New Orleans Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 17, 2025
There are 53 games scheduled across the New Orleans metro area this weekend, including eight games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our New Orleans Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 1 Edna Karr traveling to take on Jesuit, and Brother Martin facing No. 2 John Curtis Christian.
New Orleans High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025
There are 42 New Orleans high school football games in Louisiana on Friday, October 17, 2025. The first game, St. James vs McDonogh 35, starts at 3:30 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Edna Karr vs Jesuit at 7:00 PM. The final game, Salmen vs Fontainebleau, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our New Orleans Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday New Orleans metro games:
A.J. Ellender vs. Vandebilt Catholic
Albany vs. Springfield
Archbishop Hannan vs. Loranger
Archbishop Shaw vs. Walker
Bay High vs. Greene County
Belle Chasse vs. Patterson
Benjamin Franklin vs. Kenner Discovery
Bogalusa vs. Jewel Sumner
Bonnabel vs. John Ehret
Bourgeois vs. Thibodaux
Brother Martin vs. John Curtis Christian
Captain Shreve vs. Destrehan
Central Lafourche vs. Hahnville
Chalmette vs. Northshore
Covenant Christian Academy vs. Hanson Memorial
Covington vs. Slidell
Crescent City Christian vs. St. Martin's Episcopal
E.D. White vs. Lutcher
East Jefferson vs. West Jefferson
East St. John vs. Terrebonne
Edna Karr vs. Jesuit
Fontainebleau vs. Salmen
Gautier vs. Pearl River Central
Hammond vs. Mandeville
Hancock vs. Picayune
Houma Christian vs. Loreauville
Independence vs. Kentwood
Kennedy vs. Wright
Legacy School of Sport Sciences vs. St. Charles Catholic
Livingston Collegiate Academy vs. Washington
Lumberton vs. Resurrection Catholic
McDonogh 35 vs. St. James
Metairie Park Country Day vs. Reed
Morgan City vs. South Terrebonne
Moss Point vs. Pass Christian
Pearl River vs. Lakeshore
Ponchatoula vs. St. Paul's
Poplarville vs. South Pike
Riverside Academy vs. West St. John
Saint Stanislaus vs. St. Patrick
South Lafourche vs. Assumption
South Terrebonne vs. Morgan City
