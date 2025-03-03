High School

Return Engagement: Greg Tibbitt Returns as Glenbrook Head Football Coach

Tibbitt guided the Apaches to 15 wins in two seasons during his previous stint with the program

Gary Adornato

Greg Tibbett is returning to Louisiana for his second stint as head coach at Glenbrook High.
In a rare Sunday announcement, Glenbrook High announced that Greg Tibbitt has been named the school's new head football coach.

This will be Tibbitt's second stint with the Apaches, after leading the program to 15 wins over two seasons, 2012-2013, as well as an appearance in the 2013 Midsouth Association of Indepent Schools (MAIS) semifinals. He replaced Reagan Smith, who departed after two season at Glenbrook.

Most recently, Tibbett was servicing as athletic director and head football coach at Green Forest High in Arkansas. During his time there, the Tigers reached the Class 4A state playoffs for the first time.

Gary Adornato began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University, and in 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.

