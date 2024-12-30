Vote: Who should be Louisiana high school Athlete of the Week? (12/30/2024)
Who was the top high school athlete in all of Louisiana high school sports last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the Pelican state and corrals the top performers across all high school sports from the last week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Ian Malone of Sulpher boys basketball.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Jarissa Davis, jr, New Iberia girls basketball
The Yellow Jackets went 3-0 at the Darrel Mitchell Holiday Classic in St. Martinville. Davis registered 25 total points in the trio of wins, reaching double digits twice with 10 points.
Elijah Guidry, sr, St. Thomas More boys basketball
The guard/forward recorded a career-high 19 points on 8 of 11 shooting (3 of 3 from beyond the arc) in a 49-44 win over Sulphur in the semifinals of the Cougars' Sunkist Shootout. He also did stellar defensive work guarding Sulphur star Ian Malone.
Darren Ford, fr, Ouachita Parish boys basketball
The 6-foot-3 Ford has been making headlines. He scored 25 points in a 64-54 win over a Central-BR team that came into the game with only one loss, according to Jeremy Bryant (TV time with JB) and hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter, according to Donald Tatum of Prep Hoops Louisiana.
DaSean Golman, jr, Denham Springs boys basketball
Golman fired in 19 points with six rebounds and four assists to nab Navarre Auto Group Player of the Game honors for his team's 63-56 win over Washington-Marion at the St. Louis Catholic Classic. The Yellow Jackets are 16-0.
Jeremiah Lucas, sr, Bonnabel boys basketball
Lucas was named Player of the Game in back-to-back contests at the St. Louis Catholic Classic, posting a total of 42 points with 10 rebounds and nine assists in wins over East Iberville and the host Saints. The Bruins (9-3) have won five straight games.
Zi Holmes, fr, Pleasant Hill boys basketball
Holmes scored 23 points with six assists and three rebounds in the Eagles' 69-34 win over Washington-Marion. Pleasant Hill (18-3) has won seven straight games.
Jamond Jacobs, sr, McKinley boys basketball
The 6-foot-3 forward scored 19 points to lead McKinley to a 66-45 win over Tara in the quarterfinals of the East Baton Rouge Parish Tournament, according to Charles Salzer of The Baton Rouge Advocate.
Carlos Brooks, sr, Patterson boys basketball
The 5-foot-11 guard, who analyst Clifton Dixon describes as "quick and crafty," paced the Lumberjacks to a 47-34 win over Ascension Episcopal with 22 points.
Jarrison Reese, jr, Church Point boys basketball
The Bears opened eyes at the Sunkist Shootout, giving powerhouse Newman a tough time before losing by single digits. Church Point downed Brother Martin, 50-40, as Reese scored 19 points and was named to the all-tournament team. The Bears also beat Barbe by 20 points.
Roderick Tezeno, jr, Opelousas Catholic boys basketball
Tezeno, a star receiver on the Vikings' football team, has been a basketball standout for many years, as well. He scored 20 points in a 57-43 win over North Vermilion that avenged a 14-point loss to the Patriots the previous week.
Dezmond Skinner, sr, Mamou boys basketball
The Demons downed Erath, 54-37, as Skinner scored 15 points with three 3-pointers. Mamou (10-3) has won five straight games since an overtime loss to undefeated Vinton.
Addison Pontiff, sr, St. Scholastica girls basketball
The senior scored 20 points and pulled down 10 rebounds in a 64-22 rout of Catholic Pointe Coupee. Pontiff nabbed her 1,000th career rebound during the game, according to Mike Pervel of The New Orleans Advocate. The Doves are 11-2 and No. 2 in the Division I select power ratings.
Colton Morris, sr, Loranger football
Morris, a quarterback, ran for 78 yards on eight carries with two touchdowns in the second half to trigger a come-from-behind win for the Blue squad in the Louisiana Football Coaches Association Northshore All-Star game, according to Mike Pervel of the New Orleans Advocate.
Cayden Lancelin, fr, Westgate boys basketball
The rumors are true about Westgate's contingent of freshmen hoopers, who have been winning big on the travel circuit for years: They're really good. Lancelin, one of 10 freshmen on a 14-man varsity roster, scored 24 points with nine rebounds and eight steals in a 68-58 win over Lafayette Renaissance.
Avery Summerour, sr, Isidore Newman girls soccer
Summerour had a goal in the Greenies' 2-1 win of Sacred Heart-NO, which lost for the first time, according to Chris Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate. Newman is 6-1-1.
Kadyn Green, so, Walker girls basketball
Green scored a game-high 16 points with four steals and three rebounds in a 48-31 win over Oak Hill. The Wildcats are undefeated (18-0).
Blaire McCauley, sr, St. Thomas More girls basketball
McCauley scored 20 points with four 3-pointers in a 65-32 win over Acadiana. STM is 9-3 with losses to teams with a combined record of 36-4.
Ali Broussard, jr, Vermilion Catholic girls basketball
Broussard poured in 21 points to help the Class 1A Eagles to a 45-44 win over Class 5A Southside. Vermilion Catholic has a 7-3 record.
Ja'Nathan Dalcour, jr, David Thibodaux boys basketball
The Bulldogs won the Northwest Holiday Classic and improved their record to 13-1. Dalcour scored 17 points in the 47-44 win over Northwest in the final.
Donovan Perkins, sr, St. Amant boys basketball
The 6-foot-3 senior was Player of the Game in his team's 68-33 win over LaGrange, finishing with six points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. St. Amant (10-6) has won six of its last seven games.
Drew Cooper, jr, Franklin Parish boys basketball
The 6-foot-8 power forward turned in 19 points, nine rebounds and three assists in his team's 63-37 win over Iowa. The Patriots (9-4) are No. 4 in the Division II nonselect power ratings.
J'Kai Jordan, sr, Madison Prep boys basketball
Jordan scored 19 points, grabbed eight boards and dished out six assists in a 76-28 thumping of East St. John. The Chargers (11-2) are No. 2 in the Division II select power ratings.
Henry Schreiner, sr, Ben Franklin boys basketball
The Falcons' center scored 17 points and snatched 11 rebounds with six blocked shots in a 51-46 win over East St. John.
De'Von Warren, jr, Teurlings Catholic boys basketball
The Rebels' 6-foot-8 forward scored 25 points in a 58-39 win over Lafayette Renaissance. Teurlings improved its record to 7-4.
Damien Thomas, jr, Westminster Christian
Opelousas boys basketball - Thomas posted 19 points to help the Class 1A Crusaders to a 64-63 overtime victory over Class 4A Beau Chene in the third-place game of the Northwest Holiday Classic.