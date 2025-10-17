High School

New Orleans Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 17, 2025

Get New Orleans metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Louisiana high school football season continues on Friday, October 17

There are 53 games scheduled across the New Orleans metro area this weekend, including eight games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our New Orleans Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend include  No. 1 Edna Karr traveling to take on Jesuit, and Brother Martin facing No. 2 John Curtis Christian.

New Orleans High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025

There are 42 New Orleans high school football games in Louisiana on Friday, October 17, 2025. The first game, St. James vs McDonogh 35, starts at 3:30 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Edna Karr vs Jesuit at 7:00 PM. The final game, Salmen vs Fontainebleau, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our New Orleans Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Friday New Orleans metro games:

A.J. Ellender vs. Vandebilt Catholic

Albany vs. Springfield

Archbishop Hannan vs. Loranger

Archbishop Shaw vs. Walker

Bay High vs. Greene County

Belle Chasse vs. Patterson

Benjamin Franklin vs. Kenner Discovery

Bogalusa vs. Jewel Sumner

Bonnabel vs. John Ehret

Bourgeois vs. Thibodaux

Brother Martin vs. John Curtis Christian

Captain Shreve vs. Destrehan

Central Lafourche vs. Hahnville

Chalmette vs. Northshore

Covenant Christian Academy vs. Hanson Memorial

Covington vs. Slidell

Crescent City Christian vs. St. Martin's Episcopal

E.D. White vs. Lutcher

East Jefferson vs. West Jefferson

East St. John vs. Terrebonne

Edna Karr vs. Jesuit

Fontainebleau vs. Salmen

Gautier vs. Pearl River Central

Hammond vs. Mandeville

Hancock vs. Picayune

Houma Christian vs. Loreauville

Independence vs. Kentwood

Kennedy vs. Wright

Legacy School of Sport Sciences vs. St. Charles Catholic

Livingston Collegiate Academy vs. Washington

Lumberton vs. Resurrection Catholic

McDonogh 35 vs. St. James

Metairie Park Country Day vs. Reed

Morgan City vs. South Terrebonne

Moss Point vs. Pass Christian

Pearl River vs. Lakeshore

Ponchatoula vs. St. Paul's

Poplarville vs. South Pike

Riverside Academy vs. West St. John

Saint Stanislaus vs. St. Patrick

South Lafourche vs. Assumption

South Terrebonne vs. Morgan City

