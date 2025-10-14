South-Central Louisiana High School Football Stat Leaders - Oct. 14, 2025
Here are the statistical leaders from the Lafayette area through Week 6 of the high school football season.
Passing
1. Carson Gurzi, Carencro (90-of-134) 1,634 yards, 2 INT, 17 touchdowns
2. Kross Gillen, Opelousas Catholic (88-of-170) 1505-7-19
3. Cole Bergeron, St. Thomas More (98-of-234) 1472-7-15
4. Nathan Zaunbrecher, St. Edmund (48-of-79) 1313-1-15
5. Kennan Brown, Lafayette Renaissance (96-of-176) 1273-4-23
6. Collin Dore, Cecilia (58-of-101) 1049-4-8
7. Noah Antoine, Westgate (60-of-118) 1024-3-5
8. Alex Munoz, Teurlings Catholic (55-of-86) 993-1-12
9. Dazavian Maze, Abbeville (76-of-126) 964-7-9
10. Jack Landry, Erath (53-of-88) 871-2-12
11. Stephen George, Westminster Christian (33-of-58) 847-4-13
12. Braylon Walker, Lafayette Christian (68-of-112) 844-6-12
*13. Kaleb Joseph, Northside (45-of-80) 827-3-9
14. William Simon, Vermilion Catholic (56-of-119) 723-4-6
15. Khyrie Francisco, St. Martinville (66-of-124) 708-11-3
Rushing
1. Jaden Celestine, Comeaux 107 carries, 1,182 yards, 18 TDs
2. Hugo Morales, Delcambre 100-821-6
3. Caiden Bellard, Lafayette Christian 120-773-9
4. Joachim Bourgeois, Notre Dame 98-761-8
5. Nathan Diggs, St. Edmund 76-735-10
6. Justin Williams, Southside 121-730-10
7. Xzaban Williams, Lafayette 97-700-8
8. De'Maurion Cormier, Kaplan 89-695-11
9. Royce Butler, Opelousas Catholic 88-656-5
10. Braylon Walker, Lafayette Christian 78-654-7
*11. Troy Kennerson, Acadiana 71-612-9
12. Jahlil Charles, Erath 61-572-4
13. Owen Morris, Catholic New Iberia 66-564-8
14. Aiden Bourque, Erath 75-531-9
15. Pierce Gable, Westminster Christian-Lafayette 74-524-9
Receiving
1. Chantz Babineaux, Carencro 35-879-9
2. Roderick Tezeno, Opelousas Catholic 32-603-7
3. Christian Breaux, St. Thomas More 33-543-8
4. Cameron Samuels, Abbeville 33-510-7
5. Jarrison Reese, Church Point 33-494-7
6. Jacourey Duhon, Lafayette Renaissance 27-479-10
7. Jacolby Campbell, Abbeville 33-400-2
8. Hudson Simon, St. Edmund 14-382-5
9. Jackilon Roberson, Westgate 20-377-1
9. Andrew Viator, Teurlings Catholic 14-377-5
11. Maurice Marcel, Opelousas Catholic 20-352-7
12 Jai Joseph, Northside 11-349-5
13. Max Smith, St. Edmund 13-346-4
14. Brayden Allen, Lafayette Chrisitan 22-326-4
15. Damien Thomas, Westminster Christian 10-320-6
*Missing Week 6 stats
