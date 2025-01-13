Vote: Who should be Louisiana high school Athlete of the Week? (1/13/2025)
Who was the top high school athlete in all of Louisiana high school sports last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the Pelican state and corrals the top performers across all high school sports from the last week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Jaiden Hall of Calvary Baptist boys basketball.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Brewer Nitcher, sr, Jesuit boys basketball
The 6-foot-6 forward dropped in 18 points in a 57-38 win over Carencro. Jesuit is 15-2 on the season and No. 4 in the Division I select power ratings. The Blue Jays won three of four games last week.
Brian Derousselle, sr, Acadiana boys basketball
The 6-foot-4 power forward scored 12 points in the Rams' 49-47 win over Tioga. Acadiana, which is 10-10, has won three of its last five games, including the win over 14-7 Tioga in overtime. He had 14 points in a win over Rayne. The Rams also defeated Lafayette, a district opponent, in a non-league contest. Derousselle had 18 in a loss to St Thomas More.
Jaiven Matthews, jr, Lake Charles College Prep boys basketball
The 6-foot-2 guard posted 17 points in his team's 56-52 win over Carencro. The Blazers are 14-4 and No. 5 in the Division II select power ratings. Matthews and his twin brother, Juriah, were among the top performers at the Roundball Classic.
Matthew Cook, soph, St. Thomas More boys basketball
Cook, a tremendous outside shooter, scored 12 points (all on 3-pointers) as the Cougars won the Roundball Classic by defeating St. Michael, 50-28. STM (13-3),which went undefeated last week, is No. 3 in the Division I select power ratings.
Jimmie Duncan, sr, Alexandria boys basketball
Duncan, an explosive receiver (600 yards) on the football team that reached the state finals, is a sharp shooting guard on the 19-4 Trojans' hoops squad that delivered a 73-43 win over New Iberia. Duncan scored 14 points with four 3-pointers.
Charley Lentz, so, Pitkin girls basketball
Lentz eclipsed the career 1,000-point mark early in her career. She reached the threshold as Pitkin (13-12, No. 6 in the Class B power ratings) defeated Class 4A Livonia, 58-38.
Charlie Mosley, jr, Catholic-Baton Rouge boys basketball
Mosley scored 19 points in the Bears' 81-57 win over Northwest at Mal Mundy's Louisiana Classic. He was named The Tour Basketball's player of the game. Catholic is 20-1 and No. 1 in the Division I select power ratings.
Ja'Dell Demery, jr, Natchitoches-Central boys basketball
Demery, a 6-foot-5 returning starter from the Chiefs' Division I nonselect tournament team, totaled 17 points, 12 rebounds and three assists in a one-point overtime win at Southside. The Chiefs are 13-4 and No. 6 in the Division I nonselect power ratings.
Lavar Duncan, sr, Northside boys basketball
The Vikings' ferocious defender is fully capable of getting the job done offensively. The 6-foot-2 forward scored 19 points with seven rebounds, four assists and four steals in a 64-52 win over Vandebilt Catholic at Mal Mundy's Louisiana Classic. Analyst Clifton Dixon named Duncan the player of the game for the 17-3 Vikings.
Monte Farmer, jr, Washington-Marion boys basketball
In a battle of big men, the 6-foot-8 Farmer helped his team to a 46-41 win over Catholic New Iberia and 6-foot-10 junior center Joab Trosclair. Farmer finished with 16 points, 13 rebounds, five blocks and four assists.
Evan Thomas, jr, Opelousas boys basketball
The 6-foot-5 forward tallied 10 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks in a 46-39 win over Lafayette High. The Tigers (11-4) are on a six-game winning streak.
C.J. Charlot, jr, Beau Chene boys basketball
Charlot, who is already a three-year starter, powered the Gators to a 56-40 win over Carver with 21 points, six assists and three steals. Beau Chene is 11-10 on the season.
Christian Clair, fr, Archbishop Shaw boys baskeball
The Eagles feature a number of talented young players, including Clair, who contributed 11 points, six assists, three steals and two rebounds in a 74-38 win over Warren Easton. Shaw is 11-2 and No. 1 in the Division II select power ratings.
Treshaun Mack, sr, Franklin boys basketball
The defending Division IV nonselect champions defeated Abbeville, 61-46. The 6-foot-2 Mack registered a double-double (18 points, 13 rebounds) and dished out four assists in the win. Franklin (11-3) is No. 3 in the power ratings.
Kareem Washington, sr, Liberty Magnet boys basketball
Washington drilled a trio of 3-pointers and scored 16 points in a 61-46 win over Peabody in a showdown of elite programs (and defending state champions). Liberty is 12-1 and No. 1 in the Division I select power ratings The Patriots also earned a three-point win in a hostile environment at Catholic New Iberia.
Immi Ingram, 8th grade, E.D. White Catholic girls basketball
The Cardinals are off to a 15-2 start and are No. 2 in the Division II select power ratings. E.D. White blew out St. James, 50-15. Ingram, the point guard, scored seven points with 10 rebounds, nine assists, four blocks and two steals.
Anna Leigh Horton, jr, Southside girls basketball
Horton led her team to a 72-30 rout of Acadiana, the Sharks' third straight win, by scoring 18 points with seven rebounds, five steals and an assist.
Alyssa Hillard, sr, Ponchatoula girls basketball
The prolific scorer accounted for 13 points in 2 1/2 quarters of action in a 58-24 thumping of arch-rival Hammond High. She added two steals, two assists and a rebound. Hillard scored 28 points with five rebounds, two assists and two steals in a loss to defending Division I select champion John Curtis. Ponchatoula (13-8) is battle-tested with games under its best against Zachary, Lafayette Christian and Wossman.
Cooper Nelson, jr, Sterlington boys basketball
Nelson could not be contained in a 69-65 win over Madison Parish (15-3), scoring 32 points in the win at the Don Redden Tournament, according to Fast Break Ent. The Panthers are 10-9 on the season. He tossed in 35 points with six rebounds and four assists in a loss to Neville.
Darnell Morris, sr, Minden boys basketball
The Crimson Tide clinched a 42-34 win over Loyola College Prep. Morris, a 6-foot-4, 190-pound senior, scored 21 points, according to Jimmy Watson of The Shreveport Times. Minden (12-1) is No. 2 in the Division II nonselect power ratings.
Antron Mason, sr, Bastrop boys basketball
Mason has routinely recorded double-doubles this season. He achieved the feat again in a 76-53 win over Union Parish (26 points, 11 steals, five assists and three rebounds). Bastrop (10-4) is No. 8 in the Division II nonselect power ratings.
Haymann Milton, jr, Independence boys basketball
The Tigers went 3-0, breezing past Jewel Sumner, Chris Episcopal and Bogalusa. Milton, who is averaging four steals per game, put up 105 points in the three games for Independence (10-8), which has won five straight and routed last week's opponents by at least 23 points.
KB Brewer, soph, Country Day boys basketball
The Cajuns rallied from a 31-23 halftime deficit to defeat Crescent City, 55-44, in a meeting of top New Orleans area small schools. Brewer canned 21 points for the Cajuns (13-3), who have won seven straight and are No. 2 in the Division III select power ratings, according to Grant Chachere of Crescent City Sports.
Evie West, fr, Sterlington girls baskeball
The Panthers (11-7) have won six of their last eight games and have moved up to No. 4 in the Division II nonselect power ratings. West, a dual-sport standout (softball), racked up 19 points, 16 rebounds, two steals, two assists and a block in a 41-27 win at Mangham.
Brandon Duffy, fr, Carencro boys basketball
Duffy is following a productive varsity campaign on the gridiron with an excellent showing on the basketball court. He scored 10 points to help his team to a 46-42 win over Rayne at the Rebel Roundball Classic. The point guard was stellar on defense throughout the week and showed the ability to get to the rim.