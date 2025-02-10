Vote: Who should be Louisiana high school Athlete of the Week? (2/10/2025)
Who was the top high school athlete in all of Louisiana high school sports last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the Pelican state and corrals the top performers across all high school sports from the last week.
Congrats to last week's winner: TJ Duhe of Archbishop Rummel boys basketball.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, Feb. 16. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
William Nelson, fr, Madison Prep boys basketball
The Chargers blew out GEO Next Generation 73-45 behind Nelson's 20 points, three rebounds and two steals. He is the No. 1 in-state player in the Class of 2028, according to The Basketball Tribune.
Trae Mason, sr, Bastrop boys basketball
The senior erupted for a career-high 34 points, which were accompanied by five steals, four assists and three rebounds in a 77-70 win over Sterlington. The Rams are 16-5 and No. 7 in the Division II nonselect power ratings.
Lucy Chauvin, soph, Lafayette High girls soccer
Chauvin scored a goal to help the sixth-seeded Lions to a 3-1 regional win over No. 11 St. Amant in the Division I girls soccer playoffs. LHS coach John Carriere described the goal as "gorgeous." Lafayette is 20-3-2 heading into its quarterfinal game at No. 3 Benton.
Yvette Olivier, jr, Acadiana Christian School girls basketball
In their first season in 17 years, the Lions went 15-3 and finished as ACEL state runner-up to CHE-Monroe. Olivier, who is nearing the career 2,000-point mark, scored 26 points in the 38-33 loss and was named state MVP.
Charlie Mader, sr, Teurlings Catholic boys soccer
Mader was one of two Rebels to score a hat trick in an 8-0 Division II regional round playoff win over No. 17 Riverdale. No. 1 Teurlings Catholic is 21-0-0.
Shaila Forman, sr, Southern Lab girls basketball
The Kittens earned a road win at John Curtis in a matchup of defending state champions. Forman scored 19 points in the 54-47 victory, according to Jarryd Boyd of The Hash it Out Show.
Lavell Lane, jr, Richwood boys basketball
The Rams were running and gunning in a win over Bastrop. Lane scored 21 points with 11 rebounds and four assists in the 91-64 victory, according to The Basketball Tribune. Richwood (16-9) has won four straight games since getting its full roster intact.
Collin Verrett, sr, Central-BR boys basketball
Verrett's 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter provided the 20-2 Wildcats with their first lead of the game in a 42-30 road win at St. Martinville. Verrett finished with eight points and was listed by the Central Wildcats Basketball X page as a hustle leader in these categories: charges taken, steals, deflections and loose balls.
Caleb Evans, jr, Parkway boys basketball
Evans scored 14 points in the Panthers' 50-37 District 1-5A win over Benton, according to Jimmy Watson of The Shreveport Times. He also scored 20 in a 63-49 win over Airline. Parkway (15-10) has won seven of its last eight games.
Rodrieon Dillard, soph, Booker T. Washington-Shreveport boys basketball
The Lions mauled Loyola Prep by a score of 80-38. Dillard led the way with 24 points, according to Jimmy Watson of The Shreveport Times. Booker T. Washington is 16-9 and No. 20 in the Division II select power ratings.
Robert Wright, soph, Calvary Baptist boys basketball
Wright, one of the Cavaliers' trio of "Super Sophomores" along with Tyrone Jamison and Jaiden Hall, finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals in a 67-48 win over Airline, according to Jimmy Watson of The Shreveport Times. Calvary Baptist is 23-2 and No. 1 in the Division III select power ratings.
Leah Bryant, jr, Captain Shreve girls basketball
Bryant was the top scorer with 10 points in a 54-15 thrashing of Booker T. Washington, according to Jimmy Watson of The Shreveport Times. She scored 22 points in a win over Byrd, according to The Shreveport Bossier Advocate. Captain Shreve is 23-6 and No. 8 in the Division I select power ratings.
Amarjae Young, sr, Lincoln Prep boys basketball
Young paced his team in scoring in wins over Homer and Gllenbrook, accounting for 14 and 16 points, respectively. He added five steals, four rebounds and an assist in the win over Glenbrook, according to T. Scott Boatwright of The Lincoln Parish Journal. Lincoln Prep is 20-7 and No. 2 in the Division IV select power ratings.
Emma Smith, soph, Delcambre girls track & field
Smith, a force in multiple events last year as a freshman, won the high jump (5-3) at the LSU Last Chance High School Qualifier against competitors from all classifications.
MaKenzie Marceaux, jr, North Vermilion girls basketball
The Patriots improved their record to 24-2 with a district win over Teurlings Catholic behind Marceaux's 13 points, according to Eric Narcisse of The Acadiana Advocate.
Kaliyah Samuels, jr, Lafayette Christian girls basketball
Samuels has stepped up in a scorer's role for the Knights, who graduated Jada Richard (LSU), Eve Alexander (Florida A&M) and Indy Hebert from last year's team that only lost once. LCA beat Midland to improve its record to 21-5 and extend its winning streak to 15 as Samuels totaled 30 points with 10 rebounds and three steals, according to Eric Narcisse of The Acadiana Advocate.
Aiden McKinney, soph, Holy Cross boys basketball
The 6-foot-5 McKinney had 10 points and six rebounds to help the 21-3 Tigers to a win over St. Augustine, according to Chris Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate.
Jacorey Washington, sr, Sophie B. Wright boys basketball
The 6-foot-2 senior, who is averaging 22 points per game, poured in 28 in a 78-71 district win over De La Salle, according to Chris Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate. The Warriors are 18-7 and No. 11 in the Division II select power ratings.
Keith Collins, soph, Northshore boys basketball
The Panthers claimed their 11th straight win by topping Slidell, 70-55. Five players scored in double digits, according to Joseph Halm of The New Orleans Advocate. Collins accounted for a team-high 16 points.
Jakobe Shepeard, sr, St. Augustine boys basketball
The 6-foot-4 senior helped the Purple Knights overcome a 16-point deficit to defeat John Curtis, 47-44. He scored 13 points, including the go-ahead bucket off a Khalil Jones assist, according to Chris Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate.
Da'Jean Golmond, jr, Denham Springs boys basketball
Golmond buried five 3-pointers to finish with 16 points in a 58-52 win over Live Oak. The Yellow Jackets are 23-3 on the season.
Kingston Jarrell, jr, Liberty Magnet boys basketball
Jarrell contributed 18 points and 10 rebounds to lift the Patriots to a 52-40 win over Catholic-Baton Rouge in a district showdown of the top two teams in Division I select.
Annalise Newton, jr, Natchitoches-Central girls basketball
Newton scored 27 points as the Chiefs outlasted Captain Shreve in overtime, 66-61, according to The Shreveport Bossier Advocate. Natchitoches-Central (23-4) is No. 7 in the Division I nonselect power ratings.
Harold Remo, jr, Natchitoches-Central boys basketball
The Chiefs earned a win over Captain Shreve and Remo was the top scorer with 18 points. He played an integral role in Natchitoches-Central's state tournament run last season. The Chiefs are 20-5 and No. 4 in the Division I nonselect power ratings.
Braylee Cedus, soph, Oak Hill girls basketball
Cedus was named "Board Bully' by the Lady Rams' Facebook page after registering 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals in a win over Avoylles Public Charter. Oak Hill, which is 26-10 and No. 3 in the Class B power ratings, has won five of its last six games.