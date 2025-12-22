Top 25 Louisiana Girls Basketball High School Rankings - Dec. 22, 2025
Several weeks have passed since our Louisiana girls high school basketball preseason rankings were released. Here is our latest edition of the rankings, which will run weekly throughout the season.
1. Zachary (10-0)
Previous ranking: 8
Ava Raymond was so good last year that we forgot she had another season left. The future McNeese State Cowboy scored 12 points, as did 6-foot-0 Asia Bell, in a 43-37 win over Southern Lab, according to Jackson Reyes of The Baton Rouge Advocate. "It's a big one for us," coach Tami McClure told Reyes.
2. John Curtis Christian (9-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Ke'Sonja Nelson hit a pull-up jumper for a come-from-behind road win vs. Lafayette Christian. UL Ragin' Cajuns signee Bailey Timmons scored 10 points in front of her future college coach, Garry Brodhead. The Patriots also notched single digit wins over Oak Gove and Wossman.
3. Huntington (8-2)
Previous ranking: 7
Coach Brian Shyne's team has won seven straight games since beginning the year 1-2 with losses to Southern Lab and Wossman by single digits. Kyndal Graham and Kaylie Dupree were named to the Rasberry Lane Invitational All-Tournament Team. Huntington has recent wins over Ouachita, Parkway, West Monroe, Arcadia and Southwood.
4. University Lab (12-1)
Previous ranking: 25
After losing to Zachary in the opener, the Cubs have reeled off a dozen consecutive wins. It's been an impressive run, highlighted by victories over Denham Springs, Terrebonne, Destrehan, Prairieville and city rival Southern Lab.
5. Midland (13-0)
Previous ranking: not ranked (on the bubble)
Tora Savoy, Camri Primeaux and the Rebels are perfect so far with wins over Fairview, Rosepine, LaGrange, Iowa, Sulphur and Lafayette. Midland hosts undefeated North Vermilion on Dec. 23.
6. Slidell (13-0)
Previous ranking: 19
Payton Rowbatham and the Tigers have wins over French Settlement, Madison Prep, Terrebonne, Albany and Rosepine. Slidell beat Patterson, 63-0, and hosts Destrehan on Dec. 30.
7. LaGrange (10-1)
Previous ranking: not ranked
The No. 1 team in the Division II nonselect power ratings has only a two-point loss to Midland and is coming off a 20-point win over Madison Prep after close wins vs. Negreet and Sulphur.
8. Southern Lab (10-3)
Previous ranking: 2
Madison Prep, Zachary and University Lab are the only defeats for Asia Patin and the Kittens, who are No. 1 in the Division IV select power ratings and own wins over Huntington, Wossman, Praireville, Denham Springs and Neville.
9. Prairieville (10-3)
Previous ranking: not ranked
Coach Chase Delrie is our early Coach of the Year in Class 5A, along with Korey Arnold of Acadiana (more on the Rams below). Freshmen Aubrey Theriot, Kailey Miles and KK Snyder Kemp led the Hurricanes - a new program with only a year of postseason eligibility under its belt - in scoring in a win over South Lafourche, according to William Weathers of The Baton Roue Advocate. The only losses are to John Curtis, Southern Lab and U-High.
10. Simpson (22-2)
Previous ranking: 5
The Broncos had an eight-game winning streak snapped by Rosepine. Simpson's only other loss was to Midland. The No. 1 team in the Class C power ratings holds wins over Buckeye, Anacoco, Iowa, Merryville and Westlake.
11. Madison Prep (9-4)
Previous ranking: 22
LaGrange snapped a long winning streak for the Chargers, whose previous losses were by a total of six points to Slidell and John Curtis.
12. Bell City (13-2)
Previous ranking: 10
The Bruins have wins over the likes of Southside and Natchitoches-Central, which its thrashed, 56-18, and losses to Madison Prep and Simpson.
13. Lafayette Christian (8-4)
Previous ranking: 3
The Knights are coping without senior Kaliyah Samuels, who is out with an ACL injury. Paityn Dean, Shanna Simien, Kenadie Jackson and Logan Boutte will pick up the slack for LCA, which snapped a three-game losing streak with a win over Woodlawn-BR. The losses were to Zachary, John Curtis and Wossman. LCA led by eight at home vs. John Curtis before losing 37-35 on a last-second shot.
14. Iowa (8-2)
Previous ranking: not ranked (on the bubble)
The two losses for the Yellow Jackets are by a combined seven points to Simpson and Midland. Kimora Celestine was voted the Class 4A Player of the Year last season.
15. Parkview Baptist (10-1)
Previous ranking: 15
The Eagles haven't lost since a 76-75 setback to Prairieville in the second game of the season. Anna Richerson scored 16 points in a 46-26 win over Fontainebleau.
16. Acadiana (14-1)
Previous ranking: not ranked
Korey Arnold has almost tripled last season's win total in his first year as head coach of the Wreckin' Rams, a young squad like Prairieville that is laden with freshmen. Acadiana, which dresses out only 7-8 players, will have to avoid foul trouble. Brooklyn White and Jayla Carmouche are among the standouts for the Rams, who are No. 9 in the Division I select power ratings and have blown out more of their overmatched opponents.
17. French Settlement (10-1)
Previous ranking: 24
Slidell is the only loss for the Lions, who are No. 1 in the Division III nonselect power ratings and have wins over Walker, Springfield and Denham Springs.
18. Destrehan (11-3)
Previous ranking: not ranked
The Wildcats, who recently defeated Vandebilt Catholic, will challenge undefeated Slidell on Dec. 30.
19. Vandebilt Catholic (7-3)
Previous ranking: 1
Journee Johnson recorded three double doubles over the weekend with 58 total points. The Terriers had a six-game winning streak snapped by Destrehan and George Washington Carver before rebounding with a 64-31 win over Warren Easton.
20. Fairview (16-6)
Previous ranking: 12
The Panthers have won seven of their last eight (lost to Midland) after dropping five of six during a snap that included losses to Zachary, Southern Lab and John Curtis.
21. Sterlington (10-1)
Previous ranking: not ranked
Sterrlington has won nine straight since a loss to Neville and has defeated West Monroe, Haughton, Arcadia and Oak Grove.
22. Oak Grove (7-2)
Previous ranking: 11
The Tigers, who previously lost to Sterlington, dropped an eight-point decision (49-41) to John Curtis.
23. Captain Shreve (9-2)
Previous ranking: not ranked
Arcadia, Neville and Parkway are recent wins for the Gators, whose losses were to Zachary and West Monroe.
24. Westlake (10-2)
Previous ranking: not ranked (on the bubble)
Laila Rousell and the Rams have won three straight after losses by a total of five points to Simpson and Tioga.
25. Terrebonne (11-2)
Previous ranking: not ranked
The Tigers have won eight straight games and have only lost to Slidell and University Lab. Among the recent victories is a 49-41 win over E.D. White.
First out: North Vermilion (10-0), Wossman (3-7), Riverdale (10-0), Pitkin (20-2), JS Clark (9-1)
Dropped out: No. 4 Wossman, No. 9 Haughton, No. 13 Cedar Creek, No. 14 Arcadia, No. 16 Walker, No. 17 Karr, No. 18 Woodlawn-BR, No. 20 Parkway, No. 21 J.S. Clark, No. 23 Albany
