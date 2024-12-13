Predicting Day 3 of the Louisiana High School Football State Championships
Are you ready for the big dogs to get off the porch in Louisiana?
It's going down on Saturday in the final session of the LHSAA Superdome Classic as the first of two Division I state finals will kickoff at noon with a matchup that made High School On SI's short list of the nation's best championship games.
We're talking about the only showdown of undefeated squads among the eight title games, Edna Karr vs. Alexandria.
Here are our predictions:
Division I Select
Saturday, December 14, 12 P.M.
No. 1 Edna Karr (12-0) vs. No. 2 Alexandria (13-0)
Somebody is going to taste defeat for the first time when the Cougars and Trojans collide in a contest that features future LSU Tigers on both rosters.
Alexandria RB J.T. Lindsey (LSU signee) has rushed for nearly 2,400 yards and 33 TDs on 301 carries. The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has six 200-yard games, according to Bret McCormick of Louisiana vs. All Y'all. Senior Vaughn Darbon (5-9, 180) is expected to get several carries.
Coach Thomas Bachman hasn't needed to settle on one quarterback because sophomores Karsen Sellers (6-2, 177) and Max Gassiott (5-10, 170) have both played well. Sellers has taken the majority of the snaps.
The two combined to complete eight passes for 143 yards and two scores in a quarterfinal win over C.E. Byrd.
Jimmie Duncan (6-0, 180, Sr.), Alex Fontenot (6-2, 180, Sr.) and Darius Washington (5-6, 145, Sr.) are downfield receiving threats. Tight end Tanner Townsend (6-0, 210, Sr.) caught his fifth touchdown pass last week.
Karr's defense includes LSU junior defensive tackle commit Richard Anderson (6-4, 325, state's No. 4 prospect), Mississippi DL signee Corey Adams (6-4, 235) and defensive back Aiden Hall (6-0, 175), the third-ranked 2026 prospect and another LSU commit.
Karr's offense is directed by junior quarterback John Johnson (4,000 yards, 41 TDs) who has an outstanding group of receivers in TaRon Francis (LSU), Oliver Mitchell (Tulane) and Daejawn Smith (Louisiana Tech),
Francis (6-2, 195, Sr.) and Smith (5-10, 175, Sr.) have combined for 2,300 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns. Mitchell has ideal size at 6-3, 185 lbs.
The two teams have a common opponent in John Curtis. Karr beat the Patriots 35-14 in the regular season. Alexandria defeated Curtis last week in the semifinals, 24-13.
Aexandria's secondary is young but talented with underclassmen at three of the four spots. Linebacker Xzavier White (5-11, 225, Sr.) is the leading tackler.
PICK: Alexandria - This is the most difficult game of the weekend to predict. Both clubs were challenged in stout districts. Karr navigated the Catholic League, while the Trojans worked their way through District 2-5A (Ruston, Neville and West Monroe - all quarterfinalists or better).
The crystal ball says...Lindsey scores on 4th and goal from the one-yard line to give Alexandria the win in its first Superdome Classic appearance.
Division I Nonselect
Saturday, Dec. 14, 3:30 P.M.
No. 3 Ruston (11-2) vs. No. 4 Central-BR (12-1)
Reigning champion Ruston turned the corner after league losses to Alexandria and Neville. The Bearcats throttled their last two opponents, No. 6 Southside and No. 10 Destrehan, and own impressive wins over Texas programs Stephenville and Longview, which is in the running for a Class 6A crown.
Tulane QB signee Joshua Brantley (6-5, 210) can throw, run and hand off to tailbacks Jordan Hayes (5-10, 175, Sr.) and Dylone Brooks (5-11, 210, Sr.). Joran Parker (6-1, 160, Sr.), and five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson (6-7, 230, Soph.) are receiving options along with Darius James (5-11, 178, Sr.), who has 4.4 speed.
Senior linebacker Zheric Hill (6-0, 225) and defensive backs Aidan Anding (6-0, 170, Sr.) and Jayden Anding (6-0, 170, Soph.) are defensive standouts. Hill is headed to Louisiana Tech next year.
Aidan Anding (LSU) has returned interceptions and kicks for TDs.
Central is making its first appearance in the Superdome Classic. The Wildcats boast a ferocious defense led by lineman D.K. Mays (6-5, 265, Sr.), linebacker K.D. Mays (6-0, 205, Sr.) and defensive back Steven Ranel (6-2, 195, Sr.), who had an interception and blocked a field goal that sophomore Marvin Joseph returned for the winning TD in the semifinals at top-seeded Neville.
Joseph (5-11, 190, Soph.) has been all over the field, taking snaps at Wildcat and tailback on offense. He's also a defensive star. Joseph's ability to step in for an injured Manny Williams was crucial for the Wildcats' running attack. Williams (5-9, 190, Sr.) returned to action in the playoffs.
QB Jackson Firmin (6-2, 205, Sr.) ran for over 100 yards in a 21-7 quarterfinal win over No. 21-seeded West Monroe. The future Nicholls State Colonel throws most frequently to Keithon Womack (6-0, 175, Jr.) and Kylen Thomas (6-1, 175, Sr.).
PICK: Ruston - Defense wins championships, and Central has a top-notch defense, but it's hard to get past the fact that the Wildcats were held to around 155 yards of offense last week. Ruston seems to be hitting its peak. If the Bearcats play like they did against Longview and Stephenville (63-17 rout of a 12-2 team), the championship trophy will reside in north Louisiana.