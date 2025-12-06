Minnesota high school girls basketball final scores, results — December 5, 2025
The 2025 Minnesota high school girls basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from last night's slate of action.
Alexandria Area 57, Sartell 36
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 52, LeRoy-Ostrander 49
Annandale 62, Zimmerman 44
Apple Valley 64, North St. Paul 21
Arlington 50, Luverne 49
Ashby 60, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 37
Belle Plaine 43, Marshall 73
Bertha-Hewitt 46, Minneapolis South 43
BOLD 61, West Central Area 32
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 72, Madelia 38
Cedar Mountain 85, Lester Prairie 45
Chanhassen 93, Blaine 68
Chatfield 58, Wabasha-Kellogg 51
Crookston 65, Warroad 45
Crosby-Ironton 60, Pequot Lakes 51
Dover-Eyota 41, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 65
East Ridge 75, White Bear Lake 35
Eden Valley-Watkins 63, Litchfield 47
Edgerton 48, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 41
Edina 71, Minneapolis Washburn 47
Fairmont 57, Redwood Valley 17
Fergus Falls 55, Detroit Lakes 42
Forest Lake 51, Cretin-Derham Hall 45
Frazee 72, Staples-Motley 31
Hancock 74, Brandon-Evansville 62
Hopkins 87, DeLaSalle 43
Horace 68, Moorhead 42
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 66, Randolph 51
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 66, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 51
Kimball Area 49, Dassel-Cokato 45
Kingsland 53, Grand Meadow 47
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 72, Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman 36
Lewiston-Altura 72, St. Charles 47
Maple Lake 46, St. John's Prep 8
Marshall 73, Belle Plaine 43
Minnehaha Academy 73, Breckenridge 60
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 65, Springfield 59
Minneapolis Camden 67, Breck 40
Monticello 62, Buffalo 35
Mora 70, Moose Lake/Willow River 38
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 58, Melrose Area 56
New London-Spicer 83, Paynesville Area 42
New Ulm 101, Waseca 58
North Lakes Academy 43, Metro Schools College Prep 39
Northome/Kelliher 88, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 25
Orono 81, Wayzata 80
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 65, Dover-Eyota 41
Red Wing 68, Goodhue 49
Rochester John Marshall 63, Austin 52
Rochester Mayo 57, Northfield 46
Rock Ridge 92, North Branch 33
Rockford 61, Eagle Ridge Academy 52
Roseville 67, Mounds View 45
Rothsay 67, Climax/Fisher 54
St. Agnes 54, Heritage Christian Academy 40
St. Francis 69, Cloquet 23
St. James 78, Jackson County Central 62
St. Paul Humboldt 55, Math & Science Academy 49
St. Peter 67, Hutchinson 38
Sauk Centre 73, Legacy Christian Academy 55
Southland 69, Lanesboro 40
Spring Grove 56, Houston 29
Spring Lake Park 55, Coon Rapids 40
Stewartville 71, Owatonna 62
Stillwater 63, Irondale 27
Two Harbors 62, Hinckley-Finlayson 59
Two Rivers 40, Bloomington Jefferson 24
Underwood 54, Border West 31
Waconia 51, Shakopee 34
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 74, Kenyon-Wanamingo 71
Willmar 87, Sauk Rapids-Rice 27
Winona Cotter/Hope Lutheran 71, La Crescent-Hokah 34
Woodbury 64, Park of Cottage Grove 52
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 66, Pine Island 51
