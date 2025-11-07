New Orleans Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - November 7, 2025
There are 52 games scheduled across the New Orleans metro area this weekend, including four games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our New Orleans Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 1 Edna Karr as they travel to take on No. 25 Archbishop Rummel, and No. 2 John Curtis Christian who will host No. 4 St. Augustine.
New Orleans High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7, 2025
There are 42 New Orleans high school football games in Louisiana on Friday, November 7, 2025. The first game, McDonogh 35 vs Eleanor McMain, starts at 3:30 PM.
The game of the week is highlighted by St. Augustine vs John Curtis Christian at 7:00 PM. The final game, Livingston Collegiate Academy vs De La Salle, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our New Orleans Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday New Orleans metro games:
Abramson vs The Willow School
A.J. Ellender vs Morgan City
Albany vs Bogalusa
Amite vs Jewel Sumner
Archbishop Hannan vs Franklinton
Archbishop Shaw vs St. Charles Catholic
Assumption vs South Terrebonne
Belle Chasse vs Kenner Discovery
Berwick vs St. James
Bonnabel vs Riverdale
Bourgeois vs East St. John
Brother Martin vs Holy Cross
Carver Collegiate Academy vs Fredrick Douglass
Catholic - N.I. vs Houma Christian
Central Catholic vs Covenant Christian Academy
Central Lafourche vs Terrebonne
Central Private vs Kentwood
Centerville vs West St. John
Chalmette vs Salmen
Collegiate Academy vs Metairie Park Country Day
Covington vs St. Paul's
Crescent City Christian vs Riverside Academy
De La Salle vs Livingston Collegiate Academy
Destrehan vs Thibodaux
Eleanor McMain vs McDonogh 35
Fontainebleau vs Mandeville
Forrest County Agricultural vs Poplarville
Hahnville vs Lakeshore
Hammond vs Ponchatoula
Independence vs Northlake Christian
John Curtis Christian vs St. Augustine
John Ehret vs West Jefferson
Loranger vs Pearl River
Lumberton vs Salem
Lutcher vs South Lafourche
Newman vs South Plaquemines
Northshore vs Slidell
Pass Christian vs South Pike
Patrick Taylor Science & Tech Academy vs Young Audiences Charter
Pine vs Springfield
Pope John Paul II vs St. Helena College and Career Academy
St. Martin's Episcopal vs Varnado
