Academy

Oct. 17: at Sacred Heart (Ville Platte)

Oct. 24: vs. Catholic P.C.

Oct. 31: vs. Bolton

Nov. 7: at Westminster Christian-Opelousas

