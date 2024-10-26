Shooting at Louisiana high school football game leaves one dead
Friday's homecoming celebration at St. Martinsville High School in Louisiana turned tragic when shots were fired at a pregame tailgate, leaving one victim dead and others injured.
The sound of gunfire can be clearly heard on a video posted to X by a fan in the stands. Players and coaches from Erath High School, the visiting team, were huddled in the end zone making final pregame preparations when a rapid succession of loud pops rang out. As the shots became audible, a group of cheerleaders ran for the exit, quickly followed by the Erath players and coaches and everyone on the near sideline.
Police told KLFY News that a suspect has been identified, but it remains unclear if anyone has yet been arrested. The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office and the Louisiana State Police are involved in the investigation.
The game between St. Martinsville and Erath was cancelled after the incident.
Erath head coach Eric LeBlanc told VermillionToday.com, that he and his staff quickly recognized what was happening and took measures to get his team to safety.
"We did not see any fireworks, so we took off," said LeBlanc. "It was not a good situation to be in."
The Erath players were quickly boarded onto their buses and, once the area was secure, were provided an escort home by the Erath Police Department.