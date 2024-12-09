Top 25 Louisiana High School Football Rankings (12/9/2024)
Here is a look at our top 25 teams in Louisiana heading into this week's eight state championship games. Do you agree? disagree? Send us a comment on Facebook or our Louisiana High School on SI X page.
1. Edna Karr (12-0)
Playoff seed: No. 1 (Division I select) Up next: Against No. 2 Alexandria (13-0)
The Cougars defeated No. 4-seeded Catholic-BR, 21-19. Daejawn Smith caught nine passes for 128 yards and hauled in a 52-yard scoring strike from QB John Johnson for the first points, according to Grant Chachere of Crescent City Sports. Johnson ran for scores of 16 and 17 yards (81 yards rushing) and completed 10 of 19 passes for 146 yards. The junior was named Catholic League Offensive MVP.
2. Alexandria (13-0)
Playoff seed: No. 2 (Division I select) Up next: Against No. 1 Edna Karr (12-0)
The Trojans defeated No. 19-seeded John Curtis Christian, 24-13. LSU RB signee JT Lindsey ran for 252 yards on 41 carries with two TDs, including a 61-yard scoring jaunt, according to John Marcase of Crescent City Sports. QB Karsen Sellers threw a TD pass to tight end Tanner Townsend.
3. Ruston (11-2)
Playoff seed: No. 3 (Division I nonselect) Up next: Against No. 4 Central-BR (12-1)
The Bearcats ripped No. 10 Destrehan, 44-7, to snap a three-game losing streak to the Wildcats. Ruston led at the half, 24-0. Dylone Brooks ran for two early TDs from 44 and 9 yards, according to Ken Trahan of Crescent City Sports. QB Joshua Brantley (Tulane) threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for another.
4. Central-BR (12-1)
Playoff seed: No. 4 (Division I nonselect) Up next: Against No. 3 Ruston (11-2)
The Wildcats came from behind to beat No. 1 Neville, 17-13. It was the second straight year Central upset the Tigers. Steven Ranel blocked a field goal that sophomore Marvin Joseph scooped up and returned for an 85-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Neville failed to pick up a first down on its final possession.
5. Neville (11-2)
Playoff seed: No. 1 (Division I nonselect) Up next: Season complete
The Tigers lost to No. 4-seeded Central-BR, 17-13. Senior RB Jaylon Nichols ran for 267 yards on 27 carries with two TDs, highlighted by an 80-yard scamper on the first play from scrimmage. The Tigers' defense held Central to 155 yards. Junior safety Julian Burns had an interception.
6. Catholic-BR (11-1)
Playoff seed: No. 4 (Division I select) Up next: Season complete
The Bears lost to top-seeded Edna Karr, 21-19. Sophomore RB Jayden Miles ran for 63 yards on 18 carries with a touchdown, according to Grant Chachere of Crescent City Sports. Turner Goldsmith completed 14 of 17 passes for 132 yards, including an 8-yarder to Amari Clayton and an eight-yarder to Nicholls State commit Cohen LeBlanc.
7. Archbishop Shaw (11-2)
Playoff seed: No. 1 (Division II select) Up next: Against No. 3 E.D. White (11-2)
The Eagles defeated No. 5-seeded Madison Prep, 35-28. QB Mason Wilson accounted for two TDs - one rushing and one passing - while totaling 64 yards on the ground and 78 through the air, according to Andrew Valenti of The New Orleans Advocate. Senior tailback Jasper Parker ran for 177 yards and two scores.
8. Cecilia (11-3)
Playoff seed: No. 18 (Division II nonselect) Up next: Against No. 1 Franklinton (12-1)
The Bulldogs defeated No. 6-seeded Plaquemine, 55-35. Braylon Calais ran for 125 yards on 14 carries with a TD and caught a 56-yard pass for a score from QB Diesel Solari (13 of 16, 204 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INT). Solari ran for 115 yards on 13 carries with two scores. Ellis Stewart racked up 123 yards on 10 touches with a TD. Brent Gordon caught two TDs and intercepted two passes. Jermaine Davis ran for a 29-yard TD on a hook and lateral from Stewart.
9. E.D. White (11-2)
Playoff seed: No. 3 (Division II select) Up next: Against No. 1 Archbishop Shaw (11-2)
The Cardinals routed No. 7 Leesville, 41-13. Jax Triche intercepted a pass and returned it 16 yards for a 14-0 lead, according to Shamarr Moses of The Houma Times. Landon Babin ran for a 21-yard score. QB Grant Barbera ran for a TD and finished with 55 rushing and 80 passing yards. Reece Lafont added a TD while Carter Douglas did the most damage (19 carries, 117 yards, two TDs).
10. Vermilion Catholic (13-0)
Playoff seed: No. 1 (Division IV select) Up next: Against No. 25 Ouachita Christian (13-1)
The Eagles blanked No. 12 Kentwood, 33-0. Jonathan Dartez has rushed for over 2,500 yards with 42 TDs. The senior has passed for approximately 1,600 yards with 22 TDs and two interceptions. Vermilion Catholic was the only regular season loss for Catholic New Iberia (12-1), Ascension Episcopal (9-1) and Erath (8-1). The Eagles defeated Catholic NI in the opener, 14-10.
11. Catholic New Iberia (12-1)
Playoff seed: No. 7 (Division III select) Up next: Against No. 1 Dunham (13-0)
The Panthers defeated No. 3 Calvary Baptist, 33-31, Bennett Boudreaux kicked a field goal, his second of the game, with one second left. QB Luke Landry has passed for 2,622 yards and 37 TDs with three interceptions. Senior Chris Green (40 tackles) intercepted his third pass of the season and recovered Boudreaux's onside kick that led to the game-winning field goal.
12. Dunham (13-0)
Playoff seed: No. 1 (Division III select) Up next: Against No. 7 Catholic New Iberia (12-1)
The Tigers defeated No. 5 Bunkie, 46-22. Sophomore QB Elijah Haven completed 18 of 36 passes for 295 yards and three TDs and rushed for 179 yards on 22 carries with three scores, according to Will Weathers of Geaux Preps. Trevor Haman caught six passes for 143 yards and two TDs. Richard Montgomery had one of three Dunham interceptions.
13. Franklinton (12-1)
Playoff seed: No. 1 (Division II nonselect) Up next: Against No. 18 Cecilia (11-3)
The Demons defeated No. 5 Iowa, 35-29. Jacob Crain tossed a 31-yard TD pass to tight end Dalton Freeman with just over a minute remaining, according to Ken Trahan of Crescent City Sports. Crain completed 15 of 24 passes for 366 yards and three TDs. DaMiikies McClain caught four passes for 137 yards and a TD. Connor Magee had five receptions for 124 yards and a score. Sy Austin ran for 84 yards on 28 carries with two TDs.
14. John Curtis Christian (7-6)
Playoff seed: No. 19 (Division I select) Up next: Season complete
The Patriots lost to second-seeded Alexandria, 24-13. QB Reggie Johnson scored on a 61-yard TD run and passed for 136 yards, according to John Marcase of Crescent City Sports. Johnson, a senior, came into the semifinals with a team-high 738 yards on 118 carries with eight TDs.
15. Destrehan (10-4)
Playoff seed: No. 10 (Division I nonselect) Up next: Season complete
The Wildcats lost to No. 3-seeded Ruston, 44-7. Phillip Wright scored on a 39-yard sweep in the fourth quarter, according to Ryan Arena of The St. Charles Herald Guide. QB Jackson Fields and WR Jabari Mack will headline the list of returnees next year for coach Marcus Scott.
16. Airline (11-1)
Playoff seed: No. 2 (Division I nonselect) Up next: Season complete
Coach Justin Scogin will welcome juniors Kenny Darby and DJ Allen back next year. Darby, an LSU commit, led the Vikings with 147 yards receiving per game. Allen (115-898, 11 rushing TDs) led the ground attack and caught 32 passes for 351 yards and six scores.
17. Acadiana (9-2)
Playoff seed: No. 3 (Division I select) Up next: Season complete
Senior QB Caden DiBetta, who broke AHS head coach Matt McCullough's school passing record, received an offer from the Univ. of Arkansas-Monticello. DiBetta averaged more than 23 yards per completion while tossing 20 TDs vs. one interception. Senior receiver Russell Babineaux signed with the hometown Ragin' Cajuns.
18. Archbishop Rummel (9-3)
Playoff seed: No. 5 (Division I select) Up next: Season complete
Sophomore RB Coryann Hawkins had a breakout campaign splitting carries with senior Norman Taylor. 2027 DB Jaylan Ash will be a top returning player in 2025.
19. St. Thomas More (8-4)
Playoff seed: No. 8 (Division I select) Up next: Season complete
Junior QB Cole Bergeron was a 4-4A first-team all-district selection. The Cougars will also bring back tailback Carter Melancon, who averaged 7.5 yards per carry (approximately 500 yards rushing). STM, which had one of the state's better defenses, will graduate DL Ethan Baer, LBs Nico Blanchard, Reed Dupuis and Ayson Hollier and cornerbacks Brian Broussard and Gavin Duplechin.
20. Teurlings Catholic (10-2)
Playoff seed: No. 6 (Division I select) Up next: Season complete
Quarterback Alex Munoz had an amazing junior campaign in which the dual threat didn't throw an interception until the playoffs. Junior tailback Cason Evans has shown flashes of brilliance when he's healthy. Tight end Jack Purser, safety Kaleb Daniels and OL Gresham Perry (Tulane signee) are prominent seniors who will be missed. Gresham's younger brother, 2026 OL Drake Perry, will be back. Drake was a first-team all-district pick.
21. St. James (10-2)
Playoff seed: No. 1 (Division III nonselect) Up next: Against No. 6 Sterlington (10-4)
Kani King-Young ran for the winning TD late in the fourth quarter of a 43-36 win over No. 5 Union Parish in a rematch of the 2023 final won by the Farmers. Young, through the first 10 games, ran for 794 yards on 132 carries with 11 TDs. The junior had 16 receptions for 140 yards and a score.
22. Haynesville (13-0)
Playoff seed: No. 1 (Division IV nonselect) Up next: Against No. 2 South Plaquemines (10-3)
The Golden Tors defeated No. 12 General Trass, 52-20. Ethan Henderson and Donnie Critton scored two touchdowns apiece, according to Jimmy Watson of The Shreveport Times. Haynesville has scored more than 50 points in seven games with a high of 61 in a playoff win over No. 16-seed Montgomery (61-0).
23. Sterlington (10-4)
Playoff seed: No. 6 (Division III nonselect) Up next: Against No. 1 St. James (10-2)
The Panthers routed No. 7 Jena, 48-14. Sterlington led at the half, 35-0, and rolled up 381 yards rushing on 43 carries, according to Jake Martin of The Ouachita Citizen. Hagen Herring and Gaven Evans combined for 240 yards rushing on 30 carries.
24. South Plaquemines (10-3)
Playoff seed: No. 2 (Division IV nonselect) Up next: Against No. 1 Haynesville (13-0)
The Hurricanes defeated sixth-seeded Logansport, 20-14. JyHeim Williams ran for 112 yards on 13 carries with two catches for 31 yards and a score, according to Vashon Jones of Crescent City Sports. South Plaquemines, which is making its first Dome appearance in 15 years, amassed 292 yards of offense.
25. Ouachita Christian (13-1)
Playoff seed: No. 11 (Division IV select) Up next: Against No. 1 Vermilion Catholic (13-0)
The Eagles defeated No. 2 Ascension Catholic, 24-22. OCS, which trailed by 10 points at halftime, held the Bulldogs to 49 yards in the second half, according to Patrick Wright of The Baton Rouge Advocate. QB Luke Vidrine carried for the winning TD on fourth down.
First out: Iowa, Madison Prep, Calvary Baptist, Plaquemine, Bunkie, C.E. Byrd, Southside, Union Parish, Ascension Catholic.