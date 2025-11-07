High School

New Orleans Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - November 7, 2025

Get New Orleans metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Louisiana high school football season continues on Friday, November 7

CJ Vafiadis

West Monroe Rebels vs North DeSoto Griffins - Sep 20, 2024
West Monroe Rebels vs North DeSoto Griffins - Sep 20, 2024 / Tommy Hays

There are 52 games scheduled across the New Orleans metro area this weekend, including four games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our New Orleans Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend include  No. 1 Edna Karr as they travel to take on No. 25 Archbishop Rummel, and No. 2 John Curtis Christian who will host No. 4 St. Augustine.

New Orleans High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7, 2025

There are 42 New Orleans high school football games in Louisiana on Friday, November 7, 2025. The first game, McDonogh 35 vs Eleanor McMain, starts at 3:30 PM.

The game of the week is highlighted by St. Augustine vs John Curtis Christian at 7:00 PM. The final game, Livingston Collegiate Academy vs De La Salle, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our New Orleans Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Friday New Orleans metro games:

Abramson vs The Willow School

A.J. Ellender vs Morgan City

Albany vs Bogalusa

Amite vs Jewel Sumner

Archbishop Hannan vs Franklinton

Archbishop Shaw vs St. Charles Catholic

Assumption vs South Terrebonne

Belle Chasse vs Kenner Discovery

Berwick vs St. James

Bonnabel vs Riverdale

Bourgeois vs East St. John

Brother Martin vs Holy Cross

Carver Collegiate Academy vs Fredrick Douglass

Catholic - N.I. vs Houma Christian

Central Catholic vs Covenant Christian Academy

Central Lafourche vs Terrebonne

Central Private vs Kentwood

Centerville vs West St. John

Chalmette vs Salmen

Collegiate Academy vs Metairie Park Country Day

Covington vs St. Paul's

Crescent City Christian vs Riverside Academy

De La Salle vs Livingston Collegiate Academy

Destrehan vs Thibodaux

Eleanor McMain vs McDonogh 35

Fontainebleau vs Mandeville

Forrest County Agricultural vs Poplarville

Franklinton vs Archbishop Hannan

Hahnville vs Lakeshore

Hammond vs Ponchatoula

Holy Cross vs Brother Martin

Independence vs Northlake Christian

John Curtis Christian vs St. Augustine

John Ehret vs West Jefferson

Loranger vs Pearl River

Lumberton vs Salem

Lutcher vs South Lafourche

Newman vs South Plaquemines

Northshore vs Slidell

Pass Christian vs South Pike

Patrick Taylor Science & Tech Academy vs Young Audiences Charter

Pine vs Springfield

Pope John Paul II vs St. Helena College and Career Academy

Salem vs Lumberton

South Pike vs Pass Christian

Springfield vs Pine

St. Helena College and Career Academy vs Pope John Paul II

St. Martin's Episcopal vs Varnado

Young Audiences Charter vs Patrick Taylor Science & Tech Academy

View full New Orleans metro scoreboard

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

Home/Louisiana