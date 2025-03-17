Vote: Who should be Louisiana high school Athlete of the Week? (3/17/2025)
Who was the top athlete in all of Louisiana high school sports last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours The Pelican State and corrals the top performers across all high school sports from the past week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Riley Williams of Archbishop Hannan softball
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT Sunday, March 23. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Below are this week's nominees.
Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our polls.
THIS WEEK'S CANDIDATES
Ian Edmond, soph, Zachary boys basketball
The Broncos won the Division I non-select state championship by defeating District 4-5A rival Central-BR, 44-37. Edmond, who was named Outstanding Player, scored 14 points with seven rebounds, three steals and two assists. No. 1 Zachary won its third title in the past five years.
Kane Broussard, sr, Lacassine boys basketball
The Cardinals won their first state title in 61 years with a 77-61 win over Avoyelles Public Charter, which was a two-time defending champion. Broussard was named Outstanding Player for No. 1 Lacassine. The 6-foot-5 senior scored 23 points with 11 rebounds and made five 3-pointers.
ZeQuan Lewis, sr, Plainview boys basketball
The Hornets earned their first state championship in 60 years, defeating No. 1 Pleasant Hill in the Class C final, 58-54. Lewis, the game's Outstanding Player, totaled 28 points, 14 rebounds, three steals and three assists for No. 2 Plainview. He scored 23 points and grabbed 20 rebounds in the semifinal win over third-seeded Gibsland-Coleman.
Javon Vital, soph, Hamilton Christian boys basketball
The fourth-seeded Warriors won their first basketball state championship, downing defending champion No. 1 Crescent City and No. 3 Southern Lab in the Division IV select bracket. Vital, who was named Outstanding Player of the 61-58 win over Southern Lab, finished with 20 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks.
Curtis McAllister, fr, Metairie Park Country Day boys basketball
McAllister scored the winning basket in the Division III select semifinal win over No. 2 Dunham and was named Outstanding Player of the third-seeded Cajuns' win over No. 1 Calvary Baptist in the title game. He scored 17 points with nine rebounds and three assists and two steals in the final.
Treyshaun Mack, sr, Franklin boys basketball
The second-seeded Hornets claimed consecutive Division IV nonselect state titles as Mack earned Outstanding Player of the final again. The senior forward scored 17 points with 11 rebounds in a 38-35 win over top-seeded Vinton.
Zion Weeks, sr, Wossman boys basketball
The senior guard tallied 24 points to lead the top-seeded Wildcats to a second straight state title with a 50-44 win over sixth-seeded Bossier. In the 56-52 semifinal win over No. 4 Brusly, Weeks scored 31 points. Wossman made its seventh appearance in the championship game in the past 10 years.
Jakobe Shepeard, sr, St. Augustine boys basketball
The 6-foot-5 senior was named Oustanding Player of the Division I select championship win over No. 3 St. Thomas More. Shepeard scored 10 points with seven rebounds for the fourth-seeded Purple Knights, who won their eighth state title by defeating the Cougars, 45-35.
Andrew Timmons, sr, Archbishop Hannan
The 6-foot-6 Navy signee led the second-seeded Hawks to their second state championship, scoring 22 points with nine rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 59-55 win over top-seeded Archbishop Shaw. Hannan avenged two losses in the regular season to the Eagles.
Lavell Lane, jr, Richwood boys basketball
The 6-foot-6 junior was named Outstanding Player for the fourth-seeded Rams, who won the Division III nonselect championship by defeating defending champion No. 3 Marksville, 85-67. Lane scored 19 points in the final and produced 14 points and 10 rebounds in the semifinal win over No. 1 Madison Parish.
Kenley Sonnier, fr, Notre Dame softball
The Pioneers maintained a perfect record with wins over Dominican and Live Oak. Sonnier went 6 for 7 with two doubles and two walks and hit her first home run of the season. Notre Dame, 13-0 and No. 2 in the Division III select power ratings, scored 28 runs in the two games.
Whitney Diaz, jr, Assumption softball
Diaz belted her third and fourth home runs of the season for the Mustangs (13-3, No. 4 in Division II nonselect). Assumption has won six of its past seven games.
Brenna Lamkin, fr, Quitman softball
Lamkin struck out a career-high 14 while pitching a complete game in the Wolverines' 9-3 win over Zwolle. Quitman (9-1, No. 1 in Class B) won four games in two days, defeating Zwolle, Ruston, Benton and Rosepine.
Mallory Carver, soph, Calvary Baptist softball
Carver went 3 for 3 with a home run and five RBIs in a 15-0 win over West Monroe that was shortened to four innings, according to Jimmy Watson of The Shreveport Times. Calvary Baptist is 19-0 and No. 1 in the Division III select power ratings.
Ella Melder, soph, Alexandria softball
The left-handed pitcher tossed a one-hit shutout in a 15-0 win over Many High, striking out seven and walking two. The Trojans are 13-3 and No. 2 in the Division I select power ratings. Alexandria will face No. 1 Pineville in district play this week.
Alexis Pitre, soph, Walker softball
The Wildcats won games against St. Thomas More (5-2) and Mandeville (11-3). Pitre pitched 10.1 innings, allowing five hits and two earned runs with 13 strikeouts. She also blasted a two-run and a three-run homer with two walks. Walker is 10-4 and No. 7 in the Division I nonselect power ratings.
Jalayah Slaughter, eighth grade, Parkview Baptist softball
Slaughter was on point in the Eagles' 1-0 win over E.D. White, striking out 16 and walking two while spinning a complete-game four-hitter. Parkview Baptist, which has won its past four games by a combined score of 44-3 with three shutouts, is 8-7 and No. 6 in the Division III select power ratings.
Joley Bennett, fr, D'Arbonne Woods Charter softball
Bennett hit her fifth home run of the season in an 11-4 win over Barbe at the St. Amant Invitational. The Timberwolves are 10-5 and No. 4 in the Division III select power ratings.
Harlie Jo Schexnayder, fr, Denham Springs softball
The Yellow Jackets secured wins over Albany and Ponchatoula as Schexnayder went 4 for 5 and was walked a few times. Denham Springs has scored 59 runs in winning four of its past six games.
Alexis Blackwell, fr, Sterlington softball
Blackwell went 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs in the Panthers' 6-1 win over Oak Grove. Sterlington is 7-3 and No. 6 in the Division III nonselect power ratings.
Drew Ferguson, sr, West Monroe baseball
Ferguson threw consecutive complete games, striking out 14 and walking none. The future Louisiana Tech Bulldog earned his 32nd career win for the Rebels, who have relied on strong pitching (allowed two runs) to win three straight games.
Dawson LeBlanc, jr, Dutchtown baseball
LeBlanc went 3 for 3 with three doubles and four RBIs in a 6-2 win over Prairieville in the district opener, according to the Baseball in the Boot X page. Dutchtown is 14-8 and No. 13 in the Division I nonselect power ratings.
Jesse Lord, sr, Central-BR baseball
Lord had four hits with a homer and a double in a 14-5 win over St. Michael, according to the Baseball in the Boot X page. The Wildcats are 15-3 and No. 9 in the Division I nonselect power ratings.
Cole Navarro, sr, Brother Martin baseball
The future University Of New Orleans Privateer pitched a no-hitter in a 4-0 win over St. Paul's, according to the Baseball in the Boot X page. Navarro struck out five and walked one for the Crusaders, 14-5 and No. 5 in Division I select. Brother Martin, which has won seven straight games, routed its past four opponents by a combined score of 44-0.
Xan Harwell, jr, Pearl River baseball
The Rebels beat Loranger, 1-0, behind Harwell's complete game. He struck out 17 and walked two while pitching a two-hitter, according to the Baseball in the Boot X page. Pearl River (7-8, No. 13 in Division II nonselect) has won three of its past four games.
