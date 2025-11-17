Vote: Who Should be the Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week? - Nov. 17, 2025
Who was the top athlete in all of Louisiana high school sports last week?
Each week, High School on SI scours The Pelican State and corrals the top performers across all high school sports from the past week.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT Sunday, November 24. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll.
Congrats to last week's winner: Collin Rideau of Opelousas football!
THIS WEEK'S CANDIDATES
Chace Dugas, Soph, Northside football
Emotions were high as the No. 17 Vikings won their first playoff game since 2010 by defeating No. 16 L.B. Landry on the road, 27-20, in the first round of the Division II select playoffs. Dugas scored the game-winning touchdown with less than a minute remaining and finished with over 150 yards of offense and four touchdowns, according to VK Jones of Crescent City Sports. The last playoff win came during the tenure of coach Vincent DeRouen, who returned to the school this season as athletic director.
Marvel Potier, Sr, St. Thomas More volleyball
Potier produced 10 blocks en route to being named Outstanding Player of top-seeded St. Thomas More's win over No. 2 St. Scholastica in the Division II finals. The Cougars (41-5) won state every year of Potier's career, nabbing their fifth straight state title under coach Jessica Burke and 11th overall.
Cooper Berzas, Soph, St. Edmund football
A top 10 wrestler in his division, Berzas rushed for 120 yards and four touchdowns in No. 9-seeded St. Edmund's 62-18 Division IV select playoff win over No. 24 Lincoln Prep. Coach James Shiver's crew will travel to Houma for a second-round date at No. 8 Covenant Christian.
Zade Prejean, Soph, Westminster Christian-Lafayette football
The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder guided the No. 20-seeded Chargers to their first playoff win ever, a 26-21 victory at No. 13 Sacred Heart in the Division IV select bracket. Prejean was 4-of-4 passing for 109 yards and a touchdown, which went to younger brother (2030) Zeph Prejean. and he kept for a 67-yard score on his only carry.
Terroni Dominick, Soph, West St. Mary football
The Wolfpack has had one of its best seasons in years, beginning the campaign with a 7-1 record (only loss to Division IV nonselect No. 4 Jeanerette). No. 14-seeded West St. Mary won its first round Division IV playoff game vs. No. 19 Basile, 28-22. Dominick completed four passes for 45 yards and called his own number 22 times at QB for 302 yards and four touchdowns.
Justin Williams, Jr, Southside football
Williams, who technically is a fullback in the Sharks' flexbone offense, worked his way onto the list for a second straight week by rushing for 274 yards on 26 carries and four touchdowns in a 52-14 shellacking of No. 25 Prairieville in the Division I nonselect playoffs. The junior topped the 1,000-yard rushing mark a long time ago and is nearing 25 TDs for No. 8 Southside (9-2), which has another rusher around the 1,000-yard mark in QB Parker Dies.
Cayden Lancelin, Soph, Westgate football
The four-star prospect is instant electriclty with the ball in his hands. He reached the end zone on three touches - two catches for 86 yards from QB Noah Antoine and a 65-yard punt return, per statistician Aaron Comeaux - in a 49-14 rout of No. 17 Airline in a Division I nonselect game that served as payback for a l loss in Bossier City in the regionals last year. Lancelin is the No. 1 player in Louisiana and is ranked No. 62 nationally (247Sports). He will try to spark the No. 16 Tigers' (7-4) to a win at No. 1 Ruston.
Krew Collura, Fr, Mandeville football
Another repeater on the poll, Collura couldn't be denied after he cooly tossed four touchdowns in the No. 18 Skippers' 48-21 win at No. 15 Thibodaux in Division I nonselect. Collura completed 18 of 23 passes for 335 yards and five touchdowns and rushed 14 times for 70 yards and a sixth score. He is the GNO QB Club Player of the Week. Next for the freshman is a long trip to Monroe at No. 2 Neville.
Leilani Reed, Jr, Isidore Newman volleyball
The Outstanding Player of the Division IV championship, Reed delivered 11 kills, three digs, two blocks and two aces in the No. 2-seeded Greenies win over top-seeded Dunham. The Uptown New Orleans program went 29-9 and captured a 19th state title.
Layla Henderson, Jr, Metairie Park Country Day volleyball
Henderson paced the Cajuns to their 10th consecutive state championship, a straight set win over No. 3 Central Catholic-Morgan City, by producing 18 kills and three blocks. It was the 16th title in 17 years and 19th overall for the top-seeded Cajuns (29-9) from the Old Metairie area in NOLA, per Ken Trahan of Crescent City Sports.
Brady Cribby, Jr, Haynes Academy football
The Yellow Jackets won their first playoff game in school history with a 41-0 demolition of No. 23 Abramson in a battle of New Orleans metro area schools. Cribby reached the end zone three times, including rushing and receiving scores, according to Christopher Pouncy of Crescent City Sports. The second-round trip will be brief as Haynes merely has to cross the Mississippi River to meet up with No. 7 Division II select defending champion Archbishop Shaw.
Alericq Valentine, Soph, De La Salle football
It was no secret that No. 18 De La Salle's win over No. 15 Episcopal failed to pass muster as a legitimate upset. The Cavaliers, who got three touchdown passes from Valentine, won in Baton Rouge by a score of 45=14. The Cavs (5-5), who took on defending state champs Archbishop Shaw and play at legendary coach Lewis Cook and Notre Dame (8-2) this week. The Pioneers are seeded No. 2 in Division III select and were No. 24 in the most recent Louisiana High Schol on SI rankings.
Jana Thymes, Jr, Parkview Baptist volleyball
The Eagles avenged their loss in last year's Division III semifinals with a 3-1 defeat of St. Michael at the state tournament in Lafayette. Thymes totaled 19 kills and eight blocks in the win in the meeting of Baton Rouge schools. PBS (34-9) won its second state title and ifrst since 2005, per Jackson Reyes of The Baton Rouge Advocate.
Ava Barduca, Sr, Slidell volleyball
The 5-foot-10 senior was named Outstanding Payer (21 kills, six blocks) as the defending state champs again took down top-seeded Dominican in the Division I select volleyball finals. Slidell finished the year with a 36-7 record.
Landen Teague, Jr, Hahnville football
Teague totaled four touchdown passes in the No. 11-seeded Tigers' 52-39 fast-break game vs. No. 22 Slidell, according to Jason Russell of The New Orleans Advocate. He threw for 214 yards on 12 completions for Hahnville, which could be in another high scoring affair at No. 6 Parkway (10-1) of District 1-5A.
Connor Rushford, Sr. DeRidder football
Also a college baseball prospect, Rushford ran for 215 yards on 23 carries with five touchdowns in the No. 16 Dragon's' 35-16 win over No. 17-seeded Eunice in the Division II nonselect bracket. DeRidder (6-5) takes a trip up U.S. Hwy 171 this week to challenge No. 1 North DeSoto (10-0).
Kameron Casnave, Sr, Northlake Christian football
The Louisiana High School on SI Class 2A preseason Player of the Year topped the career 5,000-yard rushing mark in the No. 12 Wolverines 59-20 win over No. 21 St. Louis Catholic in the Division III select playoffs, according to Treasure Washington of The New Orleans Advocate. Northlake Christian drew 2024 runner-up Dunham (9-1) and blue-chip QB Elijah Haven as a second-round foe and tough No. 5 seed.
Jax Tingler, Sr, Grand Lake Football
Tingler amassed 138 rushing yards on 12 carries in the No. 13 Hornets' 61-18 defeat of No. 20 Montgomery in Division IV nonselect. The Hornets (8-3) make the trip east for a rematch at a talented No. 4Jeanerette team that was also a four-seed last year and eliminated No. 13 Grand Lake, 46-24. That's right: it's a rematch of the same teams in the same round with the same seeds.
Owen Morris, Sr, Catholic New Iberia football
Morris is another name that keeps appearing on here. Well, he keeps doing something more amazing. In the No. 9 Panthers' 52-0 win over No. 24-seeded Glen Oaks, Morris again went over 200 yards, rushing for 224 yards on 19 carries with five touchdowns. He also completed a pass for 14 yards after taking over for an injured Xander LaBauve. Will the defending state champs be an upset special pick this week at No. 9 Bunkie (9-1)?. Morris has nearly 30 rushing touchdowns, but they'll need LaBauve if he can go. Stay tuned...
Grazier May, Jr., Booker T. Washington-Shreveport football
A linebacker, May's scoop & score lifted the No. 13-seeded Lions to their first playoff win in 20 years, according to Brian McCallum of The Shreveport Bossier Advocate. BTW (7-4) takes on No. 4 University Lab next.
Jordin Griffin, Jr, Barbe football
Barbe made us look good putting No. 7-seeded Northwood on upset watch, defeating the Falcons with an easy 49-21 win to set up a second round game at No. 10 West Monroe, which bounced No. 23 South Lafourche by the same score (49-21). The No. 26-seeded Buccaneers (6-5) have won five straight games
