Top 25 national high school softball rankings (3/25/2025)
It's that time of the year to break out the aluminum bats and head to the softball complexes.
High school softball is off in full force around the country, and teams across the nation have begun to show why they're in the conversation as best in their respective states.
But who are the top teams in the country?
High School On SI reveals its second set of Top 25 national softball rankings of the 2025 season, as teams from California to Florida are dotted up and down our list.
High School on SI Top 25 national high school softball rankings (3/25/2025):
March 25, 2025
1. Melissa (Texas) (20-0)
No one has been able to compete with their powerhouse out of Texas. Since February 25, the Cardinals have been absolutely dominant as they've won 12 in a row since that time, outscoring opponents by a combined 255-17.
2. Katy (Texas) (23-1)
The only one hiccup thus far on the season for Katy, as they fell 2-0 to Barbers Hill. Otherwise, the Tigers have been the second-best team out of the Lone Star State this 2025 campaign. The Tigers have only yielded 17 runs this season.
3. Doral Academy (Florida) (10-0)
Meagan Villazon returns for her senior season and has been simply un-hittable at times, going 7-0 with a 0.00 earned run average and 70 strikeouts. Doral Academy has been South Florida's best softball team.
4. Oak Ridge (California) (12-0)
The outstanding pitching combination of senior Ellison Schroeder and sophomore Kennedi Freeland has been arguably the best duo in California. The pair has combined to go 11-0 with a 1.24 ERA and 99 strikeouts.
5. Calvary Baptist Academy (Louisiana) (25-0)
If you're looking for an early favorite to be the 'Freshman of the Year' when it comes to softball, Baylor Bochaus is it so far. The freshman phenom is batting an incredible .598 with 19 homers and 63 runs driven in.
6. Summersville (South Carolina) (10-0)
Best team out of the Palmetto State is the Green Wave as they slide in at our sixth spot in the rankings this week. Summersville has outscored opponents 98-3, only allowing the three runs in a 9-3 win over Wando back on March 1. Could the Green Wave enter April only giving up three runs?
7. Montverde Academy (Florida) (10-1)
Previously Florida's No. 1 team, the Eagles went head-to-head with Doral Academy last week and fell 10-0. Now Montverde Academy falls down a few notches from last week's initial rankings.
8. Barbers Hill (Texas) (20-2)
Though the Eagles have a couple of losses this spring, picking up a 2-0 victory over Katy recently was impressive. Barbers Hill has16 total shutouts so far this season.
9. El Modena (California) (10-2)
The Vanguards dropped several spots after falling 9-5 to Canyon (California) last week. El Modena will look to bounce back this week against Esperanza and Pacifica.
10. Lake Creek (Texas) (18-0)
The Lions are another undefeated bunch coming out of Texas, and one thing they have zero problem doing is scoring runs. Lake Creek has amassed 201 runs through 18 contests this spring.
11. Orange Beach (Alabama) (10-1)
Always in the thick of it all when it comes to national scene is the Makos. After opening the season with a surprising 6-5 loss to Spanish Fort, they reeled off 10 straight victories by a combined score of 101-8.
12. Calvary Christian (Florida) (11-0)
Morgen Talley (North Carolina State signee) back for her senior season marks another season the Warriors will be in state title contention in Class 3A. The Warriors most recently won the Lady Canes Invitational at the Eddie C. Moore Sports Complex in Clearwater and are back in action this week.
13. Norco (California) (12-1)
The Cougars' only loss of the season so far has come against No. 4-ranked El Modena. Other than that, Norco has proven themselves as one of the best out of the Golden State.
14. Coahoma (Texas) (17-0)
University of Texas commitment Hannah Wells has been raking in the home runs and RBIs for the Bulldogs, belting 13 homers, 31 runs driven in and boasting a .633 batting average.
15. Hernando (Mississippi) (16-0)
Playing out of a very competitive, softball-hungry Gulf Coast region, the Tigers have displayed why they're so far Mississippi's best team through 16 games. Hernando has plowed through competition with five 10-run-rule victories.
16. Orange Lutheran (California) (7-1)
The Lancers are very young pitching wise, featuring three freshmen out of the bullpen. Leading the way is freshman Rylee Silva, who is 5-0 with 49 strikeouts through eight games.
17. St. Anthony's (New York) (0-0)
The Friars were dominant last year en route to an undefeated season as they rolled to a 25-0 record and only yielding 19 runs. Though they graduated six seniors, St. Anthony’s remains New York's best team heading into the spring. St. Anthony's begins play this week.
18. Thompson (Alabama) (23-2)
Hard to ignore the play of the Warriors this spring as they are Alabama's top team. Thompson has tallied 10 shutout victories en route to being the best out of the Yellowhammer State.
19. La Salle Academy (Rhode Island) (0-0)
The Rams are the returning two-time RIIL state champions, chasing a three-peat this year in 2025. La Salle Academy lost just one starter from last year's undefeated season. This Rhode Island club has a deep roster along with a championship pedigree. Taking a look at them, there’s a lot to like about the Rams on a national level as they begin play this week.
20. Pace (Florida) (9-0)
Life after star pitcher Jayden Heavener (now at LSU) begins for the Patriots as they're coming off winning the Class 7A state championship. Pace hasn't missed a beat whatsoever and has only allowed four runs this season through nine games. the Patriots had off last week for spring break and resume play this week.
21. Canyon Del Oro (Arizona) (13-0)
Not many pitchers are playing at a level that of Canyon Del Oro's Amelia Streuber (Oregon State commit), who is 7-0 with a 0.57 ERA and 74 strikeouts. The Dorados have only yielded just seven runs through 13 contests.
22. Bentonville (Arkansas) (6-1)
Lone loss on Bentonville's record came against No. 7-ranked Calvary Baptist Academy. The Tigers will be traveling soon down to the Lone Star State to face No. 1-ranked Melissa, which should tell us a lot about both clubs.
23. Neshannock (Pennsylvania) (1-0)
The Lancers are coming off a 26-0 season, winning Pennsylvania's Class 2A state championship in 2024. Neshannock started off this spring with a 4-0 victory over Chartiers Valley.
24. Evangelical Christian (Florida) (11-1)
Coming off winning it all in Class 2A in 2024, the Sentinels have a new go-to-ace in Hayden Billie, who takes over in place of the now graduated Zoe Yzaguirre. Evangelical Christian dropped its first game is a narrow loss to Lake Region. The Sentinels did not play last week due to spring break.
25. Catawba Ridge (South Carolina) (12-0)
The Copperheads make their debut this week into our second set of national rankings and are off to a hot start. Catawba Ridge has allowed only six runs over the last eight weeks.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi