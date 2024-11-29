Predicting the winners of the 2024 Louisiana high school football quarterfinal playoffs
We dusted the cobwebs off the old magic 8-ball to predict the winners of this week's LHSAA state quarterfinal matchups.
Division I
No. 24 Chalmette (9-3) at No. 1 Neville (10-1)
Great run for the Owls with two upsets. Neville marches on behind sophomore quarterback Parker Robinson, who was perfect through the air last week.
Pick: Neville
No. 21 West Monroe (7-5) at No. 4 Central-BR (10-1)
This game is trending as an upset pick on the Louisiana Sportsline message board. West Monroe's losses were to a group of tough opponents, including three to District 2-5A powers and Catholic-BR. The Rebels pounded No. 5 Mandeville into submission with their ground game. Central's defense, led by KD and DK Mays and Steven Ranel, is a cut above:
Pick: Central, in a low-scoring game.
No. 6 Southside (9-2) at No. 3 Ruston (9-2)
Jess Curtis has the Sharks in the quarterfinals in his first year. Ruston is seeking to repeat as state champs. The temperature is expected to drop near freezing by the end of tonight's game in north Louisiana. Can the Sharks move the chains running the ball against the Ruston defense in cold weather?
Pick: Southside, in the stunner of the week.
No. 10 Destrehan (9-3) at No. 2 Airline (11-0)
Any Airline game promises lots of points. Destrehan is surging behind quarterback Jackson Fields and a group of skill players that includes four-star receiver Phillip Wright. Airline's defense met the test last week against Westgate, but the Wildcats are a different animal.
Pick: Destrehan
Division II
No. 8 Lakeshore (9-3) at No. 1 Franklinton (10-1)
This is a rematch of a regular season district game won by the Demons (35-28). Titans' coach Brent Indest gets revenge.
Pick: Lakeshore
No. 5 Iowa (11-1) at No. 4 Franklin Parish (10-1)
Louisiana Sportsline moderator MT said Franklin Parish always has the best athlete on the field in quarterback Dezyrian Ellis. The junior gets the job done as the Patriots cash in on home field advantage.
Pick: Franklin Parish
No. 14 Opelousas (8-3) at No. 6 Plaquemine (11-1)
With 220-pound tailback D'Shaun Ford, dual-threat QB Zack Malveaux and receiver Korey Fontenot, the Tigers gave opposing defenses a look that is hard to replicate. Opelousas' strength of schedule pays off again as the Tigers move one step closer to a chance at a repeat:
Pick: Opelousas.
No. 18 Cecilia (9-3) at No. 7 North DeSoto (10-2)
One of best matchups on paper in any division with two high-scoring offenses directed by experienced QBs in Diesel Solari and Luke Delafield. Cecilia made a statement last week at undefeated Lutcher. Can the Bulldogs and Opelousas both advance to the semis where they would meet again in a regular season (and 2023 championship) rematch?
Pick: Cecilia
Division III
No. 9 Pine (9-3) at No. 1 St. James (8-2)
The Wildcats are in their element in the late rounds of the postseason. Freshman QB Ja'Juan Jackson (6-1, 205) has played like a savvy veteran.
Pick: St. James
No. 5 Union Parish (8-4) at No. 4 Kinder (7-4)
Union Parish's losses were to Alexandria, Airline, North DeSoto and Calvary Baptist. The Farmers are a team built for the postseason, like St. James. The two met in last year's finals and could meet in the semifinals next week.
Pick: Union Parish
No. 15 Loreauville (6-5) at No. 7 Jena (9-3)
You'd never know Loreauville had an 0-4 start from watching its win at No. 2 Erath last week. The Tigers doubled Erath's offensive output. Can Texas Tech commit Dylan Singleton, On3's No. 20 player in Louisiana, and the Loreauville defense stop Jena's ground control offense?
Pick: Loreauville
Division IV
No. 9 Welsh (7-5) at No. 1 Haynesville (11-0)
Greyhounds endure a four-hour bus ride to visit coach David Franklin and Haynesville, which is on a mission to win another state title with Oak Grove, last year's champion, having moved up to D3.
Pick: Haynesville
No. 12 General Trass (8-4) at No. 4 Jeanerette (8-2)
Another trendy upset pick, but we're sticking to the favored Tigers, who are back at full strength.
Pick: Jeanerette
No. 19 Franklin (7-5) at No. 6 Logansport (9-2)
Logansport pounded Franklin in the playoffs last year. Senior running back Jukadynn Carter is a difference-maker.
Pick: Logansport
No. 7 Mangham (9-3) at No. 2 South Plaquemines (8-3)
The Dragons face a bus ride of more than five hours from the northeast corner of the state to the remote reaches of Plaquemines Parish.
Pick: South Plaquemines, in what should be one of the best games of the week.
SELECT
No. 8 St. Thomas More (8-3) at No. 1 Edna Karr (10-0)
Jesuit is the only team that has played well defensively against the Cougars. St. Thomas More's defense may be better than Jesuit's. Junior quarterback John Johnson and the Cougars are playing as well as anybody not named Alexandria, however.
Pick: Karr
No. 5 Archbishop Rummel (9-2) at No. 4 Catholic-BR (10-0)
A matchup of familiar foes that should be highly-competitive. Points could be at a premium:
Pick: Catholic-BR, which has won five of the last six meetings.
No. 19 John Curtis Christian (6-5) at No. 6 Teurlings Catholic (10-1)
John Curtis gashed a stout Acadiana defense for double-digit yards per carry last week. Teurlings Catholic has one of the state's best offensive lines. Rebels' QB Alex Munoz and Patriots' QB Reggie Johnson both played at a high level last week.
Pick: Teurlings Catholic, 17-14 on a Charlie Mader field goal.
No. 10 C.E. Byrd (9-3) at No. 2 Alexandria (11-0)
Evangel Christian coach Denny Duron told The Shreveport Bossier Advocate that the Trojans have the best team in the state after last week's 43-point loss. We can't argue....
Pick: Alexandria
Division II
No. 8 John F. Kennedy (7-4) at No. 1 Archbishop Shaw (9-2)
The Cougars' defense showed vulnerability in last week's shootout win over Lake Charles College Prep. Shaw running back Jasper Parker has been taking it to another level.
Pick: Shaw
No. 13 Istrouma (9-3) at No. 5 Madison Prep (8-3)
Backyard brawl between Baton Rouge schools located in close proximity to each other. The Indians only won one game in the regular season against a team with a winning record (West Feliciana). Madison Prep's offense is clicking with QB Tylan Johnson and RB Alfred McKnight.
Pick: Madison Prep
No. 6 Vandebilt Catholic (9-2) at No. 3 E.D. White (9-2)
Bayou region district rematch of a game won by E.D. White, 21-14. Should be another classic. Can the Cardinals contain RB Jaylon Coleman again?
Pick: E.D. White
No. 18 Booker T. Washington-New Orleans (5-6) at No. 7 Leesville (9-2)
With No. 2 University Lab out of it, the winner of this game will make a great semifinal storyline. Wampus Cats' RB Xavier Ford continues to consume yards like a buffet.
Pick: Leesville
Division III
No. 9 Lafayette Christian (6-6) at No. 1 Dunham (11-0)
Knights have a deceptive record due to a daunting regular season schedule and are finally healthy. LCA's strength, which is its secondary with Tre Parker, Luke Green, Sky Ryan and Chris Helaire, meets the nation's top player in the Class of 2027 in Dunham QB Elijah Haven.
Pick: Lafayette Christian
No. 5 Bunkie (11-0) at No. 4 Jewel Sumner (10-1)
The Panthers have pummeled every opponent with a team for the ages. The train continues to roll.
Pick: Bunkie
No. 6 Episcopal (9-2) at No. 3 Calvary Baptist (9-2)
Reid Chauvin and the Knights' methodical ground attack can frustrate opponents. The Cavaliers have quietly mowed down foes, including ground-heavy Union Parish, after losses to Neville (10-1) and Franklin Parish (10-1).
Pick: Calvary Baptist
No. 7 Catholic-New Iberia (10-1) at No. 2 Isidore Newman (9-0)
This one feels like the visiting Panthers are a favorite despite the seedings. Catholic QB Luke Landry has a variety of weapons at his disposal. Though the senior doesn't normally run, he scored the first two TDs with his legs in last week's rout of Northlake Christian:
Pick: Catholic-NI
Division IV
No 8 St. Edmund (10-1) at No. 1 Vermilion Catholic (11-0)
The St. Edmund offense has had a season to remember. QB Kane West has several big-play receivers, and tailback Henry Summerlin is on the cusp of breaking school records. Vermilion Catholic and QB Jonathan Dartez just find a way to win.
Pick: Vermilion Catholic
No. 13 Southern Lab (8-3) at No. 12 Kentwood (9-3)
The Kittens edged the Roos, 13-8, in the regular season at Southern Lab. The rematch, under the water tower, gives Kentwood a distinct home-field advantage. Can the Kittens advance and keep their drive for a repeat alive?
Pick: Southern Lab
No. 11 Ouachita Christian (11-1) at No. 3 Covenant Christian (11-0)
The Eagles are accustomed to being here at this stage of the playoffs. The Lions are enjoying their best season ever and could be stronger next season with a crop of stud underclassmen. We're throwing conventional wisdom out of the window.
Pick: Covenant Christian
No. 7 Riverside (8-2) at No. 2 Ascension Catholic (9-1)
Dedric Lastie and the Rebels have demonstrated the ability to score bunches of points, but the Bulldogs have been stout on defense with a low-scoring win over Episcopal and a three-point loss to undefeated Class 2A Dunham (21-18). Chad Elzy isn't getting his just due as a recruit due to the unusually high number of 2025 in-state college prospects at running back.
Pick: Ascension Catholic