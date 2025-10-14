High School

South-Central Louisiana High School Football Stat Leaders - Oct. 14, 2025

Check out the list of top passers, rushers and receivers

Mike Coppage

Carson Gurzi, Carencro QB
Carson Gurzi, Carencro QB / SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here are the statistical leaders from the Lafayette area through Week 6 of the high school football season.

Passing

1. Carson Gurzi, Carencro (90-of-134) 1,634 yards, 2 INT, 17 touchdowns

2. Kross Gillen, Opelousas Catholic (88-of-170) 1505-7-19

3. Cole Bergeron, St. Thomas More (98-of-234) 1472-7-15

4. Nathan Zaunbrecher, St. Edmund (48-of-79) 1313-1-15

5. Kennan Brown, Lafayette Renaissance (96-of-176) 1273-4-23

6. Collin Dore, Cecilia (58-of-101) 1049-4-8

7. Noah Antoine, Westgate (60-of-118) 1024-3-5

8. Alex Munoz, Teurlings Catholic (55-of-86) 993-1-12

9. Dazavian Maze, Abbeville (76-of-126) 964-7-9

10. Jack Landry, Erath (53-of-88) 871-2-12

11. Stephen George, Westminster Christian (33-of-58) 847-4-13

12. Braylon Walker, Lafayette Christian (68-of-112) 844-6-12

*13. Kaleb Joseph, Northside (45-of-80) 827-3-9

14. William Simon, Vermilion Catholic (56-of-119) 723-4-6

15. Khyrie Francisco, St. Martinville (66-of-124) 708-11-3

Rushing

1. Jaden Celestine, Comeaux 107 carries, 1,182 yards, 18 TDs

2. Hugo Morales, Delcambre 100-821-6

3. Caiden Bellard, Lafayette Christian 120-773-9

4. Joachim Bourgeois, Notre Dame 98-761-8

5. Nathan Diggs, St. Edmund 76-735-10

6. Justin Williams, Southside 121-730-10

7. Xzaban Williams, Lafayette 97-700-8

8. De'Maurion Cormier, Kaplan 89-695-11

9. Royce Butler, Opelousas Catholic 88-656-5

10. Braylon Walker, Lafayette Christian 78-654-7

*11. Troy Kennerson, Acadiana 71-612-9

12. Jahlil Charles, Erath 61-572-4

13. Owen Morris, Catholic New Iberia 66-564-8

14. Aiden Bourque, Erath 75-531-9

15. Pierce Gable, Westminster Christian-Lafayette 74-524-9

Receiving

1. Chantz Babineaux, Carencro 35-879-9

2. Roderick Tezeno, Opelousas Catholic 32-603-7

3. Christian Breaux, St. Thomas More 33-543-8

4. Cameron Samuels, Abbeville 33-510-7

5. Jarrison Reese, Church Point 33-494-7

6. Jacourey Duhon, Lafayette Renaissance 27-479-10

7. Jacolby Campbell, Abbeville 33-400-2

8. Hudson Simon, St. Edmund 14-382-5

9. Jackilon Roberson, Westgate 20-377-1

9. Andrew Viator, Teurlings Catholic 14-377-5

11. Maurice Marcel, Opelousas Catholic 20-352-7

12 Jai Joseph, Northside 11-349-5

13. Max Smith, St. Edmund 13-346-4

14. Brayden Allen, Lafayette Chrisitan 22-326-4

15. Damien Thomas, Westminster Christian 10-320-6

*Missing Week 6 stats

Published
Mike Coppage
MIKE COPPAGE

Mike Coppage is a Louisiana-based veteran reporter with decades of experience covering recruiting and high school sports for Scout, Rivals, The Acadiana Advocate and The Daily Iberian. He has been freelancing for High School On SI since 2024.

