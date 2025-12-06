High School

Minnesota high school girls basketball final scores, results — December 5, 2025

Spencer Swaim

Sauk Rapids girls basketball junior Kristen Kimman shoots the ball during a game against the St. Cloud Crush on Dec. 6, 2024 at Sauk Rapids High School. The Storm lost 70-51. / Reid Glenn / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Minnesota high school girls basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from last night's slate of action.

Alexandria Area 57, Sartell 36

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 52, LeRoy-Ostrander 49

Annandale 62, Zimmerman 44

Apple Valley 64, North St. Paul 21

Arlington 50, Luverne 49

Ashby 60, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 37

Belle Plaine 43, Marshall 73

Bertha-Hewitt 46, Minneapolis South 43

BOLD 61, West Central Area 32

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 72, Madelia 38

Cedar Mountain 85, Lester Prairie 45

Chanhassen 93, Blaine 68

Chatfield 58, Wabasha-Kellogg 51

Crookston 65, Warroad 45

Crosby-Ironton 60, Pequot Lakes 51

Dover-Eyota 41, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 65

East Ridge 75, White Bear Lake 35

Eden Valley-Watkins 63, Litchfield 47

Edgerton 48, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 41

Edina 71, Minneapolis Washburn 47

Fairmont 57, Redwood Valley 17

Fergus Falls 55, Detroit Lakes 42

Forest Lake 51, Cretin-Derham Hall 45

Frazee 72, Staples-Motley 31

Hancock 74, Brandon-Evansville 62

Hopkins 87, DeLaSalle 43

Horace 68, Moorhead 42

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 66, Randolph 51

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 66, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 51

Kimball Area 49, Dassel-Cokato 45

Kingsland 53, Grand Meadow 47

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 72, Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman 36

Lewiston-Altura 72, St. Charles 47

Maple Lake 46, St. John's Prep 8

Marshall 73, Belle Plaine 43

Minnehaha Academy 73, Breckenridge 60

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 65, Springfield 59

Minneapolis Camden 67, Breck 40

Monticello 62, Buffalo 35

Mora 70, Moose Lake/Willow River 38

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 58, Melrose Area 56

New London-Spicer 83, Paynesville Area 42

New Ulm 101, Waseca 58

North Lakes Academy 43, Metro Schools College Prep 39

Northome/Kelliher 88, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 25

Orono 81, Wayzata 80

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 65, Dover-Eyota 41

Red Wing 68, Goodhue 49

Rochester John Marshall 63, Austin 52

Rochester Mayo 57, Northfield 46

Rock Ridge 92, North Branch 33

Rockford 61, Eagle Ridge Academy 52

Roseville 67, Mounds View 45

Rothsay 67, Climax/Fisher 54

St. Agnes 54, Heritage Christian Academy 40

St. Francis 69, Cloquet 23

St. James 78, Jackson County Central 62

St. Paul Humboldt 55, Math & Science Academy 49

St. Peter 67, Hutchinson 38

Sauk Centre 73, Legacy Christian Academy 55

Southland 69, Lanesboro 40

Spring Grove 56, Houston 29

Spring Lake Park 55, Coon Rapids 40

Stewartville 71, Owatonna 62

Stillwater 63, Irondale 27

Two Harbors 62, Hinckley-Finlayson 59

Two Rivers 40, Bloomington Jefferson 24

Underwood 54, Border West 31

Waconia 51, Shakopee 34

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 74, Kenyon-Wanamingo 71

Willmar 87, Sauk Rapids-Rice 27

Winona Cotter/Hope Lutheran 71, La Crescent-Hokah 34

Woodbury 64, Park of Cottage Grove 52

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 66, Pine Island 51

