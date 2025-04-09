Top 25 national high school softball rankings (4/8/2025)
It's that time of the year to break out the aluminum bats and head to softball complexes as the high school regular season is fully underway across the country.
Melissa (Texas) continues to own the top spot, followed by Katy (Texas) in High School On SI's fourth set of national high school softball rankings.
Besides Texas, teams from Florida are also all over our Top 25, while New Jersey debuts two teams this week.
High School On SI Top 25 national high school softball rankings
April 8, 2025
1. Melissa (Texas)
Record: 24-0
Previous ranking: 1
The Cardinals have proven themselves as the best team in the country, and here's one neat statistic: Melissa has given up only four runs since Feb. 28.
2. Katy (Texas)
Record: 27-1
Previous ranking: 2
The only hiccup thus far on the season for Katy was a 2-0 loss to Barbers Hill. Otherwise, the Tigers have been the second-best team out of the Lone Star State this 2025 campaign. The Tigers are not far off from Melissa when it comes to giving up runs, allowing only 18 all season.
3. Summersville (South Carolina)
Record: 16-0
Previous ranking: 6
Ten of the 17 victories by the Summersville Green Wave have been shutouts. There's little doubt that South Carolina's top softball program is one of the best in country.
4. Orange Beach (Alabama)
Record: 22-1
Previous ranking: 10
We had to bump Orange Beach from their 10th spot and inside of the top 5 because of picking up a couple victories over Florida powers Doral Academy and Montverde Academy, respectively. The Makos have won 22 games in a row.
5. Doral Academy (Florida)
Record: 18-1
Previous ranking: 3
Dropping down a couple spots in this week's rankings are the Firebirds after they suffered their first loss of the season to Orange Beach (see above).
6. Barbers Hill (Texas)
Record: 24-2
Previous ranking: 8
Though the Eagles have a couple of losses under their belt this spring, picking up a 2-0 victory over Katy recently was impressive.
7. Montverde Academy (Florida)
Record: 16-2
Previous ranking: 7
We didn't drop the Eagles from last week because of a loss to Orange Beach (Alabama), so Montverde Academy stays pat. Previously Florida's No. 1 team, the Eagles went head-to-head with Doral Academy recently and fell 10-0.
8. Lake Creek (Texas)
Record: 24-0
Previous ranking: 9
Lake Creek has amassed 273 runs through 24 contests this spring, making them one of the best in the Lone Star State.
9. Calvary Christian (Florida)
Record: 17-0
Previous ranking: 11
The Warriors could easily make the argument that they're the top team out of the Sunshine State, but they make their debut within the top 10.
10. Coahoma (Texas)
Record: 21-0
Previous ranking: 13
Texas comprises half of the top 10 this week. Hannah Wells (Texas commit) has been raking for the Bulldogs, belting 15 homers, 39 RBIs and boasting a .638 batting average.
11. Hernando (Mississippi)
Record: 21-0
Previous ranking: 14
Coming right outside of the top 10 is Mississippi's top softball program, the Tigers. Hernando and Orange Beach (Alabama) would be a very competitive Gulf Coast battle.
12. Thompson (Alabama)
Record: 25-2
Previous ranking: 17
Hard to ignore the play of the Warriors this spring as they are Alabama's No. 2 team. Thompson has tallied 10 shutout victories en route to being one of the best out of the Yellowhammer State this season.
13. La Salle Academy (Rhode Island)
Record: 5-0
Previous ranking: 18
This Rhode Island club has a deep roster along with a championship pedigree. La Salle Academy opened up the season by outscoring opponents 41-2.
14. Oak Ridge (California)
Record: 14-1
Previous ranking: 4
Dropping down several spots in this week's rankings after a 5-1 loss to Whitney were the Trojans. Oak Ridge remains one of California's best squads.
15. Bentonville (Arkansas)
Record: 9-1
Previous ranking: 20
Lone loss on Bentonville's record came against nationally ranked Calvary Baptist Academy (Louisiana). The Tigers, Arkansas' top softball program, will be traveling soon down to the Lone Star State to face No. 1-ranked Melissa.
16. Neshannock (Pennsylvania)
Record: 8-0
Previous ranking: 21
The Lancers are coming off a 26-0 season, winning Pennsylvania's Class 2A state championship in 2024. Neshannock has given up only nine runs this season.
17. Canyon Del Oro (Arizona)
Record: 17-1
Previous ranking: 19
Canyon Del Oro dropped its first game of the season, a 5-1 loss to Oak Ridge (California), but has followed that up with six straight victories.
18. Catawba Ridge (South Carolina)
Record: 17-0
Previous ranking: 22
Catawba Ridge has allowed only 18 runs over the last few weeks and takes on Northwestern this week, followed by Indian Land.
19. Bishop O'Connell (Virginia)
Record: 9-0
Previous ranking: 24
Out of the DMV, the Knights have been playing really well after making their debut in last week's rankings. Senior pitcher Bri Lencz is 5-0 with 35 strikeouts.
20. Park Vista (Florida)
Record: 12-1
Previous ranking: 25
Park Vista returns to play Wednesday night against a very good Cardinal Gibbons squad that features Stanford commit Lydia Berent in the circle.
21. St. John-Vianney (New Jersey)
Record: 2-0
Previous ranking: N/R
First team out of New Jersey in our rankings are the Lancers, who are the top-ranked team out of the Garden State. St. John-Vianney has already defeated the likes of Freehold Township and Colts Neck.
22. Norco (California)
Record: 17-2
Previous ranking: 12
We didn't want to drop the Cougars too far down, but they come in at 22 after losing to one-run affairs to El Modena and Orange Lutheran, respectively.
23. Donovan Catholic (New Jersey)
Record: 4-0
Previous ranking: N/R
Breaking into the Top 25 this week for the first time this season is the Griffins after they steamrolled St. Anthony's (New York) 10-0 last weekend.
24. Calvary Baptist Academy (Louisiana)
Record: 31-1
Previous ranking: 5
Taking a steep fall from last week is Calvary Baptist Academy as they dropped its first contest in a close 2-1 loss to Sterlington. Louisiana's best ball club still remains tops in the state out of Class 2A.
25. Lake Region (Florida)
Record: 16-2
Previous ranking: N/R
The Thunder make their national debut this week and they have the wins to back it up. Heck, even one of their two losses was impressive, dropping a 3-2 contest to Calvary Christian. A rematch against the Warriors takes place next week and Lake Region could be big movers if they can pull off a win.
-- Andy Villamarzo