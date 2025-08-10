High School On SI Louisiana High School Football Preseason Top 25 State Rankings
The 2025 high school football season in the Pelican State is less than a month away from starting, and that means it is time to reveal the Louisiana High School On SI preseason football rankings.
Here is the complete list of the preseason top 25 rankings with a breakdown for each team:
1. Edna Karr
Last season: 13-0, No. 1 in the Final 2024 Louisiana High School On SI Football Rankings
Coach Brice Brown's bunch look stellar on both sides of the ball. Let's begin with the defense, which slowed down running back J.T. Lindsay - a 2,400-yard rusher who signed with LSU - and Alexandria in a 53-8 rout in the Division I select state championship.
The unit is spearheaded by LSU commits Richard Anderson (6-3, 340, Sr.), who is ranked as the No. 2 defensive lineman and No. 49 player by Rivals, and safety Aiden Hall (6-2, 195, Sr.), the state's No. 6 player (overall No. 168). Anderson is the No. 3 player in a loaded Louisiana 2026 class.
Senior cornerbacks Hayward Howard and Maurice Williams are also highly touted prospects. Howard (6-3, 180) is a four-star Texas commit and the No. 10 in-state player, while Williams is a three-star Colorado pledge.
John Johnson (6-0, 180, Sr.) returns at quarterback. The Liberty commit, who is rated a three-star athlete by 247Sports, ran wild in the championship, gaining 161 yards rushing with three touchdowns. He passed for two more.
Though the Cougars sent multiple receivers to the college ranks, headlined by LSU signee TaRon Francis, returning players Floyd Jones and Anthony Thomas shined in the spring game vs. Destrehan. Karr added a speedy transfer WR from Destrehan in Greg Wilfred.
Nebraska offensive line commit Leon Noil (6-5, 255, Sr.) is the No. 20 player in Louisiana per the 247Sports Composite. Senior running back Tre Garrison (5-11, 190) is committed to Nicholls State.
In addition to the Catholic League slate (District 9-5A), the Cougars host American Heritage (Plantation, Florida) and five-star Texas QB commit Dia Bell on September 12. The Patriots are No. 18 in the High School on SI Preseason Power 25 Football Rankings. Karr is No. 23.
2. Central-Baton Rouge
Last season: 13-1, No. 2 in the Final Top 25 Rankings
Defense was the name of the game last year for the Wildcats, who blanked Ruston High 42-0 to win the Division I nonselect crown. Central held the Bearcats to four first downs and forced four turnovers, including an interception by Mason Moore.
Moore returns, along with DB Marvin Joseph and DL Scott Smith, and coach David Simoneaux added two significant transfers in LB JaMichael Garrett and QB Max Gassiott (Alexandria).
Joseph, who also played running back, is ranked as the No. 13 (2027) prospect in Louisiana. Smith (6-4, 240, Sr.) is a Houston commit and the state's No. 27 player, according to the 247Sports Composite. Garrett, meanwhile, is a 6-foot-1, 205-pound four-star linebacker and former Auburn commit who is now predicted to sign with LSU. He was previously at Gulf Shores HS (Alabama).
Gassiott (6-0, 185, Jr.) is a dual-threat with 4.73 speed in the 40-yard dash. He was one of the few bright spots in Alexandria's loss to Edna Karr in the Division I select championship. Gassiott and Jacori Platt (6-0, 220) could both take snaps.
Smith and Keithon Womack (6-1, 180) both played on Central's state runner-up basketball team. Womack, who placed fourth in the state in the high jump, caught six passes for 133 yards and two TDs vs. Ruston and holds offers from Arkansas State, Southeastern Louisiana and Lamar.
3. Catholic-Baton Rouge
Last season: 11-1, No. 8 in the Final Top 25 Rankings
In last year's Division I select semifinal, the Bears staked a 12-7 halftime lead before falling 21-19 to an Edna Karr team that won the championship the next week by a 45-point margin. Coach Hudson Fuller's crew, which defeated Division I nonselect state champ Central in district 35-17, lost on the field to city rival University Lab but had the outcome overturned when the Cubs were forced to forfeit victories.
Five-star Ohio State safety commit Blaine Bradford and linebacker/defensive back Harrison Kidder (UL Ragin' Cajuns commit) are part of a stout backend on defense. Four-star running back Jayden Miles (2027) is a load in the neighborhood of 6-2, 205 lbs. He'll often run behind tackle Blaise Thomassie, a three-star Stanford commit.
Quarterbacks Baylor Graves and Turner Goldsmith, who both played well as juniors, give the Bears a one-two punch as dual threats. Graves threw the game-winning touchdown pass and led the team in rushing in an 18-14 win at St. Thomas More
In October, Catholic will host Madison-Ridgeland Academy. The Patriots debuted at No. 24 in the High School on SI 2025 Mississippi Rankings.
4. Neville
Last season: 11-2, No. 5 in the Final Top 25 Rankngs
2027 QB Parker Robinson returns to the backfield of the Tigers, who are looking top-notch according to the buzz on the Louisiana Sportsline message board. Robinson (6-2, 190) holds an offer from the local Warhawks of Louisiana-Monroe. He'll connect frequently with freakish receiver Zeland Young (6-3, 210), who is ranked as the state's No. 27 player by the 247Sports Composite.
Coach Mike Collins oversees one of the nation's best safety tandems in Julian Burns (6-2, 200), a ferocious hitter and North Carolina commit ranked by 247Sports as the No. 19 player in Louisiana, and UL Ragin' Cajuns commit Jayden Reed (three stars, No. 35 in-state player).
Top-seeded Neville led Central-BR in the fourth quarter until the Wildcats returned a blocked field goal attempt for a touchdown. The Tigers held Central under 160 yards of offense in the 17-13 semifinal loss.
Neville begins the season with back-to-back games against Shreveport powers Evangel Christian and Calvary Baptist. The non-district grind continues with a trip to Lafayette to face St. Thomas More and games vs. defending Division III nonselect champion Sterlington and Oak Grove, which is ranked No. 8 in Mississippi by High School On SI.
5. St. Augustine
Last season: 7-5 (not ranked)
Could this be a breakout season for the Purple Knights? We believe it will happen. Coach Robert Valdez, who is in his second year, has a championship pedigree. Valdez quickly turned things around after St. Aug went 4-8 the year before his arrival.
Quarterback Vashaun Coulon, a returning starter, will play pitch and catch with 2027 receivers Miguel Whitley (No. 10 player in Louisiana per On3) and Ray'Quan Williams (No. 12). 2028 Jaelle Noble, projected by Rivals as a QB, can wear at lot of hats as a 6-foot-1, 185-pound athlete. Senior Keith Hill is another versatile weapon.
On defense, lineman Ty Dominque and Chad Jones are players to watch. A 6-foot-3, 235-pound UL Ragin' Cajuns' commit, Dominique is a three-star prospect and On3's No. 42 in-state player. Jones (6-0, 220) is a hard-hitting linebacker with multiple offers.
In Week 3, the Purple Knights host Legacy the School of Sports Sciences, which is located in the Houston area (Spring, Texas) and features the No. 1 quarterback and No. 2 overall player in five-star 2026 Houston commit Keisean Henderson (6-3, 195). Last year, Legacy lost to Brother Martin and defeated St. Charles Catholic.
6. Ruston
Last season: 11-3, No. 7 in the Final Top 25 Rankings
Five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson and the Bearcats have a rugged non-district schedule ahead of the 2-5A gauntlet of Neville, Alexandria, West Monroe and Ouachita. Ruston opens the season at Acadiana, which is No. 4 in On3's preseason rankings, and again takes on three Texas programs. Last year, the Bearcats won the matchups against Stephenville, Midland Legacy and Longview.
Neville isn't the only District 2-5A team with a vaunted secondary, as the Bearcats feature four-star 2027 safety Jayden Anding and top 20 in-state prospect Keilan Davis. Quarterback Sam Hartwell, who replaces Tulane signee Joshua Brantley, got his feet wet last year by leading the team to victory over Cabot (Arkansas) with Brantley out.
7. John Curtis Christian
Last season: 7-6, No. 17 in the Final Top 25 Rankings
The timeless wonder known as J.T. Curtis guided his No. 19-seeded squad to playoff wins last year at No. 3 Acadiana and No. 6 Teurlings Catholic before a semifinal loss to Alexandria. The Patriots, who open the season in California vs. Cathedral (Los Angeles), boast a highly. touted secondary that includes 2028 Jaden Keelen, 2027 Jewellz Tapp and 2027 Prentice MacKyeon, who can also play linebacker. Jeffrey Curtis is a tackling machine at middle linebacker.
London Padgett and Luke Martinez could both be in the mix at quarterback, while Nate Alario and Jacobi Boudreaux are experienced halfbacks in the Patriots' split-back veer offense. 2028 receiver Jarvis Stevenson, who caught the game-winning pass vs. Acadiana, is nearly 6-foot-6. The dual-sport star hopes to return from injury during the season.
8. Acadiana
Last season: 9-2, No. 20 in the Final Top 25 Rankings
We're not buying any message board talk that the Wreckin' Rams will be in rebuilding mode in the post coach Matt McCullough era. Quarterback Ty Lamartina (6-1, 190, Sr.), a senior Northwestern State baseball commit, will call the signals in the veer offense and throw to 2027 receiver Collin DiBetta. Last year, DiBetta was a two-way starter who hauled in the game-winning catch vs. Zachary and averaged over 27 yards per reception. Syrian Joseph is a deep threat at receiver, and expectations are high for halfback Troy Kennerson. Multi-talented transfer Travis Gallien played both sides of the ball at Teurlings Catholic. Defensive lineman Darryus McKinley is committed to LSU. In the secondary, Ty Thomas and Tavian Landry have speed to burn. Gavin Coleman is a force at linebacker.
Dotson, whose last name is hallowed at the school (dad was longtime head coach), brought in some bright young assistants.
9. Alexandria
Last season: 13-1, No. 5 in the Final Top 25 Rankings
Coach Thomas Bachman welcomes 2027 QB Karen Sellers back after the 6-foot-2, 180-pounder threw nearly 30 touchdowns for the Division I select runner-up Trojans. Kelton Ray and Alex Fontenot, a junior who is gaining recruiting traction, will be two of his leading targets. Trey Dorty is a receiver who also plays on the basketball team. The back seven on defense will be formidable with 6-0, 230-pound linebacker XZavier White (117 solo tackles) leading the way. Linebacker Jackson Townsend was second in tackles. Jakyrin Griffin had three interceptions and 94 stops. Kerrick Gaines, Jaytun Terry and Jay Frazier all have starting experience for the deep secondary group, which intercepted Karr four times and includes junior safety Letravious Williams. Upfront, talented junior Jaden Bayonne can man either the tackle or the end spots.
10. Southside
Last season: 9-3, No. 25 in the Final Top 25 Rankings
Are the stars lining up for coach Jess Curtis to guide the Sharks to their first semifinal appearance - or better? The Lafayette Parish program will play in their brand-new stadium after hosting games at St. Martinville High. RB Justin Williams (5-9, 195, Jr.) ran for double-digit touchdowns in Southside's flexbone offense, which will be orchestrated by junior QB Parker Dies. Kollen Francois, the lightning to Williams' thunder, averaged a team-high 7.5 yards per carry. Coby Broussard is another option in the ground game. Louisiana Tech commit Emanual Collins and Cameron Allen are experienced defensive backs.
11. Destrehan
Last season: 10-4, No. 18 in the Final Top 25 Rankings
Senior quarterback Jackson Fields (6-2, 210), an Incarnate Word commit, has thrown for 4,200 yards and 52 TDs in his career. His favorite receiver will be LSU commit Jabari Mack (6-0, 200, Sr.) the state's No. 4 player per On3. Junior Malachi Dabney ran for 270 yards in a playoff win over Northwood-Shreveport. Coach Marcus Scott and the Wildcats handed Airline its first loss in the Division I nonselect quarterfinals.
12. St. Thomas More
Last season: 8-4, No. 22 in the Final Top 25 Rankings
All-district quarterback Cole Bergeron, the No. 19-ranked player in Louisiana, committed to Virginia Tech last week. The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder isn't known as a dual-threat, but offensive coordinator Shane Savoie might take advantage of his athleticism after Bergeron ran a 4.51 and a 4.57 in the 40-yard dash in recent testing. Running back Carter Melancon and receiver Christian Breaux each ran a time of 4.61 or better. Coordinator Terry Tidwell will plug and play many new starters on the defense of STM, which graduates dozens of seniors yearly. Savoie identified defensive line as a strength in an interview with Eric Narcisse of The Acadiana Advocate, mentioning returning starters Conner McAtee and Cayden Dartez, a 6-foot-2, 210-lb. pitching star from the baseball team.
13. Zachary
Last season: 7-4
Quarterback Michael Kirby (6-2, 200) will frequently connect with three-star UL Ragin' Cajuns receiver commit Kristion Brooks (6-4, 185), a standout from the basketball team's state championship run. Three-star LB/Edge Dylan Shelmire (6-2, 215) is committed to Southeastern Louisiana. Defensive coordinator Matthew Zito has more playmakers in two-time all-district performer Zakarri Hogan and three-star LB Isaiah Stokes (6-1, 200).
14. Lafayette Christian
Last season: 6-7
Quarterback Braylon Walker - committed to the hometown Ragin' Cajuns as a defensive back - is a dangerous runner who will pass to Tulane receiver commit Brayden Allen, who is being chased by heavy hitters Ole Miss and Oklahoma. 6-foot-2 receiver Draylon August averaged 31 yards per catch with four TDs. Sophomore Caiden Bellard is a powerful running back who will follow the blocking of 6-foot-7 offensive tackle Kaleb Campbell. Defensive coordinator Mitch Craft lost lineman Michael Bonnet, who transferred out of state, but he can rely on safety Luke Green (Cajuns commit) and cornerback Sky Ryan in the secondary. Jaimason Marzell is active with nice size (6-2, 195) and can move around to different positions.
15. Franklin Parish
Last season: 10-2
Quarterback Dezyrian Ellis (6-3, 180), a four-star LSU commit ranked as the No. 11 player in Louisiana by the 247Sports Composite, headlines coach Adrian Burnette's roster. 2027 RB/DB Trey Martin holds offers from Florida State and Michigan State. Sophomore DJ Neal averaged 7.5 yards per carry and rushed for over 1,000 yards. Senior defensive end Chris Addison (Michigan State commit) is the No. 13 in-state player. Defensive tackle Tavon Bell is committed to Texas State.
16. Cecilia
Last season: 12-3, No. 4 in the Final Top 25 Rankings
Cody Champagne was promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach in the wake of Dennis Skains' departure to East Ascension. Four-star junior Braylon Calais - projected as a college receiver - averaged 10 yards per carry and rushed for over 1,000 yards for the defending Division II nonselect champions. WR Jayden Lewis is a candidate for a breakout season. Malik Joseph is another impressive athlete. Collin Dore moves from fullback to quarterback. Jermaine Davis is another receiving threat, while Franky Frank is a playmaker in the secondary. Champagne and the Bulldogs will continue to be creative and skilled on offense and special teams - while trying to overcome a lack of interior size. Cecilia's special teams are always among the state's best. Look for Calais - and possibly others - to take snaps at QB with Dore, who might even play some H-back.
17. North DeSoto
Last season: 10-3
Four-year starting quarterback Luke Delafield returns along with taiback Kenny Thomas, who rushed for 150 yards per game. Coach Dennis Dunn brings back the top two tacklers (Porter Doyal and Hayden Bell) and the sacks (Landyn Berry) and interceptions (Bell) leaders. Delafield brought the Griffins to the state final as a freshman. As a sophomore, tight end Miller Warren (6-4, 225) caught 38 passes for 553 yards and six touchdowns. Thomas ran for 1,932 yards and 31 scores.
18. Teurlings Catholic
Last season: 10-2, No. 23 in the Final Top 25 Rankings
New head coach Michael Courville has a savvy, veteran quarterback in Alex Munoz and a crowded position room at running back, headed up by electric senior Cason Evans. WR Nicholas Celestine is another player to watch. The offensive line, led by Drake Perry, is huge. Speedy edge rusher Andrew Fruge and hard-nosed middle linebacker Jaxon Broussard are defensive stalwarts. Junior Kaden Chavis is a high-quality cornerback who will shut down one side of the field. Nimble athlete A.J. Price moves from QB to TE where his size (6-3, 190) should prove beneficial.
19. Archbishop Shaw
Last season: 12-2, No. 3 in the Final Top 25 Rankings
Allen Shaw, a standout defensive back from last year's Division II select championship team, takes over at QB. Shaw was one of the key players on the state's No. 1-seeded basketball team. Defense should be a strong suit with the likes of J'Quan Carter, Jackson Williams and all-state emerging major college prospect (DB/LB) Rontrae Carter. Record-setting running back Jasper Parker and receiver Jacob Washington signed with Michigan. The elusive and explosive quarterback from last year, Mason Wilson, also graduated.
20. Catholic New Iberia
Last season: 13-1, No. 10 in the Final Top 25 Rankings
The Panthers lost quarterback Luke Landry, but they'll have an offensive line that can go toe-to-toe with anyone, and a secondary led by four-star junior Karon Eugene and underrated senior Layton Mitchell. Coach Matthew Desormeaux is one of the best offensive play-callers around. Quarterback Xander LaBauve (6-3, 215) isn't a converted defensive end; he's a quarterback who is strong and athletic enough to shine on the other side of the ball while the senior QB concludes his final season. As a junior, LaBauve terrorized quarterbacks with his pass rushing skills.
21. Evangel Christian
Last season: 6-6
The south Shreveport school, once an elite program that played De La Salle (California) on national television, is trending upward with 2027 QB Peyton Houston, a 4,500-yard passer and top 100 player. Houston is a stout, compact (6-0, 200) player in the running to become the country's top quarterback. The Eagles have added depth the past two years. Ashton Dawson (6-2, 285) is committed to Arkansas as a fullback.
22. St. James
Last season: 10-3
The runner-up to Sterlington in Division III nonselect has a loaded offense with QB Jajuan Jackson, receiver Jakias Villanueva and running back Kani-King Young.Jackson (6-1, 210) passed for 2,000 yards and 22 TDs as a freshman. Young ran for 1,120 yards and 15 scores (5.8 ypc). Villanueva hauled in 80 receptions for over 1,000 yards and 13 touchdowns.
23. Dunham
Last season: 13-1
Five-star QB Elijah Haven and 6-foot-5 receiver Jarvis Washington are itching to get back to the Superdome after last year's three-point loss to Catholic New Iberia.
24. E.D. White
Last season: 11-3, No. 11 in the Final Top Rankings
Quarterback Grant Barbera brought a passing component to the Cardinals' run-oriented offense. The Thibodaux-based program finished as runner-up to Archbishop Shaw in Division II select. Baseball stud Carter Douglas (750 yards rushing, 13 TDs) can play RB or slotback in the traditional offense. Intimidating linebacker Charlie Diedrich (6-0, 235), was Class 4A first team all-state
25. Vermilion Catholic
Last season: 13-0, No. 9 in the Final Top 25 Rankings
Broc Prejean gets more mileage out of a roster than any coach. The Eagles from Abbeville, who graduated superman signal-caller Jonathan Dartez, earned this spot. VC, which hasn't lost a regular season game since 2021, puts its streak on the line in Week One vs. Catholic New Iberia. Quarterback Will Simon was a member of the state champ baseball team. He has played every skill position. Senior Luke McLain will be a workhorse at RB/LB.
First Out: Jesuit, Archbishop Rummel Brother Martin
You can make a strong case for any to be ranked.
Watch Out For: Lafayette Renaissance
Hunter Landry is an enthusiastic coach with an all-star staff and a complete roster of good starters. The Tigers - currently Class 2A but expected to explode to 4A - only lack depth. Damarion Green (2027 RB) should have a huge season, and the Tigers boast the area's top passer in Kennan Brown.
On the Bubble: Sterlington, Oak Grove, Franklinton, Iowa, South Plaquemines, Ouachita Christian, Ouachita Parish, Airline, Union Parish, University Lab, Captain Shreve, Parkway, Madison Prep, Byrd, Westgate, Lafayette Renaissance, Carencro, Haynesville, East Ascension, Dutchtown, West Monroe, Mandeville, St. Paul's
