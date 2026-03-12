High School

New Mexico (NMAA) High School Girls Basketball State Championship Brackets, Schedules - March 12, 2026

Get every bracket and matchup for the 2026 New Mexico high school basketball state championships as we head into quarterfinal action
Brady Twombly|
Santa Fe Indian Lady Braves vs St. Michael's Lady Horsemen - Feb 21, 2026
Santa Fe Indian Lady Braves vs St. Michael's Lady Horsemen - Feb 21, 2026 | Lou Novick

The 2026 New Mexico high school girls basketball state championships continue on Tuesday, March 12, with 10 games in semifinal action.

High School on SI has brackets for every classification in the New Mexico high school basketball state brackets.

The championship games conclude on March 13 at the University of New Mexico - The Pit.

Class 5A Bracket

March 12

Class 4A Bracket

March 12

Class 3A Bracket

March 12

Class 2A Bracket

March 12

Class A Bracket

March 12

