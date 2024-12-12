Vermilion Catholic vs. Ouachita Christian: Live score, updates, Louisiana high school football state championships
A pair of 13-win squads battle for the Louisiana Division IV Select state title
The Louisiana Division IV Select state championship game features two sets of Eagles as undefeated Vermillion Catholic (13-0) squares off with Ouachita Christian (13-1) at the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans, on Thursday, Dec. 12.
Follow this post, refreshing frequently to receive the latest Live Update, with real-time reporting on scores and key plays.
LOUISIANA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. Central time, and High School on SI will have live updates from the game right here.
LOUISIANA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL DIVISION IV BRACKET
You can also watch the game live on the NFHS Network.
Refresh this page for live updates after the game starts.
VERMILION CATHOLIC VS. OUACHITA CHRISTIAN Live Updates
(Game updates will appear here. Refresh for the latest updates)
PREGAME
Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. CT.
1ST QUARTER
2ND QUARTER
3RD QUARTER
4TH QUARTER
-
Published