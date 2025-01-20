Vote: Who should be Louisiana high school Athlete of the Week? (1/20/2025)
Who was the top high school athlete in all of Louisiana high school sports last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the Pelican state and corrals the top performers across all high school sports from the last week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Cooper Nelson of Sterlington boys basketball.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Kimora Celestine, jr, Iowa girls basketball
Celestine led the Yellow Jackets with 13 points in a 59-52 win over South Beauregard. It was the third straight win for Iowa (14-6), which is No. 2 in the Division II nonselect power ratings.
Levon Gibson, jr, De La Salle boys basketball
The 6-foot-4 junior tallied 15 points and five rebounds in a 65-52 win over St. Charles. The Cavaliers (12-5) have won five straight games and are No. 4 in the Division III select power ratings.
Carter Rivet, fr, Alexandria boys track & field
In his first high school meet, Rivet tossed the shot put 51-8 feet to place fifth at the McNeese Indoor Classic, according to Bret McCormick of ASH Media.
Alyria Greene, sr, Abbeville girls basketball
The 6-foot-1 forward poured in 24 points to propel the Wildcats to a 42-32 win over St. Martinville in the District 5-3A opener. Abbeville is 12-4 and No. 6 in the Division II nonselect power ratings.
Jordan Matthews, sr, Vandebilt Catholic boys basketball
Matthews, who has eight 30-point games this season, pumped in 41 points with six rebounds and four assists in an 88-60 win over ML King Charter, according to The Basketball Tribune. The Terriers are 16-5 and No. 9 in the Division II select power ratings.
Telek Love, sr, Peabody Magnet boys basketball
Love was named MVP of the Hoophall Classic, finishing with 12 points and nine rebounds in a 50-48 win over Springfield Central. The Warhorses are 17-2 and No. 3 in the Division II select power ratings.
Justyce George, jr, Teurlings Catholic girls basketball
George had 21 points with two 3-pointers in a 63-36 win over Breaux Bridge. The Rebels are 14-6 and No. 16 in the Division II select power ratings.
Ruben Vega, sr, Ascension Episcopal boys soccer
The senior scored a goal in the Blue Gators' 2-0 win over large-school power St. Thomas More. It was the sixth consecutive win for Ascension Episcopal (12-3-2), which is No. 2 in the Division IV power ratings.
Amari Simon, sr, Westgate boys basketball
Simon was on fire from the outside in a 62-29 win over city rival New Iberia, posting 28 points with eight 3-pointers. The Tigers, who are No. 14 in the Division I nonselect power ratings, improved their record to 7-7.
Dwight Magee, jr, Crescent City boys basketball
Magee, who led the Pioneers to the Division IV select state title last season, scored 17 points with six steals in a 52-30 win over Class 5A John Curtis, according to Jacob Senat of Crescent City Sports. The Pioneers are 10-6 and No. 1 in the power ratings.
Jermaine O'Conner, jr, Denham Springs boys basketball
O'Conner's 24 points led the Yellow Jackets in a 68-60 win over Parkview Baptist, according to Will Weathers of The Baton Rouge Advocate. He scored 16 in the second half for Denham Springs (22-1), which is No. 2 in the Division I nonselect power ratings.
Preston Sanders, sr, Zwolle boys basketball
Sanders exploded for 42 points and 12 rebounds in a 72-59 win over Glenmora. The perennial powerhouse Hawks are 15-7 and No. 4 in the Class B power ratings.
Andon Melton, sr, Ouachita Christian boys basketball
Melton tied for the team-high with eight points in a 62-32 win over Glenbrook. The Eagles are 16-4 and No. 12 in the Division IV select power ratings.
Molly Avrard, fr, Archbishop Chapelle girls basketball
Avrard scored 15 points (10 in the second half) of a 34-32 district win over Dominican, according to Spencer Urquhart of The New Orleans Advocate. The Chipmunks (16-3) are No. 5 in the Division I select power ratings.
Darius Kieffer, fr, L.B. Landry boys basketball
Kieffer had 21 points and five assists to steer the Buccaneers to a 77-63 win over M.L. King Charter. Landry (15-7) is No. 13 in the Division II select power ratings. Kieffer is averaging 18 points, six assists and four rebounds.
Jaydan Gladney, sr, Airline boys basketball
Gladney, who earned a reputation as a defensive star on the Vikings' football team, is talented in basketball as well. The senior's 20 points helped Airline to a 52-45 win over Pineville. He also grabbed seven rebounds, according to Jimmy Watson of The Shreveport Times.
Keonte Kennedy, sr, Huntington boys basketball
The 6-foot-1 senior was named Player of the Game in the Raiders' 55-50 win over Bossier after he scored 15 points with three steals. Huntington (16-5) is No. 9 in the Division I select power ratings.
Tate Savant, sr, Notre Dame boys basketball
The senior scored 11 points to lead the Pioneers to a 44-31 win over St. Edmund. Notre Dame is 9-2 and No. 14 in the Division III select power ratings.
Shaniya Perkins, jr, Haughton girls basketball
In a showdown of top Division I teams in a District 1-5A contest, Perkins scored 13 points to lift Haughton to a 50-45 win over Natchitoches-Central, according to Jimmy Watson of The Shreveport Times. The Bucs are 21-1 and No. 3 in the Division I nonselect power ratings
Jakayla Douglas, soph, Plain Dealing girls basketball
The 6-foot-2 Douglas had 27 points to spark Class 1A Plain Dealing to a 60-24 rout of Class 5A Byrd, according to Jimmy Watson of The Shreveport Times.
Mikayla Byington, jr, St. Amant girls wrestling
Byington won the 100 lbs. division at the Louisiana Classic for St. Amant, which placed 12th. She was the top seed.
Isabella Guillory, soph. East Ascension girls wrestling
Guillory won the 126 lbs. division at the Louisiana Classic for the Spartans, who placed seventh. She was the No. 2 seed.
Deyton Young, sr, Rayne girls wrestling
Young, the No. 1 seed, won the 114 lbs. division at the Louisiana Classic for the 15th-place Wolves.
Savannah Camarata, soph, Albany girls wrestling
Camarata, the top seed in the 138 lbs. division at the Louisiana Classic, took first place.
Tyren Syon, sr, St. Martinville boys basketball
The Tiges roared from behind to win the District 5-3A opener vs. Abbeville, 60-51, as Syon dropped 14 points with four rebounds and four assists.