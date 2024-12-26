Top 25 Louisiana Girls High School Basketball State Rankings (12/26/2024)
Our top two teams remained the same in this week's rankings. Undefeated Walker moved up a spot thanks to wins over a pair of ranked teams.
Holiday tournaments kick off in earnest after Christmas. The Barbe Tournament in Lake Charles features Fairview vs. Lafayette High, Iowa vs. Lafayette Christian, Barbe vs. Fairview. Southern Lab vs. Beaumont United and much more. There are several other tournaments filled with top-tier teams that are mentioned below.
Keep reading to find out who moved up and who moved down in this week's rankings.
1. Wossman (10-1)
Previous rank: 1
Power rating: No. 1 (Division II nonselect)
The Wildcats defeated Oak Grove, 58-36. 6-foot-1 senior guard Ramiah Augurson is a Southern Miss signee. Key players include Anyra Wilson, Taylar Wright, Heaven Weeks and Ashanti Smith.
Wilson and Smith hit 3-pointers in the early minutes of the Wildcats' 59-57 win over John Curtis in early December. Wossman takes on another ranked team, Ponchatoula, on Dec. 27 at 12:40 P.M. in West Monroe .
2. John Curtis Christian (10-1)
Previous rank: 2
Power rating: No. 1 (Division I select)
The Patriots defeated East St. John, Woodlawn-BR and St. Amant, winning each game by at least 23 points. Bailey Timmons is averaging 12.9 points per game. Janiah Williams (12.6 ppg) and Imani Daniel (12.5 ppg) are averaging double figures.
Jayla Albert and Timmons are averaging 3.4 steals per game. Ke'Sonja Nelson (2.8 steals) leads the team with an average of 3.3 assists per outing.
The Patriots take on Destrehan before the Brusly Tournament to end the year.
3. Walker (15-0)
Previous rank: 4
Power rating: No. 2 (Division I nonselect)
The Wildcats defeated Lafayette Christian, Warren Easton and Lafayette High. Arionna Patterson and Logan Cookmeyer each scored 12 points in the 50-35 win over Lafayette High. LaShantae Clay added 11 points.
Patterson erupted for 31 points in the 53-48 win over Lafayette Christian. Sophomore forward Kadyn Green scored 10 points with five rebounds, two steals and two blocks.
Walker is scheduled to face Northwood-Shreveport, Oak Hill and Alexandria at the Alexandria Tournament this week.
4. Parkway (12-2)
Previous rank: 3
Power rating: No. 1 (Division 1 nonselect)
The Panthers were idle and will face Neville (9-2) on Jan. 7.
5. Huntington (7-3)
Previous rank: 5
Power rating: No. 8 (Division I select)
The Raiders were idle. Carley Hamilton leads the team with an average of 16.1 ppg. Kyndal Graham is scoring 10.1 ppg, followed by freshman Kendal Stevenson (7.9 ppg). 6-foot-2 sophomore center Kaylie Dupree leads the team in rebounding (5.8 rpg) and blocks (0.8 bpg). Senior Jamari Bell is dishing out 3.3 assists per game.
Huntington has games in January against Captain Shreve, Walker, Woodlawn-BR and Wossman.
6. Zachary (9-1)
Previous rank: 6
Power rating: No. 4 (Division I nonselect)
The Broncos rebounded from a loss to undefeated Biloxi High (14-0), the top-ranked team in Mississippi, by downing Slidell, 54-42. Key players include junior Ava Raymond, senior Tiarra McPipe and senior Kaitlyn Blake. Zachary will be in the Lafayette Christian Tournament that begins on Jan. 2.
7. Southern Lab (12-3)
Previous rank: 7
Power rating: No. 1 (Division IV select)
The Kittens defeated Liberty Magnet, 50-16. Shaila Forman is averaging 23.2 points per game. Asia Patin (14.5 ppg) and Kori Wesley (6.7 ppg) are next. Forman and Patin are each averaging 3.5 steals. Freshman center Dalana Earl had five points and five rebounds in a 39-point blowout of Woodlawn-BR.
8. Fairview (20-2)
Previous rank: 9
Power rating: No. 1 (Class B)
The Panthers defeated Oberlin (77-31) and Oakdale (79-76) at the Kinder Tournament. Reesie Jinks scored 37 points in a 57-54 win over Midland on Dec. 18. A.J. Williams added 11 points. Fairview, which will participate in the Barbe Tournament this week, will play in 11 tournaments including the upcoming Oberlin, Hackberry and Anacoco events.
9. University Lab (8-0)
Previous rank: 15
Power rating: No. 1 (Division II select)
The Cubs are one of the biggest movers, jumping six spots after a huge week that included a 66-40 win over Plaquemine and three out-of-state wins (not reflected on Geaux Preps' power ratings).
5-foot-10 senior Taylor Lee was named MVP of the William A.L. Mitchell Tournament in Mobile, Alabama. The Cubs defeated Alabama programs Daphne, Saraland and Geneva to win the event. Lee scored 23 points with 11 rebounds, three blocks, three steals and an assist in the championship. She also had a double-double (16 pts., 10 reb.) to accompany six blocks, three assists and three steals in the semifinals.
10. Woodlawn-BR (9-3)
Previous rank: 8
Power rating: No. 6 (Division I select)
The Panthers defeated Edna Karr (47-44) and lost to John Curtis Christian (53-30). The game against John Curtis was a rematch of last season's title game won by the top-seeded Patriots, 60-46. 5-foot-8 senior Amijah Price is ranked as the No. 1 player in Louisiana by LBR Basketball.
11. Vandebilt Catholic (6-4)
Previous rank: 11
Power rating: No. 3 (Division II select)
The Terriers defeated Denham Springs, 40-21. 5-foot-9 junior guard Tyanna Stewart is ranked as the No. 10 player in the state by Prep Girls Hoops Louisiana. Stewart scored 26 points with 12 rebounds and two blocks in a loss to Fairview in December. In January, pivotal games for Vandebilt Catholic include E.D. White (11-1) and Southern Lab.
12. Natchitoches-Central (15-1)
Previous rank: 25
Power rating: No. 10 (Division I nonselect)
The Chiefs are the biggest stock riser, up 13 spots after wins over Bell City, Oak Hill and Red River. In a 57-55 win over Bell City in the championship of the Iowa Tournament, 5-foot-10 guard Akeelah Wade scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Katlynn Wiggins added 16 points and 11 rebounds. Freshman Jordan McDaniel chipped in 10 points.
13. Haughton (16-0)
Previous rank: 20
Power rating: No. 3 (Division I nonselect)
The Buccaneers defeated Zwolle and Pleasant Hill and have won their last eight games by at least 18 points. Near the beginning of the year, they won four of five games by a total of eight points, including a 44-43 overtime win against Denham Springs.
14. Oak Hill (17-4)
Previous rank: 12
Power rating: No. 2 (Class B)
The Rams defeated Hamilton Christian and lost to Natchitoches-Central. Jodie Jowers had 31 points and 16 rebounds in the two-point win over Hamilton Christian. Brilee Dousay finished with seven points, 11 rebounds, six steals and five assists. Oak Hill will take on Walker in the Alexandria Tournament. Last year, the Rams took No. 1 Lafayette Christian to overtime.
15. Edna Karr (14-1)
Previous rank: 15
Power rating: No. 3 (Division I select)
The Cougars defeated Lafayette High (57-56) and lost to Woodlawn-BR, 47-44. Cass Antoine scored 29 points vs. Lafayette, and Sanaa Bean contributed 12. Antoine (18.7 ppg) and Bean (13.4) are the leading scorers.
16. Lafayette Christian (6-5)
Previous rank: 16
Power rating: No. 4 (Division III select)
The Knights lost at Walker, 53-48, and defeated St. Amant, 62-32. LCA has upcoming games against Iowa and J.S. Clark will host a tournament in early January.
17. Ponchatoula (9-3)
Previous rank: 17
Power rating: No. 8 (Division I select)
The Green Wave defeated Hammond and Amite. Senior guard Alyssa Hillard scored 23 points with eight assists, seven rebounds and three steals in the parish tournament championship. Ponchatoula takes on John Curtis on Jan. 7.
18. Arcadia (12-2)
Previous rank: 18
Power rating: No. 1 (Division IV nonselect)
The Hornets defeated Mansfield and Gibsland-Coleman and will participate in the Airline Tournament this week.
19. Lafayette High (8-4)
Previous rank: 10
Power rating: No. 4 (Division I select)
The Lions lost to Edna Karr and Walker at the Walker Tournament and will play in the Barbe Tournament this week.
20. Denham Springs (12-5)
Previous rank: 21
Power rating: No. 6 (Division I nonselect)
The Yellow Jackets defeated Albany, Slidell and Destrehan and lost to Vandebilt Catholic. Taylor Smith is averaging 13.2 points, 2.8 assists and 2.3 steals per game. Jadyn Vaughn and Prai Nelson are each scoring 5.8 ppg. Denham Springs will play in the Brusly Tournament this week.
21. Barbe (12-2)
Previous rank: 22
Power rating: No. 9 (Division I nonselect)
The Buccaneers defeated Negreet, 58-53, and have a rivalry game on Jan. 7 against Sulphur (10-1). Mia Colston hit an early 3-pointer from the wing vs. Negreet. Aniyha Lavan and Marleigh Joubert were defensive standouts.
22. Simpson (23-1)
Previous rank: 24
Power rating: No. 1 (Class C)
The Broncos defeated Hornback, Rosepine and Leesville at the Simpson Tournament and will play in the Alexandria Tournament this week.
23. Slidell (12-3)
Previous rank: 13
Power rating: No. 5 (Division I nonselect)
The Tigers lost to Denham Springs and Zachary.
24. East Ascension (12-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Power rating: No. 8 (Division I nonselect)
The Spartans' only loss was to University Lab (48-44). East Ascension has a game against Woodlawn-BR on Jan. 6.
25. Oak Grove (6-2)
Previous rank: 19
Power rating: No. 1 (Division III nonselect)
The Tigers lost to Wossman, 58-36.
First out: Bell City (13-3)
Power rating: No. 3 (Class B)
The Bruins beat host Iowa by 20 points at the Yellow Jackets' tourney (55-35) and lost by two (57-55) to Natchitoches-Central. Bell City hit nine 3-pointers in one game, which prompted 446Sports to post on its Facebook page that they'll "shoot the 3 as soon as they get off the bus."
Dropped out: Iowa (9-4)