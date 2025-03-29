Louisiana high school football: St. Edmund announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are being announced across the Pelican State, and High School on SI Louisiana will share them as we see them.
Recently, the St. Edmund Blue Jays announced a 10-game schedule, with four of their first five contests at home in Eunice. In Week 2, St. Edmund will face Sacred Heart (Texas) in the Catholic Bowl at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington.
Coach James Shiver's Blue Jays posted a 10-2 record in 2024, reaching the Division IV select quarterfinals as a No. 8 seed. Two key District 5-1A games are at home (vs. Opelousas Catholic and Catholic Pointe Coupee).
Below is the Blue Jays' 2025 schedule.
2025 St. Edmund Blue Jays football schedule
Sept. 5: vs. Elton
Sept 13: at Sacred Heart (Texas)
Sept. 19: vs. Morgan City
Sept. 26: vs. North Central
Oct. 3: vs. Opelousas Catholic
Oct 10: at Berchmans Academy
Oct. 17: at Sacred Heart (Ville Platte)
Oct. 24: vs. Catholic P.C.
Oct. 31: vs. Bolton
Nov. 7: at Westminster Christian-Opelousas
