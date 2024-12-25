Jonathan Bueno Jr., 2027 ATH, Transfers From Western To Class 4A Champion Plantation American Heritage: Report
One of the top sophomore high school football players from the 2024 Florida season has transferred just under a couple weeks after the the Florida state championships has ended.
According to The Portal 305, 2027 running back Jonathan Bueno Jr. is transferring from Western High School to Class 4A state champion Plantation American Heritage. It has become the latest big time transfer to come out of South Florida.
2028 Quarterback Niemann Lawrence Transferring To Miami Northwestern: Report
Bueno Jr. is a rising star on the South Florida scene and looks to be the replacement for Florida Gator signee Byron Louis, who rushed for 212 yards in the Class 4A state championship game.
Last season at Western, Bueno Jr. carried the ball 131 times for 946 yards and 10 touchdowns. Catching the ball out of the backfield, the sophomore hauled in 16 passes for 219 yards and a score.
The Wildcats (6-7) came a step away from reaching the Class 7A state semifinals, falling to Columbus in the 7A, Region 4 final.
In the 2023 season for the True North Classical (Class 1M state semifinalist), Bueno Jr. was an intricate piece to the Knights' offense. Running the ball, the dynamo rushed for 988 yards on 118 carries and scored 17 touchdowns. Lining up out wide and catching passes, Bueno Jr. hauled in 18 passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns.
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi