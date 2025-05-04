Vandebilt Catholic vs. St. Charles: Live updates, score of Louisiana Division II select softball state championship
Two south Louisiana softball programs with bright futures meet in the Division II select state championship game Sunday at 3 p.m. at Frasch Park in Sulphur.
Neither top-seeded Vandebilt Catholic (32-2) nor No. 6 St. Charles Catholic (26-7) has a senior on the roster.
Pregame
The Terriers defeated No. 4 Buckeye in the semifinals, 4-1. Freshman shortstop Kallie Waalk, who is hitting over .600, had two doubles, a stolen base and a run.
The score was tied 1-1 in the fifth inning when second baseman Abby Aguillard and catcher Hays Rutledge drove in three runs. Aguillard belted a two-run triple following an RBI single from Rutledge.
Pitcher Lauren Baudoin, who struck out nine in throwing a five-hitter, added a hit. Third baseman Lexi Matherne was solid with the glove and notched a single.
St. Charles defeated No. 3 Archbishop Hannan 4-2 in the quarterfinals and No. 2 E.D. White in the semifinals, 3-2. Junior Riley Perrilloux hit a two-run single and pitched the Comets to victory Friday to give them their first state tournament appearance since 2022.
Shortstop Adrienne Arnett had a double from the leadoff spot for the Comets, who are seeking their first state championship since 2006, according to Chris Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate. Arnett was 4 for 4 in the quarterfinals with a home run and a triple. The junior is hitting over .500.
First inning
