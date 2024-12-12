High School

Vermilion Catholic vs. Ouachita Christian: Live score, updates, Louisiana high school football state championships

A pair of 13-win squads battle for the Louisiana Division IV Select state title

Mike Coppage

Ouachita Christian and Vermilion Catholic, just as they did in 2022, will meet in the Superdome on Thursday, in a battle for the 2024 Louisian Division IV Select State Championship
Ouachita Christian and Vermilion Catholic, just as they did in 2022, will meet in the Superdome on Thursday, in a battle for the 2024 Louisian Division IV Select State Championship / Michael DeMocker / For The Daily Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Louisiana Division IV Select state championship game features two sets of Eagles as undefeated Vermillion Catholic (13-0) squares off with Ouachita Christian (13-1) at the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans, on Thursday, Dec. 12.

Follow this post, refreshing frequently to receive the latest Live Update, with real-time reporting on scores and key plays.

LOUISIANA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. Central time, and High School on SI will have live updates from the game right here.

LOUISIANA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL DIVISION IV BRACKET

You can also watch the game live on the NFHS Network.

Refresh this page for live updates after the game starts.

VERMILION CATHOLIC VS. OUACHITA CHRISTIAN Live Updates

(Game updates will appear here. Refresh for the latest updates)

PREGAME

Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. CT.

1ST QUARTER

2ND QUARTER

3RD QUARTER

4TH QUARTER

-

Published
Mike Coppage
MIKE COPPAGE

Mike Coppage is a Louisiana-based veteran reporter with decades of experience covering recruiting and high school sports for Scout, Rivals, The Acadiana Advocate and The Daily Iberian. He has been freelancing for High School On SI since 2024.

Home/Louisiana