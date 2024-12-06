Predicting the Winners of the Louisiana High School Football State Semifinals
It's time to once again gaze into crystal ball, crystal football that is, and predict the winners of this week's LHSAA state semifinal playoff games.
SELECT
Division I
No. 4 Catholic-BR (11-0) at No. 1 Edna Karr (11-0)
Last year's champion, Catholic-BR, visits the Cougars who have been the state's most dominant team this season. Two years ago, second-seeded Catholic beat No. 7 Karr in the quarterfinals in Baton Rouge, 32-24.
Karr QB John Johnson and his big three WRs - TaRon Francis, Oliver Mitchell and Daejawn Smith - could be too much for even a secondary that includes the Bradford brothers (Blaine and Jacob). Karr, on the other hand, can't afford to fall behind 14-0 like it did last week against St. Thomas More. Catholic QB Baylor Graves completed 73.3 percent of his passes in the regular season.
PICK: Karr
No. 19 John Curtis Christian (7-5) at No. 2 Alexandria (12-0)
The Patriots, fresh off road upsets of the No. 3 and No. 6 seeds in Acadiana and Teurlings Catholic, travel north again to tangle with the Trojans, who had issues stopping Byrd's running game in the second half of last week's 43-32 win.
The Curtis defense is playing lights out and its veer offense, directed by Reggie Johnson, has rushed for at least 250 yards in three playoff games after being held under 200 in three consecutive losses.
Alexandria can score at any time with LSU signee J.T. Lindsey. Trojans' sophomore QBs Karsen Sellers and Max Gassiott have several downfield targets including Darius Washington and Jimmie Duncan.
PICK: Alexandria
Division II
No. 5 Madison Prep (9-3) at No. 1 Archbishop Shaw (10-2)
Madison Prep hasn't lost since three setbacks to Class 5A schools to begin the year. Quarterback Tylan Johnson, running back Alfred McKnight and receiver Keyon Robinson are the primary weapons. Defensively, Prep has held five of its last six opponents under single digits (beat St. Charles 34-20). Robinson (6-1, 190, Jr.) is averaging 23 yards per catch and 13 yards per carry.
With tailback Jasper Parker hampered by injury in the second half last week, Shaw quarterback Mason Wilson ran for three touchdowns (17 rushes, 97 yards) in a 21-14 win over No. 8 John F. Kennedy. Gibson Lumene and Caden Valentine combined on a quarterback sack near the goal-line as time expired, according to Grant Chachere of Crescent City Sports.
How healthy is Parker?
PICK: Madison Prep
No. 7 Leesville (10-2) at No. 3 E.D. White (10-2)
Everyone knows what's coming when Leesville has the football: record-setting tailback Xavier Ford, a 3,400-plus yard rusher who can break the state single-season mark with 147 yards, according to Ray Butler of Louisiana High School Sports.
Ford should get that, but the Cardinals' defense has held up well against stud running backs, limiting Vandebilt Catholic and Rivals four-star Jaylon Coleman to 18 and 14 points in wins over the Terriers.
PICK: E.D. White
Division III
No. 5 Bunkie (12-0) at No. 1 Dunham (12-0)
The Panthers and Tigers survived by a total of six points last week against No. 4 Jewel Sumner and No. 9 Lafayette Christian. For a matchup of small schools, there is an abundance of starpower headlined by Dunham five-star QB Elijah Haven and Bunkie four-star defensive back Kyle Johnson, who flipped his commitment from Houston to Miss State on National Signing Day. The Tigers have home-field advantage plus the No. 1 player in the country in Haven.
PICK: Dunham
No. 7 Catholic New Iberia (11-1) at No. 2 Calvary Baptist (10-2)
Most aren't giving the Panthers much of a chance at Calvary Baptist, which features senior QB Abram Wardell, RB James Simon (Texas signee), OL Devin Harper (Ole Miss) and WRs Kolby Thomas (Louisiana Tech) and Kaleb Tucker (Texas Southern).
Catholic has been outmanned before in playoff games against Calvary Baptist and given the Cavaliers all they could handle. Former Panthers' defensive line coach Armond Schwing reminisced this week on Louisiana Sportsline about the first meeting between the programs, a 2013 semifinal game won by one point by the Cavaliers in New Iberia.
That was essentially the title game as Calvary Baptist walloped Archbishop Hannan in the finals, 62-7.
The Panthers don't have any prospects ranked by the recruiting services. They do have one of the state's most efficient QBs in Luke Landry (34 TDs, three INT) and receivers Jaiden Mitchell, Joseph LeBlanc and Gavin Roy, who have combined to catch 105 passes for over 1,700 yards and 27 TDs, and a stout defense with an athletic secondary.
The Cavaliers, who have a star-studded offense, had issues on defense against Oak Grove, Franklin Parish and Neville. Will our "Stunner of the Week" fall flat as it did last week?
PICK: Catholic New Iberia
Division IV
No. 12 Kentwood (10-3) at No. 1 Vermilion Catholic (12-0)
The Kangaroos are getting a lot of love on message boards as an upset pick. The general theme is that they're bigger, faster and deeper than the Eagles. VC coach Broc Prejean has been in this situation earlier in the year at Riverside and won in a blowout, and he has Jonathan Dartez, who is nearing the 3,000-yard rushing mark on the year. Dartez can get it done through the air, too.
PICK: Vermilion Catholic
No. 11 Ouachita Christian (12-1) at No. 2 Ascension Catholic (10-1)
The Eagles broke open a close game at the half last week at undefeated Covenant Christian, which lost two receivers to injury early in the contest. It's difficult to contain Ascension Catholic tailback Chad Elzy Jr. for four quarters. He had multiple 50-plus yard TD runs in last week's win over Riverside, according to Spencer Urquhart of The New Orleans Advocate.
PICK: Ascension Catholic
NONSELECT
Division I
No. 4 Central-BR (11-1) at No. 1 Neville (11-1)
Many of the same players who led the No. 18-seeded Wildcats to an upset of No. 2 Neville last year are back, including quarterback Jackson Firmin. Central got an inspirational boost last week with the return of tailback Manny Williams, who scored a TD in his first action of the year. Defenders DK and KD Mays, Steven Ranel (UL Ragin' Cajuns' signee) and Marvin Joseph lead a phenomenal defense.
In last week's 31-7 win over No. 24 Chalmette, the Tigers rushed for over 200 yards for the first time since a September win over St. Thomas More, although they came close with 191 in the regionals against Covington. Neville boasts one of the state's top secondaries with Cam Riley and Julian Burns. There could be fewer points scored than in last year's 17-16 outcome.
PICK: Neville
No. 10 Destrehan (10-3) at No. 3 Ruston (10-2)
Our biggest miss last week was picking Southside over Ruston, which hung 42 straight points on the Sharks after an early 7-7 deadlock. This will be the fourth meeting between the Bearcats and Destrehan in five years, according to Ken Trahan of Crescent City Sports.
Ruston QB Joshua Brantley (Tulane signee) is responsible for nearly 2,300 yards of offense and 29 TDs. Destrehan answers with junior Jackson Fields, who completed 86.6% of his throws last week against Airline. Ruston DB Aidan Anding (LSU) often finds a way to score.
PICK: Ruston
Division II
No. 5 Iowa (11-1) at No. 1 Franklinton (11-1)
Both offenses played phenomenal in wins last week. The Yellow Jackets rallied for a 42-28 win at No. 4 Franklin Parish. The Demons got out to a 41-20 lead and stuffed a two-point conversion to edge No. 8 Lakeshore, 41-40.
Sy Austin rushed for over 200 yards for Franklinton, while Cohen Charles did the same for Iowa, which is led on the ground by Jonathan Walker.
Jacob Crain has thrown for nearly 2,000 yards for Franklinton with 21 TDs and three interceptions (nine rushing TDs). Austin has nearly 1,900 yards rushing (26 TDs), according to Ken Trahan of Crescent City Sports. Iowa QB Reed Dupre has 1,470 yards passing with 20 TDs and six interceptions (three rushing TDs). PICK: Iowa, which is seeking its first title game appearance.
PICK: Iowa
No. 18 Cecilia (10-3) at No. 6 Plaquemine (12-1)
Cecilia is in its fourth straight week as a "road dawg." The Bulldogs are obviously a different team with a healthy Diesel Solari at quarterback, or even a version of the left-hander that is 80-90% full speed (ankle). Coordinator Cody Champagne and the offensive staff, which includes new addition Sonny Charpentier, are highly creative. Receiver Ellis Stewart, who has thrown for nine TDs, might play quarterback and throw a pass to Solari or Brent Gordon, a three-star all-state defensive back and future Ragin' Cajun.
At the beginning of the playoffs, Plaquemine didn't get much respect based on their district's perceived lack of strength. The Green Devils, led by QB Nico Victorian and RB Tyrese Mosby, have defeated two Lafayette-area teams - Northwest and Opelousas - in the past two weeks by double-digits. PICK: Cecilia
Division III
No. 5 Union Parish (9-4) at No. 1 St. James (9-2)
A rematch of last year's state title game won by the Farmers, 36-35, on a last-minute two-point conversion. St. James is paced by freshman QB Ja'Juan Jackson (1,500+ yards passing, 20 TDs), junior RB Kani-King Young (5-9, 190) and junior WR Jakias Villanueva (69-872, 12 TDs, per Robin Fambrough of The Baton Rouge Advocate).
After relying heavily on senior tailback J'Marion Island, who scored the winning two-pointer last year, the Farmers are much more balanced on offense. Sophomore QB Braxton Robinson has 1,084 yards passing and 12 TDs with four INT (six rushing scores). Tyquereis Wilson leads the ground game (121-1,089, 13 TDs) and the defense.
PICK: St. James
No. 7 Jena (10-3) at No. 6 Sterlington (9-4)
Sterlington, which bounced No. 3 Oak Grove last week, went toe-to-toe with Neville during the regular season (17-10 loss). Until last week, the Panthers had been plodding along below the radar with wins in seven of their last eight games (lost to Union Parish). Its other losses were to Neville, Class 5A Ouachita Parish and Class 4A West Ouachita, which had a 9-1 record.
Jena rallied with a late TD to defeat No. 15 Loreauville, 18-14. The Giants, who ran the ball with authority (211 yards on 32 carries) will need to be better on third and fourth downs (3-for-11 last week).
PICK: Sterlington
Division IV
No. 12 General Trass (9-4) at No. 1 Haynesville (12-0)
Trass, out of Lake Providence, almost let a 30-8 lead slip away, but the Panthers won at No. 4 Jeanerette, 36-34. QB Ahmoniee Williams (5-9, 165) has over 2,700 yards of offense and 32 TDs. The senior is averaging 8.7 yards per carry with seven 100-yard games.
Haynesville players to watch include RB/DB Zykerius Fielding (6-2, 190, Sr.), TE/DE Jermarquis Hampton (6-1, 175, Sr.) and QB/DB Isaiah Washington (6-1, 170, Jr.)
PICK: Haynesville
No. 6 Logansport (10-2) at No. 2 South Plaquemines (9-3)
A trip to the Buras/Port Sulphur/Boothville-Venice area is every north Louisiana program's worst nightmare. There is no shortcut from Logansport to South Plaquemines HS, which is located 367 miles to the southeast (13 hours round trip).
Players to watch include South Plaquemines QB Rod Parker (1,483 yards passing, 16 TDs, nine INT), who has rushed for nine scores, RB Jy'heim Williams (89-937, 12 TDs) and Alex Phillips, who leads the team in receiving (49-692, eight TDs) and has rushed for 345 yards on 55 carries with four TDs.
Logansport defeated No. 19 Franklin last week, 35-6. QB Keaton Cason threw a TD pass to Kaiton Packett and Joe Carter ran for a score. South Plaquemines opened eyes by soundly defeating No. 7 Mangham, 42-18, behind a flurry of second-half points.
PICK: South Plaquemines