Top 25 Louisiana Girls High School Basketball State Rankings (1/29/25)
With Walker losing for the first time in the regular season in more than two years, Parkway ascends to the No. 1 spot this week in our Louisiana girls high school basketball state rankings. District races are heating up, especially in 1-5A which is home to Parkway, Haughton, Huntington, Natchitoches-Central and more. Keep reading to find out who moved up and down with info and stats from the last seven days of action.
1. Parkway (19-2)
Previous rank: 2
Power rating: No. 1 (Division I nonselect)
The Panthers defeated Byrd, Ouachita Parish and Natchitoches-Central. Dakota Howard scored 18 points in the 63-11 win over Byrd. Savannah Wilson added 12 points, according to Jimmy Watson of The Shreveport Times. Parkway was up after the first quarter, 31-2, according to Russell Hedges of the Bossier Press Tribune. Ouachita is 17-6. Natchitoches-Central is 20-3. Parkway travels to Haughton (23-1) in a District 1-5A game on Jan. 31.
2. Lafayette Christian (17-5)
Previous rank: 3
Power rating: No. 1 (Division III select)
Four-year starter Taelyn Taylor and the Knights defeated Lake Arthur (63-37) and had a game against Lafayette postponed. LCA, which has won 12 straight, has home and away district games coming up vs. Midland (16-9) and a game against Shreveport power Huntington on Feb. 8.
3. Wossman (20-3)
Previous rank: 4
Power rating: No. 1 (Division II nonselect)
The Wildcats blasted Grant Parish, 56-16. Wossman takes on Franklin Parish (17-6) in another district game on Jan. 31.
4. Zachary 18-3
Previous rank: 5
Power rating: No. 3 (Division I nonselect)
The Broncos took a road trip west to Midland and left with a 69-60 win over the Rebels. Freshman Kennedi Whitfield is ranked as the No. 18 player in the state by Prep Hoops Louisiana. Zachary's only district opponent with a winning record is Woodlawn-BR (16-6), which the Broncos face in the final league game on the road on Feb. 14.
5. Walker (26-1)
Previous rank: 1
Power rating: No. 2 (Division I nonselect)
The Wildcats lost at district rival Denham Springs, 60-50, and blew out a 17-4 East Ascension squad, 74-40. Senior Arionna Patterson scored a career high 33 points vs. East Ascension with 10 rebounds, eight steals and two assists. Kadyn Green and Logan Cookmeyer combined for 26 points. Walker takes on Edna Karr (21-3) in Feb.
6. John Curtis (13-3)
Previous rank: 6
Power rating: No. 1 (Division I select)
The Patriots pounced on Dominican (18-4) by a 67-30 score. Freshmen guards Jayla Albert (23 points) and Janiyah Williams (21) were scoring leaders, according to Spencer Urquhart of The New Orleans Advocate. Bailey Timmons chipped in 17 points.
7. Southern Lab (14-4)
Previous rank: 8
Power rating: No. 1 (Division IV select)
The Kittens had games vs. Brusly (11-14) and Destrehan (16-8) postponed and will face Vandebilt Catholic (9-6) on Jan. 30.
8, Huntington (12-5)
Previous rank: 9
Power rating: No. 3 (Division I select)
The Raiders won District 1-5A games at Evangel Christian and Captain Shreve. Freshman Qu'Manni Taylor scored 18 points in the 78-19 win over Evangel. The Raiders beat Captain Shreve (20-4) by a scord of 66-45.
9. Haughton (23-1)
Previous rank: 12
Power rating: No. 4 (Division I nonselect)
The Buccaneers beat Byrd and Airline. Skylar Branch scored 28 points in the 69-39 win over Airline (16-4), according to Russell Hedges of the Bossier Press Tribune. Haughton took a 12-0 lead and was ahead at the half, 34-9. Shaniya Perkins added 16 points.
10. Vandebilt Catholic (9-6)
Previous rank: 13
Power rating: No. 2 (Division II select)
The Terriers defeated E.D. White in a pivotal district matchup and had a game vs. South Lafourche postponed. Junior Tyanna Stewart is ranked as a top 10 player in the state by Prep Hoops Louisiana. Fellow junior Journee Johnson is also a top recruit. Vandebilt won against E.D.. White (16-4) by a score of 61-44.
11. Edna Karr (21-3)
Previous rank: 18
Power rating: No. 2 (Division I select)
The Cougars jump seven spots following a 55-29 win over 16-4 Archbishop Chapelle. Sanaa Bean's 12 points paved the way. Cass Antoine contributed nine points.
12. Barbe (21-3)
Previous rank: 10
Power rating: No. 6 (Division I nonselect)
The Buccaneers defeated Sam Houston and lost at Sulphur, 39-37. Sulphur led at the half, 19-14.
13. Simpson (32-2)
Previous rank: 15
Power rating: No. 1 (Class C)
The Broncos defeated Pleasant Hill and Florien. Olivia Edwards scored 21 points in the 62-49 win over Florien. Sophomore Hallie Rollins had 13 points and 19 rebounds.
14. Denham Springs (18-8)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Power rating: No. 9 (Division I nonselect)
The Yellow Jackets have figured out a formula to give Walker problems, a rare occurrence for the Wildcats. Denham Springs beat Walker, 60-50, in a district game. The Yellow Jackets were in control early, seizing the lead for good just over a minute into the contest, according to William Weathers of The Baton Rouge Advocate. Taylor Smith scored 19 points.
15. Fairview (29-5)
Previous rank: 11
Power rating: No. 1 (Class B)
The Panthers beat Reeves and Elizabeth and lost to district rival Anacoco (17-9). The game at 17-6 Reeves was undoubtedly worth the price of admission to watch the southwest Louisiana powers go at it in a high scoring (80-76) contest.
16. University Lab (15-2)
Previous rank: 7
Power rating: No. 1 (Division II select)
The Cubs lost to 15-5 Parkview Baptist, 49-45. Ryli Martin had 15 points, Kennedy Aldridge chipped in seven points, according to Charles Salzer of The Baton Rouge Advocate.
17. Woodlawn-BR (16-6)
Previous rank: 16
Power rating: No. 5 (Division I select)
The Panthers had a game vs. Huntington postponed.
18. Bell City (17-3)
Previous rank: 17
Power rating: No. 3 (Class B)
The Bruins defeated 13-8 Grand Lake by a score of 59-43. A game vs. Jennings was canceled.
19. Slidell (19-5)
Previous rank: 19
Power rating: No. 8 (Division I nonselect)
The Tigers defeated Salmen and Fontainebleau to win their seventh straight game. A game vs. De La Salle was canceled. A district rematch at home vs. 17-5 Northshore looms in early February. The Tigers won the previous meeting.
20 Natchitoches-Central (20-3)
Previous rank: 14
Power rating: No. 5 (Division I nonselect)
The Chiefs lost to Parkway, 49-26, followed by wins over Negreet and Benton.
21. Neville (15-3)
Previous rank: 20
Power rating: No. 7 (Division I nonselect)
The Tigers defeated Ruston, 46-43.
22. Oak Grove (13-2)
Previous rank: 21
Power rating: No. 4 (Division IV nonselect)
Caroline Bradley and the Tigers swept General Trass, Delhi Charter and Ferriday.
23. Parkview Baptist (15-5)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Power rating: No. 3 (Division II select)
The defending Division III select state champions snapped a two-game losing streak by defeating University Lab, 49-45. The two losses were to Woodlawn-BR and East Ascension. Before that, the Eagles won seven straight games highlighted by a two-point win over Denham Springs.
24. Oakdale (18-5)
Previous rank: 23
Power rating: No. 2 (Division III nonselect)
The Warriors have won 13 of their last 14 games with only a loss to Fairview.
25. Doyle (16-6)
Previous rank: 24
Power rating: No. 3 (Division III nonselect)
The Tigers won at 15-4 Pine by a margin of 66-48. Doyle has won eight straight games.
25. Sulphur (16-3)
Previous rank: 25
Power rating: No. 10 (Division I nonselect)
The Tors beat Barbe and lost 41-36 to Lafayette High, which is much better than its 11-9 record might initially reflect (win over Zachary).
Dropped out: No. 22 East Ascension (17-4)
First out: Iowa (15-7), Anacoco (17-9), North Vermilion (20-1), Mandeville (18-6), Northshore (17-5), Lafayette (11-9), Arcadia (18-3), Lakeview (21-4), Cedar Creek (20-3), J.S. Clark (18-8), Oak Hill (23-9), East Ascension (17-4), H.L. Bourgeois (17-6), Destrehan (16-8)
Watch list: Terrebonne (20-4), New Iberia (15-7) Sterlington (15-7), Albany (17-9), South Beauregard (16-10), Abbeville (13-4), French Settlement (18-8), Midland (16-9), Captain Shreve (20-5), Ponchatoula (16-9), Alexandria (19-5), E.D. White (16-4), Douglass (15-4), Rosepine (16-9), St. Edmund (17-3), Summerfield (23-5), Reeves (17-6), Plainview (20-7)