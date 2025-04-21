Top 25 Louisiana high school softball state rankings after 1st round of playoffs
Most of the softball programs in the last edition of the rankings received a bye in the first round of the playoffs, but there is plenty to review from the final days of the regular season in Louisiana.
The Doyle Tigers, who jump seven spots, are our biggest riser this week. Division III nonselect has five teams ranked in the top 15, including Doyle and Sterlington, who could square off in the quarterfinals.
1. Calvary Baptist (33-1)
Previous rank: 1
Playoff seed: No. 1 (Division III select)
Coach Tiffany Wood's Cavaliers shutout Division I nonselect No. 6 Airline, 5-0. Junior Georgia commit Kynzee Anderson struck out 13 and allowed two hits with a walk. Brynn Robinson had three hits. Baylor Bockhaus (HR), Loren Sivils, Reese Walker and Anderson each drove in a run. Calvary Baptist hosts No. 16-seeded Fisher (10-11) in the playoffs as it begins its journey for a fifth straight state championship.
2. Sam Houston (26-2)
Previous rank: 2
Playoff seed: No. 1 (Division I nonselect)
How strong have the Broncos been offensively? They've scored in double-digits in 16 of their last 17 games, including wins over DeRidder, Barbe and ranked St. Thomas More. Chloe Peshoff hit a three-run homer in the 10-1 win over STM. Kallie England and Aubrey Hobbs had two hits apiece. Kailyn Mire allowed three hits in a complete game effort in the circle for Sam Houston, which hosts No. 16-seeded Natchitoches-Central (14-15).
3. North DeSoto (28-3)
Previous rank: 3
Playoff seed: No. 1 (Division II nonselect)
Since February, the Griffins have won every game outside of a one-run loss to Calvary Baptist. Last week, North DeSoto took down Division I nonselect No. 9 West Monroe, Division IV nonselect No. 5 Oakdale, Division I select No. 5 Tioga and ranked Jena. Kinsley Coleman hit a grand slam in the 10-0 win over Tioga. Sasha Falls and Carsyn Curtis also homered for North DeSoto, which hosts No. 17-seeded Rayne (11-12).
4. Vandebilt Catholic (29-2)
Previous rank: 5
Playoff seed: No. 1 (Division II select)
Pitcher Lauren Baudoin, shortstop Kallie Waalk and the Terriers blitzed through a 5-0 week, highlighted by shutout wins over ranked John Curtis and St. Thomas More. The reigning state champs rallied from a 5-2 deficit to win at defending Division I select champion Archbishop Chapelle. Waalk, a freshman, is hitting over .600. Waalk, Baudoin and Lexi Matherne doubled against Chapelle, and catcher Hays Rutledge homered in the 9-6 win.
The Terriers take on No. 16-seeded Cabrini (10-9) in the regional round.
5. Pineville (29-5)
Previous rank: 4
Playoff seed: No. 1 (Division I select)
The favorite in Division I select went 3-1, securing wins over Florien, Natchitoches-Central and ranked Jena with a loss to Ouachita Parish. Mallory Edwards hit a home run in the 1-0 win over Jena. Addalyn Burch threw a three-hitter with one walk and 13 strikeouts. Jadin Basco had two hits, including a home run, and four RBIs in the 15-0 win over Florien.
Pineville hosts No. 16-seeded Evangel Christian (12-19).
6. Kaplan (27-2)
Previous rank: 7
Playoff seed: No. 1 (Division III nonselect)
Coach Brittany LeBeouf and the Pirates reloaded after graduating 10 seniors, led by shortstop Kennedy Marceaux (Univ. of Alabama). Kaplan kept the top seed in star-studded Division III with wins over Sulphur, Delcambre and Northside Christian last week. Sophomore Lexi Greene homered and threw a complete game in the 15-0 win over Class C No. 2 Northside Christian. Senior Abbigale Ford homered and doubled.
Greene, the No. 2 pitcher last year behind Briley LeBeouf, who graduated, has been dominant as the ace. Coach LeBeouf nixed the idea of a postseason pitching rotation, saying that it will boil down to: "Lexi and Lexi (alone). She's our No. 1. We're going to ride her."
Kaplan hosts No. 16 Berwick (15-16) ahead of a potential quarterfinal showdown with No. 8-seeded French Settlement and pitcher Malloy Miles.
7. Brusly (27-3)
Previous rank: 12
Playoff seed: No. 2 (Division II nonselect)
After a 3-3 start to the season with losses to Pine Prairie, Walker and Ascension Catholic, the Panthers have taken care of business. Last week, Brusly beat Division IV select No. 6 St. John-Plaquemine, Division III nonselect No. 6 Kinder and handed ranked Notre Dame its first loss. First baseman Abby David doubled, tripled and homered in the 7-6 win over Notre Dame. Emma Loupe drove in five runs in the 8-1 win over Kinder. Abigail Heidbrink didn't allow an earned run while tossing a four-hitter with no walks and three strikeouts.
Brusly hosts No. 15-seeded Albany (16-14), a program that frequently makes deep trips in the postseason.
8. Sterlington (22-6)
Previous rank: 10
Playoff seed: No. 4 (Division III nonselect)
The best quarterfinal matchup in any division could be No. 5-seeded Doyle at No. 4 Sterlington. First, the reigning state champion Panthers host No. 13-seeded Loreauville (15-18). Sterlington has won 12 of its last 13 games with a loss to Jena. The Panthers, the only team to beat Calvary Baptist, blew out Division I nonselect No. 2 Benton 19-4 in the final game of the regular season. Evie West (two HR, 2BH), Ava West (2BH) and Cailee Hall homered. Sullivan Cannon hit two doubles. Allie Chrislip also doubled.
9. Jena (24-7)
Previous rank: 8
Playoff seed: No. 3 (Division III nonselect)
The heavy-hitters keep on coming in Division III. Jena, which upset No. 4 Kaplan on the road in last year's quarterfinals as a No. 5 seed, appears headed for a quarterfinal test vs. No. 6-seeded Kinder (16-5) and Purdue recruit Brianna Fontenot. The Giants host No. 14-seeded Mamou (12-15) in the regionals. Last week, Jena lost a pair of one-run games to elite large school programs North DeSoto and Pineville and defeated Ouachita Parish and Division II nonselect No. 7 Grant. Kiette Cooper struck out 14 with two walks in a complete game four-hit shutout vs. Grant.
10. Lutcher (22-7)
Previous rank: 13
Playoff seed: No. 5 (Division II nonselect)
Back in March, the reigning state champions were coming off a 5-5 split over their last 10 games. Their next outing, a 2-0 win over district rival Vandebilt Catholic, began a streak that has seen Lutcher win 13 of its last 14 games with only a 2-0 loss to ranked Dutchtown. Last week, the Bulldogs defeated Division I nonselect No. 8 Live Oak and Division IV select No. 3 Ascension Catholic. Kenzie Millet and Blair Clement drove in three runs apiece in the 15-2 win over Ascension Catholic. Clement had three doubles in the 10-9 win over Live Oak. Catcher Avery St. Pierre doubled and drove in four runs on three hits.
Lutcher hosts No. 12-seeded Belle Chasse (15-12) ahead of a quarterfinal against the winner of Lafayette-area programs No. 4-seeded Iota and No. 20-seeded Cecilia (8-19), which is in its final year under coach Cody Champagne (promoted from offensive coordinator to football head coach).
11. St. Thomas More (22-7)
Previous rank: 9
Playoff seed: No. 2 (Division I select)
Outfielder Emma Bailey, a Creighton recruit, set a new stolen base record for the south Lafayette powerhouse, which moved up from No. 4 in the power ratings to grab a No. 2 seed after defeating Live Oak, 10-1. The Cougars lost to Sam Houston and Vandebilt Catholic and won vs. Academy of Our Lady.
Margaret Oge threw a two-hitter and didn't allow an earned run against Live Oak. Bailey had three hits. Kennedy Stutes drove in three runs. Logan Raupp doubled twice. Remi Guins had two hits (HR) and three RBIs for STM, which hosts No. 15 St. Joseph's Academy (11-18) and appears headed for a metro area quarterfinal showdown vs. No. 7-seeded Acadiana (18-11).
12. Dutchtown (22-9)
Previous rank: 14
Playoff seed: No. 3 (Division I nonselect)
Abby Froelich and the Griffins are on a 14-game winning streak punctuated by victories over Archbishop Chapelle, Live Oak (twice), French Settlement, Walker, St. Amant and East Ascension. Froelich threw a one-hitter with five strikeouts in the 2-0 win over Chapelle. Jenna Blanchard hit an RBI double and Froelich drove in a run with a single. Dutchtown hosts another Baton Rouge-area program, No. 14 Central, in the playoffs. The Wildcats (20-7) have won 17 of their last 18 games with a loss to Brusly.
13. Doyle (22-7)
Previous rank: 20
Playoff seed: No. 5 (Division III nonselect)
Don't be misled by the No. 5 seed: Doyle, which features several high-profile seniors, including Shelby Taylor, Kassidy Rivero and Kylee Savant, may be the favorite in Division III, along with Sterlington. The Tigers, who have won nine of their last 10 games with a loss to Brusly, bounced Division I select No. 8 Ponchatoula from the rankings with a 19-2 rout. Taylor, a Univ. of Houston recruit, hit a grand slam in the first inning and drove in six runs. Bella Collins struck out four over three innings for Doyle, which hosts No. 12 Winnfield (13-16).
14. Notre Dame (29-2)
Previous rank: 5
Playoff seed: No. 3 (Division III select)
The Pioneers' perfect season ended with a pair of one-run losses to Brusly and Sulphur. Notre Dame also defeated crosstown school Northside Christian, which is No. 2 in Class C, by a score of 10-6. Leadoff hitter and center fielder Malayna Daigle (McNeese St, recruit) had two hits with a homer. Kenley Sonnier tripled and drove in two runs. Lillian Guidry hit two doubles for the Pioneers, who face district rival No. 14-seeded Lafayette Christian (14-9).
15. Pine Prairie (26-3)
Previous rank: 11
Playoff seed: No. 2 (Division III nonselect)
Bouncing back from a 1-0 loss to Class B No. 3 Anacoco, the Panthers pummeled St. Mary's and Avoyelles Public Charter by scores of 9-1 and 11-2. Ella Fontenot hit two doubles and drove in four runs on three hits vs. St. Mary's. Kynnedi Ware struck out 10 and pitched a two-hitter. Pine Prairie hosts No. 18 Pine (10-11), which upset No. 15 Red River. The winner of No. 7 Many/No. 10 South Beauregard awaits in the quarterfinals. Last year, Pine Prairie was upset by Many in the regional round.
16. LaSalle Parish (30-3)
Previous rank: 17
Playoff seed: No. 1 (Division IV nonselect)
Doug Gann of 446 Sports selected the Tigers are his lock to win a state championship out of the 10 divisions/classifications. LaSalle will host No. 17 Plain Dealing (10-13), which upset No. 16 South Plaquemines. Last week, the Tigers defeated Class C No. 4 Grace Christian, the defending champion in Division V select.
17. Iota (26-3)
Previous rank: 19
Playoff seed: No. 4 (Division II nonselect)
Can the Acadia Parish Bulldogs survive a regional round visit from the St. Martin Parish Bulldogs of No. 20-seeded Cecilia High? On Saturday night, Doug Gann of 446 Sports predicted Cecilia to upset Iota, whose only setbacks have been against St. Thomas More, Pine Prairie and Alexandria. Last week, Iota beat Division I select No. 7 Acadiana and South Beauregard. Charli Sonnier hit a two-run homer in the first inning of the 11-6 win over Acadiana. Haydyn Schexnayder added a two-run blast, and Saige Cherry pitched a complete game in the circle.
18. Assumption (27-5)
Previous rank: 22
Playoff seed: No. 3 (Division II nonselect)
The Mustangs host No. 19-seeded Pearl River (12-12), which upset No. 14-seeded Lakeshore. Last week, Assumption claimed wins over Central Lafourche, Division III select No. 4 Parkview Baptist and ranked Hahnville. The first three hitters in the lineup - Ella Mabile, Livie Thibodeaux and Whitney Diaz - each produced two hits in the 7-2 win over Hahnville. Diaz and Mabile doubled, while Thibodeaux homered with four RBIs. Lilia Alleman struck out 10 and allowed one earned run.
19. E.D. White (21-9)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Playoff seed: No. 2 (Division II select)
District 8-4A is loaded: Vandebilt Catholic, Lutcher, Assumption and E.D. White are all members of the Bayou Region league. The Thibodaux-based Cardinals posted a 5-2 record in district with a 13-3 win over Lutcher. Shelbee Gros, who pitched E.D. White to the state tournament last season as a freshman, has over 220 strikeouts this year. The Cardinals host No. 15 Madison Prep (14-8).
20. John Curtis Christian (22-7)
Previous rank: 21
Playoff seed: No. 4 (Division I select)
Coach Jerry Godfrey's club split four games, losing to Vandebilit Catholic and Division II select No. 6 St. Charles Catholic with wins over Divsion II select No. 9 St. Michael and defending Division I nonselect champion St. Amant. Curtis, which hosts No. 20-seeded St. Scholastica (9-13), defeated St. Amant on Gabby Fabacher's sacrifice fly. Leigha Carter went 4-for-4 and stole two bases.
21. St. Amant (21-9)
Previous rank: 16
Playoff seed: No. 4 (Division I nonselect)
If the Gators are going to repeat again, they'll have to beat Southside in the playoffs for the second straight year. Last time, St. Amant beat the Sharks in Sulphur in the semifinals. The Gators dropped their last two games to Dutchtown and John Curtis.
22. Alexandria (24-8)
Previous rank: 23
Playoff seed: No. 3 (Division I select)
The Trojans beat Southside and Neville before losing to Grant Parish, 3-0. Ella Melder went 3-for-3 with two RBIs in the 6-1 win over Southside. Amiyah Wilson and Mary Claire Brinkman had two hits apiece. Melder threw two scoreless innings in relief of winning pitcher Lauren Bonette. Alexandria takes on No. 14-seeed Lafayette High (16-9) next.
23. Archbishop Hannan (17-10)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Playoff seed: No. 3 (Division II select)
Winners of 10 of their last 12 games, the Hawks host No. 14 Leesville (11-12). Khloe Renton, a sophomore, is a top hitter. Ava Kulivan, another sophomore, is a pitcher for coach Becky Lambert.
24. Hahnville (24-8)
Previous rank: 24
Playoff seed: No. 5 (Division I nonselect)
The Tigers lost to Assumption in the final game of the regular season and will host No. 12 East Ascension (18-12).
25. D'Arbonne Woods Charter (21-7)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Playoff seed: No. 2 (Division III select)
Freshman Joley Bennett and the Timberwolves have won 11 of their last 13 games with losses to Calvary Baptist and North DeSoto. The Union Parish-based program will host No. 15 Isidore Newman (14-7).
Dropped out: No. 15 Live Oak, No. 18 Benton, No. 25 Ponchatoula
