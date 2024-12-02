Vote: Who should be Louisiana high school Athlete of the Week? (12/2/2024)
Who was the top high school athlete in all of Louisiana high school sports last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the Pelican state and corrals the top performers across all high school sports from the last week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Gavin Duplechin of St. Thomas More football.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Jacob Ailet, Sr., Acadiana boys basketball
The 6-foot-1 guard totaled 18 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 71-31 rout of Rayne in the Rams' season opener.
Devine Duhon, So., Jeanerette football
The Tigers got their sensational all-purpose star back from injury, and he made a quite an impact in a playoff win over No. 13 Grand Lake, accounting for 261 yards and six TDs to advance to the quarterfinals.
Tyanna Stewart, Jr., Vandebilt Catholic girls basketball
The Terriers are expected to contend for the overall No. 1 ranking. Stewart, a returning starter, collected 12 points with eight rebounds, two assists and a block in a win over Madison Prep, which finished as 2023-24 Division II select runner-up to Lafayette Christian.
DJ Garrett, Sr., Pine football
Garrett stretched No. 8-seeded Kaplan's defense in a Division III nonselect regional playoff game, catching seven passes for 187 yards and two TDs in the No. 9 Raiders' 21-6 win.
Oudrey Gros, Jr., Lakeshore football
Gros pounded the line for 124 yards on 20 carries with two TDs in the No. 8 Titans' 17-10 win over No. 9 Iota in the Division II nonselect playoffs.
Kane West, Sr., St. Edmund football
The Blue Jays blew out No. 9 St. Martin's Episcopal as West had a hand in seven TDs, rushing for five and throwing for two with over 300 yards. He completed 12 of 14 passes and converted eight two-point conversions.
Alfred McKnight, Sr., Madison Prep football
The Chargers are tough to stop with McKnight and quarterback Tylan Johnson. McKnight ran for 180 yards and two TDs to propel fifth-seeded Prep into the Division II select quarterfinals with a win over St. Charles.
Jaiden Mitchell, Sr., Catholic New Iberia football
The No. 7-seeded Panthers pounced on No. 10 Northlake Christian, routing the Wolverines by a 59-22 margin. Mitchell was a frequent target of quarterback Luke Landry, hauling in six receptions for 143 yards and two touchdowns.
Braylon Walker, Jr., Lafayette Christian football
The Knights won a playoff rematch against their district rival, Notre Dame, and Walker was the catalyst. He rushed for four TDs and passed for another with 290 total yards in the 35-28 win.
Maddox Savoy, Sr., Loreauville football
The Tigers turned the tables on their Week 1 opponent, No. 2-seeded Erath, in the Division III nonselect regionals. Savoy ran for nearly 100 more yards than in the first meeting, tallying a tough 155 yards on 27 carries in a 28-7 upset win for the No. 15 Tigers.
JaMarion Burton, Sr., Kentwood football
Burton, a 5-foot-8, 195-pound bruiser, ran for 204 yards on 30 carries in No. 12 Kentwood's 40-12 win at No. 5 Ascension Episcopal in the Division IV select playoffs, according to Lawrence Sciambra of The Acadiana Advocate.
Owen Trosclair, Jr., Covenant Christian football
The Lions dismantled their district rival, Central Catholic, in the Division IV select playoffs. Trosclair, who has been extremely consistent the entire season, threw two TD passes for the No. 3 Lions (11-0).
Reid Chauvin, Sr., Episcopal-BR football
Chauvin toted the ball 30 times for 225 yards and two TDs as the No. 6 Knights stifled No. 11 Pope John Paul II, 24-7, in the Division III select regionals. "The Smash Mouth Mafia is rolling!" Chauvin wrote on X. His memorable week continued with a preferred walk-on offer from LSU.
Jordan Stabile, Sr., Acadiana Renaissance Charter boys basketball
The Eagles' guard posted double-digits in the first two games, scoring a total of 29 points with 13 rebounds, four assists and five steals in a win over Episcopal School of Acadiana and a loss to Ascension Episcopal.
Jalen Brown, Sr., Avoyelles Public Charter boys basketball
The two-time Division V select state champion dropped in 24 points to pace his team to a 47-39 win over Class 5A power Captain Shreve in Shreveport.
Alex Munoz, Jr., Teurlings Catholic football
Munoz has demonstrated uncanny accuracy, passing for over 1,200 yards with no interceptions for the Division I select No. 6 Rebels (10-1). In a win over No. 11 Jesuit, Munoz completed 14 of 15 passes with 264 total yards and two TDs.
Urijah Carmouche, Jr., Southside girls basketball
The Sharks' experienced point guard showed her scoring capabilities in a 41-28 win over Berwick by pouring in a career-high 21 points.
Christian Clair, Fr., Archbishop Shaw boys basketball
The Eagles began the year with a bang, knocking off the team they lost to in the 2023-24 Division II select semis: Madison Prep. In his first varsity start, Clair was a cool customer with 13 points, five assists, two rebounds and two steals. Clair again led the way with 18 points in a 26-point win over H.L. Bourgeois.
Gavin Duplechin, Sr., St. Thomas More football
Duplechin blocked St. Augustine's extra point to preserve a 28-27 victory for the No. 8 Cougars against the visiting No. 9 Knights in a Division I select playoff game.
Ranaldrick Myles, Sr., West Monroe football
The No. 21-seeded Rebels pulled off their second straight upset, winning on the road at No. 5 Mandeville in the Division I nonselect playoffs. Myles accounted for 144 of the Rebels' 255 yards rushing on 23 carries with a TD.
Norman Taylor, Sr., Archbishop Rummel football
The fifth-seeded Raiders defeated No. 12 McDonough 35 by a score of 50-25. Taylor rushed for 177 yards on 17 carries with four TDs to advance his team into the Division I select quarterfinals at No. 4 Catholic-BR.
Brandon Perkins, Jr., Kinder football
The fourth-seeded Yellow Jackets advanced to the Division III nonselect quarterfinals with a 28-12 win over No. 12 Westlake. Perkins caught four passes for 104 yards, including a 30-yard TD that opened the scoring.
Jahiri Perry, So., Franklin
The No. 19-seeded Hornets upset No. 3 DeQuincy, 22-19, in the Division IV nonselect playoffs. Perry threw for a TD, rushed for another, and threw a two-point conversion pass to Tamajh Johnson with 150 total yards. The upstart Hornets face Logansport on the road for the second straight year.
Jukadynn Carter, Sr., Logansport football
Carter scored five TDs in the No. 6 Tigers' 49-12 win over No. 11 Elton in the Division IV nonselect playoffs. He rushed for 127 yards on seven carries with touchdowns from 39 and 32 yards, hauled in scoring strikes covering 34 and 9 yards from QB Keaton Carter, and returned a kick 79 yards.
Tiarra McPipe, Sr., Zachary girls basketball
The 5-foot-10 combo guard helped the Broncos to a 2-0 start, scoring 11 points with seven rebounds, three steals and two assists in a 53-42 win over Oak Grove.