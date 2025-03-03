Return Engagement: Greg Tibbitt Returns as Glenbrook Head Football Coach
Tibbitt guided the Apaches to 15 wins in two seasons during his previous stint with the program
In a rare Sunday announcement, Glenbrook High announced that Greg Tibbitt has been named the school's new head football coach.
This will be Tibbitt's second stint with the Apaches, after leading the program to 15 wins over two seasons, 2012-2013, as well as an appearance in the 2013 Midsouth Association of Indepent Schools (MAIS) semifinals. He replaced Reagan Smith, who departed after two season at Glenbrook.
Most recently, Tibbett was servicing as athletic director and head football coach at Green Forest High in Arkansas. During his time there, the Tigers reached the Class 4A state playoffs for the first time.
