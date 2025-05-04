High School

Vandebilt Catholic vs. St. Charles: Live updates, score of Louisiana Division II select softball state championship

Follow along as the top-seeded Terriers defend their title against the No. 6-seeded Comets

Mike Coppage

Hays Rutledge (left) and Abby Aguillard with Vandebilt Catholic coach James Spearman
Hays Rutledge (left) and Abby Aguillard with Vandebilt Catholic coach James Spearman / Mike Coppage

Two south Louisiana softball programs with bright futures meet in the Division II select state championship game Sunday at 3 p.m. at Frasch Park in Sulphur.

Neither top-seeded Vandebilt Catholic (32-2) nor No. 6 St. Charles Catholic (26-7) has a senior on the roster.

Pregame

The Terriers defeated No. 4 Buckeye in the semifinals, 4-1. Freshman shortstop Kallie Waalk, who is hitting over .600, had two doubles, a stolen base and a run.

The score was tied 1-1 in the fifth inning when second baseman Abby Aguillard and catcher Hays Rutledge drove in three runs. Aguillard belted a two-run triple following an RBI single from Rutledge.

Pitcher Lauren Baudoin, who struck out nine in throwing a five-hitter, added a hit. Third baseman Lexi Matherne was solid with the glove and notched a single.

St. Charles defeated No. 3 Archbishop Hannan 4-2 in the quarterfinals and No. 2 E.D. White in the semifinals, 3-2. Junior Riley Perrilloux hit a two-run single and pitched the Comets to victory Friday to give them their first state tournament appearance since 2022.

Shortstop Adrienne Arnett had a double from the leadoff spot for the Comets, who are seeking their first state championship since 2006, according to Chris Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate. Arnett was 4 for 4 in the quarterfinals with a home run and a triple. The junior is hitting over .500.

First inning

(Updates will appear here after the game begins. Refresh frequently to get the latest update.)

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Mike Coppage
MIKE COPPAGE

Mike Coppage is a Louisiana-based veteran reporter with decades of experience covering recruiting and high school sports for Scout, Rivals, The Acadiana Advocate and The Daily Iberian. He has been freelancing for High School On SI since 2024.

Home/Louisiana