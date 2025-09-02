Louisiana Sportsline High School Football Classification Rankings - Sept. 2, 2025
Louisiana Sportsline has released its first top 10 state rankings for the five football classes. The message board has a panel of 12 voters (including myself). The numbers following team's ranking are the total number of votes received and the total number of first-place votes (in parentheses)
Related: Louisiana High School On SI Preseason Top 25 Rankings
Class 5A
1. Edna Karr 144 (12)
2. Catholic-BR 124
3. Central 100
4. Neville 97
5. St. Augustine
6. Ruston 92
7. John Curtis 66
8. Alexandria 58
9. Destrehan 40
10. Zachary 32
Others Receiving Votes: Acadiana 24, Evangel Christian 24, Southside 14, Archbishop Rummel 13, Brother Martin 5, West Monroe 4, Terrebonne 3, Airline 2, Captain Shreve 2
Class 4A
1. St. Thomas More 139 (10)
2. North DeSoto 104 (1)
3. Westgate 95
4. Archbishop Shaw 90
5. Franklin Parish 85 (1)
6. Lutcher 83
7. E.D. White 73
8. Teurlings Catholic 59
9. Franklinton 56
10. Cecilia 53
Others Receiving Votes: St. Charles 30, Iowa 23, Plaquemine 19, Lakeshore 12, Opelousas 3, Leesville 2, Loyola Prep 1
Class 3A
1. University Lab 130 (6)
2. St. James 116 (3)
3. Sterlington 107
4. Madison Prep 104 (2)
5. Amite 85
6. Jena 77 (1)
7. John F. Kennedy 67
8. LCCP 47
9. Jennings 41
10. De La Salle 39
Others Receiving Votes: Jewel Sumner 37, Erath 15, Northwest 14, Bunkie 13, Iota 13, Pine 11, Parkview Baptist 7, Westlake 5
Class 2A
1. Dunham 131 (5)
2. Lafayette Christian 123 (4)
3. Calvary Baptist 111 (1)
4. Catholic-NI 95 (1)
5. Union Parish 84 (1)
6. Ouachita Christian 76
7. Oak Grove 70
8. Newman 66
9. Notre Dame 61
10. South Plaquemines 36
Others Receiving Votes: Loreauville 22, Episcopal 17, Lafayette Renaissance 17, Kinder 11, Homer 8, Mangham 4, Ferriday 2, Many 1
Class 1A
1. Southern Lab 125 (5)
2. Haynesville 119 (3)
3. Kentwood 116
4. Vermilion Catholic 106 (4)
5. Logansport 76
6. Ascension Catholic 63
7. Covenant Christian 57
8. Riverside Academy 45
9. Catholic-PC 42
10. Jeanerette 41
Others Receiving Votes: Ascension Episcopal 39, Westminster-OP 33, West St. John 20, General Trass 19, Opelousas Catholic 12, St. Edmund 8, Hamilton Christian 6, St. Frederick 5, St. Martin's 1, North Iberville 1
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App