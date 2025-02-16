Louisiana's No. 1 2026 QB Cole Bergeron Drawing Interest from Top College Programs
Cole Bergeron is the No. 1 quarterback in the Louisiana high school 2026 recruiting class, according to Dandy Don's list of top 100 prospects.
Bergeron, who checks in at No. 54 on the list, earned a three-star rating on Rivals after the St. Thomas More pro-style QB shined last year at the Under Armour Next Series camp in Houston and the Wilson QBX Combine in Indianapolis.
The 6-foot-4, 212-pound junior was named a Top Performer at the UA camp by Marshall Levenson, a Rivals national recruiting analyst who has since taken a job as director of SMU's recruiting staff.
Bergeron threw with the highest velocity at the Wilson event.
"I made a great impression in Indianapolis," said Bergeron, who recently visited SMU. "They put a chip in the footballs that measure spin rate and speed."
In addition to SMU, Bergeron is being recruited by Oklahoma State, Tulane, Florida Atlantic, the hometown (Lafayette) UL Ragin' Cajuns, and others. He received his first offer last year from Tino Sunseri, who was the quarterbacks' coach at Indiana. Sunseri is now at UCLA, another program that could be a factor in Bergeron's recruitment.
Oklahoma State got in contact with Bergeron last week via a phone call from quarterbacks' coach Kevin Johns., who wants him to come throw in front of their head coach when camp season commences.
"He let me know they're really interested in me," Bergeron said. "When I work out at their camp could be when they pull the trigger (with an offer)."
Bergeron's older brother, Hunter, played tight end for the Ragin' Cajuns. As a result, he has had a relationship with UL head coach Michael Desormeaux and offensive coordinator/WRs & recruiting coordinator Tim Leger for years.
Desormeaux and Leger are overseeing his recruitment.
"Oh yes, I definitely have a hometown family connection with the coaching staff and fans at UL," Bergeron said. "With my brother playing there, I was able to meet everybody."
The Cajuns and FAU are waiting to evaluate their 2026 quarterback recruiting needs until after the spring transfer portal in April. Bergeron has also recently heard from Tulane. He plans to camp this summer at schools that are showing serious interest.
"I'll pick the right spot that feels like home," he said.
This past season, Bergeron threw for 1,500 yards and 15 touchdowns with six interceptions for an STM team that played one of the state's toughest schedules. The Cougars shook back from a slow start to win eight straight games and reach the Division I select quarterfinals.
After Week 4, he didn't throw an interception until the playoff loss to state champion Edna Karr. The Cougars also lost their leading returning receiver to injury before the season.
"I got into the flow of things in my first year starting," Bergeron said. "Our chemistry with a lot of new guys on offense came a long way."
Listed as a pro-style quarterback, Bergeron has been working on his mobility and is running the 40-yard dash in the 4.7-to-4.8 range. He expects to throw the ball often next season to 6-foot-2 receiver Christian Breaux, who Bergeron said is a 6-foot-2 target that excels at winning 50/50 balls. He also plans to make plays with his feet when needed.
"We're looking for Cole to have a little more presence outside of the pocket," echoed STM offensive coordinator Shane Savoie in regard to Bergeron's running ability. "He will be able to utilize his legs. Cole is very athletic.
"He had the (junior) year I expected him to have, a developmental season against a schedule - Carencro, Catholic-Baton Rouge, Acadiana, Neville, Westgate - that forced him to grow up quickly. By the Neville game, he settled in and did a really good job of being composed."
Last season's STM senior class has lost only lost one game in two years and was coming off a perfect 14-0 season, so when the Cougars began last fall with a 1-3 record, there was some "external pressure," Savoie said.
"Cole was able to balance the expectations as a junior in high school," Savoie said. "He's going to write his own story. I'm really impressed with how he's handled t."
Bergeron is currently competing on the 7-on-7 circuit for the 4th Quarter Mentality team coached by Donald Fusilier. His teammates include 2027 four-star Braylon Calais from Division II state champion Cecilia, 2026 three-star receiver Roderick Tezeno (Opelousas Catholic) and Hamilton Christian 2027 QB/ATH Javon Vital.
UL Ragin' Cajun quarterback Walker Howard, who previously played at LSU and Mississippi, was a four-star prospect at St. Thomas More, a Class 4A perennial power with five state championships.