High School

Shooting at Louisiana high school football game leaves one dead

Gunfire rang out during a pregame tailgate at St. Martinsville high's homecoming; game cancelled

Gary Adornato

The football stadium at St. Martinsville High School in Louisiana where a deadly shooting took place Friday evening, leading to the cancelling of St. Martinsville's homecoming game against Erath High School.
The football stadium at St. Martinsville High School in Louisiana where a deadly shooting took place Friday evening, leading to the cancelling of St. Martinsville's homecoming game against Erath High School. / GeoSurfaces

Friday's homecoming celebration at St. Martinsville High School in Louisiana turned tragic when shots were fired at a pregame tailgate, leaving one victim dead and others injured.

The sound of gunfire can be clearly heard on a video posted to X by a fan in the stands. Players and coaches from Erath High School, the visiting team, were huddled in the end zone making final pregame preparations when a rapid succession of loud pops rang out. As the shots became audible, a group of cheerleaders ran for the exit, quickly followed by the Erath players and coaches and everyone on the near sideline.

Police told KLFY News that a suspect has been identified, but it remains unclear if anyone has yet been arrested. The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office and the Louisiana State Police are involved in the investigation.

The game between St. Martinsville and Erath was cancelled after the incident.

Erath head coach Eric LeBlanc told VermillionToday.com, that he and his staff quickly recognized what was happening and took measures to get his team to safety.

"We did not see any fireworks, so we took off," said LeBlanc. "It was not a good situation to be in."

The Erath players were quickly boarded onto their buses and, once the area was secure, were provided an escort home by the Erath Police Department.

Published
Gary Adornato
GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University, and in 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.

Home/Louisiana