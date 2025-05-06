Vincent DeRouen steps down as St. Martinville football coach
St. Martinville football coach Vincent DeRouen has resigned, according to a source at the school.
The veteran coach took over the St. Martin Parish program in 2015 after a stint dating back to 2001 at Northside High in Lafayette. He took the Vikings to the state final, where they finished as runner-up to perennial power John Curtis Christian.
He restored St Martinville, a program with a long tradition of success under former coach Carroll Delahoussaye, to its winning ways after the Tigers went 1-9 the year before his tenure began.
Under Delahoussaye, the Tigers won two Class 3A state titles during the 1980s and finished as Class 4A runner-up another year.
DeRouen guided St. Martinville to a perfect regular season in 2018 and a Class 3A semifinal appearance in 2021, its first semifinal trip in 19 years.
Harvey Broussard, Cullen Charles and Steven Blanco, who were on the UL Ragin' Cajuns' roster at some point, played under DeRouen.
No reason was given for DeRouen's departure. His brother and long-time assistant, Damon DeRouen, died this year.
