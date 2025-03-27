Top 25 Louisiana high school softball state rankings (3/27/2025)
Guess who checks in at No. 1 in the Top 25 softball rankings in Louisiana?
There is no surprise as undefeated Calvary Baptist, which is ranked nationally by High School on SI, debuts at the top. Check out the entire list below.
1. Calvary Baptist (25-0)
Power rating: No. 1 (Division III select)
Seven players with at least 60 at-bats are hitting .422 or higher for the Cavaliers, led by freshman Baylor Bockhaus (.598, 19 home runs), sophomore Mallory Carver (.500, 10 HRs) and junior pitcher Kynzee Anderson (.469, 12 HRs), who is 16-0 in the circle with a 1.11 ERA. Senior Addison Willis is 7-0 with a 1.39 ERA.
2. Sam Houston (19-2)
Power rating: No. 1 (Division I nonselect)
The Broncos have scored in double-digits in nine of their last 10 games. They scored nine in the other game and have recent run-rule wins over St. Amant and Southside. Aubrey Portie hit a three-run homer in the 12-1 win over St. Amant. Kailyn Mire threw a two-hitter over five innings to get the win in the circle.
3. Pineville (19-2)
Power rating: No. 1 (Division I select)
Madalyn Halle is hitting .492 with 14 home runs, five doubles and 41 RBIs. Cassidy Sicuro has a .552 average and 15 doubles. Addalyn Burch and Chelsie Simpson have combined to pitch over 100 innings with ERAs under 2.30. The Rebels' losses were to Alexandria and West Ouachita.
4. North DeSoto (20-2)
Power rating: No. 1 (Division II nonselect)
The Griffins have won 18 straight games since losses to Ouachita Parish and St. Frederick, including victories against Benton (twice), Mount Carmel and Sterlington. North DeSoto, which makes the short trip north to Shreveport to face Calvary Baptist on March 27, beat Benton 8-5 recently. Avery McCloskey was the winning pitcher. Raegan Henderson is a veteran standout hitter.
5. Alexandria (18-4)
Power rating: No. 2 (Division I select)
Sophomore Amiyah Wilson is hitting .444 with eight home runs. Senior Sarah Grace Buckels is batting a team-high .448 with two HRs. Senior Mary Claire Brinkman is hitting .419 with four HRs and eight stolen bases. Sophomore Ella Melder has struck out 92 in 62.2 innings with a 2.12 ERA. ASH has won 10 of its last 11 games with a loss to Sterlington.
6. Notre Dame (18-0)
Power rating: No. 2 (Division III select)
Through the first 14 games, a group of five Pioneers had combined to hit 22 home runs, according to Eric Narcisse of The Acadiana Advocate. McNeese State signee Malayna Daigle was hitting .568. Junior Valerie Brown had a .618 average. Madaline Johnson and Bella Smith are primary pitchers. Notre Dame hit nine home runs in two recent games as freshman Kenley Sonnier went 6-for-7 with a homer.
7. Vandebilt Catholic (18-2)
Power rating: No. 1 (Division II select)
The Terriers own wins over Assumption, Hahnville, E.D. White, East Ascension and Live Oak. Kallie Waalk had three hits, including a double and home run, in the 16-6 win over Hahnville. Lauren Baudoin was the winning pitcher. Hayes Rutledge and Lexi Matherne both homered. Vandebilt Catholic's losses are by a total of three runs to Lutcher and Iowa.
8. St. Thomas More (16-4)
Power rating: No. 3 (Division I select)
The senior-laden Cougars have won 11 of their last 12 games with a loss to Walker. The last three wins have been by a combined score of 41-2. Addison Lafferty went 4-for-4 in a 15-0 win over Teurlings Catholic. Shyanne Irvin and Emma Bailey each had three hits. Margaret Oge threw a six-hitter with four strikeouts.
9. Kaplan (18-2)
Power rating: No. 2 (Division III nonselect)
The Pirates have won 12 straight games since back-to-back losses to Class 5A teams Southside and Sam Houston. Kaplan has run-ruled 10 of those opponents. Lexi Greene (10 strikeouts) was the winning pitcher in a 9-1 victory over Class 5A Ponchatoula on March 26. Five Pirates had two hits, led by Addyson Hebert (two doubles).
10. Jena (15-5)
Power rating: No. 3 (Division III nonselect)
The Giants bounced back from losses to Calvary Baptist and 16-4 Benton with wins over Claiborne Christian and Quitman. Junior Kiette Cooper, a dual threat at the plate and in the circle, is batting a second-best .354 with an ERA of 1.54 and 196 strikeouts over 95.1 innings pitched.
11. Assumption (20-3)
Power rating: No. 4 (Division II nonselect)
The Mustangs' three losses - to Jena, East Ascension and Vandebilt Catholic - were by a total of five runs. Assumption has wins over St. Amant, Central-BR, John Curtis, Hahnville and E.D. White. Londyn Pennison threw a complete game with 10 strikeouts in a win over North Vermilion. Livie Thibodaux had three hits (two doubles).
12. St. Amant (17-6)
Power rating: No. 3 (Division I nonselect)
The Gators had a five-game winning streak snapped by Sam Houston on March 26 (12-1 loss). St. Amant has recent wins over Quitman, Airline, Destrehan and Walker. Hailey Hebert threw a complete game five-hitter in the 2-1 win over Quitman and ace pitcher Cali Deal. Olivia Johnson hit a solo homer.
13. Walker (14-4)
Power rating: No. 4 (Division I nonselect)
The Wildcats have won 10 of their last 12 games with losses to St. Amant and Archbishop Chapelle. Walker also has wins over St. Charles, Live Oak, St. Thomas More, Dutchtown, Brusly and Archbishop Hannan. Sophomore Alexis Pitre posted the following numbers in one week earlier this month, according to The Baton Rouge Advocate: (3-1 in the circle in 20.2 IP with 28 Ks, four earned runs. Hit 479 with 3 HRs (2 grand slams), 13 RBIs).
14. Pine Prairie (19-2)
Power rating: No. 1 (Division III nonselect)
The Panthers lost by one run at Iowa this week. Their only other setback was to Pineville. Pine Prairie, which has wins over Alexandria, Acadiana, Iota, Hicks, Destrehan, Oakdale, Tioga and Lakeside, is led in the circle by pitcher Kynnedi Ware (1.93 ERA, 142 K in 83.1 innings pitched)
15. Brusly (16-3)
Power rating: No. 3 (Division II nonselect)
The Panthers have won 13 straight games since a 4-2 loss to Pine Prairie, including wins over Cedar Creek, Buckeye, Dutchtown and Central-BR. Amelia Meador drove in four runs in a 15-0 win over University Lab. Abigail Heidbrink threw a one-hitter over three innings.
16. Lutcher (14-7)
Power rating: No. 6 (Division II nonselect)
The Bulldogs have won eight of their last 10 games and own victories over Vandebilt Catholic, Mount Carmel, St. Amant and Opelousas Catholic. Blair Clement struck out 14 over eight innings while allowing two hits in the district win over Vandebilt Catholic. Kelsie Riley hit a two-run homer.
17. Mount Carmel (13-4)
Power rating: No. 5 (Division I select)
The Cubs are coming off a bit of a rough stretch, losing three of seven games, but they're very talented with wins over Walker, John Curtis Christian, Chalmette, Hahnville and Dominican. Catcher Avery Killian is committed to Florida. Other players to watch include pitcher Paige Reuther and shortstop Hayden Traub.
18. John Curtis Christian (15-4)
Power rating: No. 4 (Division I select)
The Patriots have won nine straight games since a loss to Mount Carmel. Their other losses were to St. Thomas More, Kaplan and Assumption. Miley Percle hit an inside-the-park home run in a 1-0 district win over Archbishop Chapelle. Makayla Escude threw a complete game shutout.
19. LaSalle Parish (20-3)
Power rating: No. 1 (Division IV nonselect)
The Tigers have notable recent wins over Logansport, Quitman and Tioga. The team is batting .446 with 21 home runs and over 250 runs scored, according to Greg Jones of The Jena Times. Rheese Martin and Landry Long have logged the bulk of the innings pitched for a staff with a 1.87 ERA.
20. Quitman (13-4)
Power rating: No. 1 (Class B)
The Wolverines have lost three of their last five games - to Jena, St. Amant and LaSalle - by a total of six runs. Cali Deal gets help in the circle from freshman Brenna Lamkin, who struck out 14 in a win over Zwolle. Quitman has wins over Stanley and Benton.
21. Benton (16-4)
Power rating: No. 2 (Division I nonselect)
The Tigers dropped two consecutive games by a total of four runs to Buckeye and North DeSoto, which has defeated Benton twice. Benton's other loss was to Quitman. Audrey Stark hit two home runs in a 6-4 win over Doyle. Benton also recently defeated Jena.
22. Hahnville (18-6)
Power rating: No. 6 (Division I nonselect)
The Tigers have won six of their last seven games with a loss to Vandebilt Catholic. Brazzi Jacob homered in a 13-3 win over Houma Christian. Emersen Tregre was the winning pitcher. Hahnville, which began the year 10-0, lost four games by a total of six runs.
23. Iota (16-3)
Power rating: No. 2 (Division II nonselect)
Addison Cormier is hitting .446 with seven doubles, 10 HRs and 29 RBIs for the Bulldogs, whose losses were to Alexandria, St. Thomas More and district rival Pine Prairie (1-0 score).
24. Sterlington (9-5)
Power rating: No. 5 (Division III nonselect)
The Panthers are a team that should climb the rankings now that their basketball players are back in full swing after reaching the state tournament. Ava West, Evie West, Alexa Blackwell and Allie Chrislip are among the players to watch. Chrislip threw a five-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts in a 7-0 win over Alexandria.
25. Doyle (14-6)
Power rating: No. 6 (Division III nonselect)
The same goes for Doyle that was said about Sterlington. The Tigers have won six of their last seven games with a two-run loss to Benton. Doyle has wins over Catholic P.C., East Ascension and 19-3 Jewel Sumner. Shelby Taylor had four hits (two doubles) in the 11-5 win over Jewel Sumner. Kylee Savant hit a solo home run.
Just missed: Riverside, Kinder, D'Arbonne Woods, East Ascension, Dutchtown, Loranger, Opelousas Catholic, St. Frederick, Tioga, Airline, Buckeye, Live Oak, Catholic PC. St. John, E.D. White, Iowa, Archbishop Hannan, Stanley, Hicks, Anacoco, West Ouachita
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App