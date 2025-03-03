Vote: Who should be Louisiana high school Athlete of the Week? (3/3/2025)
Who was the top athlete in all of Louisiana high school sports last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours The Pelican State and corrals the top performers across all high school sports from the past week.
Congrats to last week's winner: Jairus Miller of Barbe baseball
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT Sunday, March 9. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Below are this week's nominees.
THIS WEEK'S CANDIDATES
Shyanne Irvin, sr, St. Thomas More softball
Irvin batted .625 with seven RBIs, three home runs and three doubles for the Cougars, who went 4-0 with wins over John Curtis, Archbishop Hannan, Cecilia and Eunice. STM is 5-2 and No. 6 in the Division I select power ratings. Irvin, a catcher, has six home runs.
Kynzee Anderson, jr, Calvary Baptist softball
The University of Georgia commit continues to dominate opposing hitters, striking out 14 in an 11-0 win over Ponchatoula, which entered the game 5-1. Anderson also doubled for the Cavaliers, who are 9-0 and No. 1 in the Division III select power ratings, according to Jimmy Watson of The Shreveport Times. Calvary has outscored its past five opponents 72-1.
Christian Ponti, jr, West Monroe boys powerlifting
The 5-foot-10, 218-pounder set a record in the squat at the regional meet at North DeSoto High School, lifting 730 pounds. The previous record was 710 pounds.
Parker Robinson, soph, Neville boys basketball
Robinson scored 31 points to pace the No. 13-seeded Tigers to an 82-65 Division I nonselect bi-district playoff win over No. 20 Live Oak, according to The Basketball Tribune. Neville (19-11) advanced to face No. 4 Natchitoches-Central.
Ava Raymond, jr, Zachary girls basketball
The third-seeded Broncos punched their ticket to the state tournament in Hammond with a 59-45 win over No. 6 Natchitoches-Central. Raymond finished with 15 points, eight rebounds, two steals, two assists and a block for Zachary (24-4), which takes on No. 2 Walker in a highly anticipated Division I nonselect semifinal Thursday.
Lila Robertson, jr, Natchitoches-Central softball
The Chiefs went 2-2 with wins over Logansport and Many and losses to North DeSoto. Robertson went 3 for 4 with a homer, a double and a walk in the 16-3 win at Logansport. Through five games, she was batting .400 with a .526 on-base percentage.
Shelbee Gros, soph, E.D. White softball
The Cardinals handed Riverside its first loss as Gros pitched 5.1 innings in the 8-3 win, striking out 13 and allowing two hits. She went 3 for 4 and hit the first home run of her high school career.
Hunter Rogers, sr, Southside baseball
The 6-foot-7 pitcher scattered four hits in six innings with seven strikeouts in a 7-1 win over Parkway. The Sharks are 9-3-1 and No. 19 in the Division I nonselect power ratings with only one loss in their past 10 games. During that eight-win span, Southside outscored its opponents 82-6.
Kaidence Ponder, sr, Albany girls basketball
Ponder totaled 15 points to propel the Hornets to a 44-37 win at No. 2 North Vermilion in the Division II nonselect quarterfinals. Ponder is one of two seniors for No. 7-seeded Albany (23-11), which advanced to the state tournament for the fourth consecutive season and will face No. 3 Sterlington in the semifinals.
Miki Watts, sr, Loranger softball
The UL Ragin' Cajuns commit went 5 for 5 in wins over Fontainebleau and Springfield to help keep the Wolves' record perfect at 6-0. Watts hit two doubles, including one that bounced off the wall, and stole five bases. Loranger is No. 4 in the Division II select power ratings.
Raegan Henderson, sr, North DeSoto softball
The North Texas commit had two hits and four RBIs with a home run that Jimmy Watson of The Shreveport Times said "is still traveling into the night" in a 22-15 slugfest win over West Monroe. The perennial powerhouse Griffins are 7-2 and No. 5 in the Division II nonselect power ratings.
Ava Landry, soph, Parkview Baptist softball
The Eagles won three of four games last week with victories over Class 5A St. Amant and Denham Springs on Saturday. Landry went 4 for 5 with a double in the 15-0 shutout of Denham Springs.
Charlie Alford, jr, D'Arbonne Woods Charter softball
Alford launched a three-run homer and an RBI double to spark the Timberwolves to a 13-2 win over Beekman Charter. D'Arbonne Woods is 3-2 and No. 8 in the Division III select power ratings.
Madison Diboll, soph, Berwick softball
Diboll threw a complete-game one-hitter with 15 strikeouts in a 10-1 win over Vermilion Catholic. She went 3 for 4 with her first home run of the season in a loss to Riverside.
Paige Reuther, soph, Mount Carmel softball
The Cubs, 4-0 and No. 2 in the Division I select power ratings, hammered Slidell, 13-2. Reuther hit a two-run homer and pitched a complete game with 11 strikeouts (no walks).
Owen Galley, soph, Sam Houston baseball
Galley allowed no earned runs while tossing a complete game with nine strikeouts and one walk in a 5-1 win over St. Paul's, according to the Baseball in the Boot X page. He went 2 for 2 with a double as the Broncos (10-2, No. 8 in the Division I nonselect power ratings) swept the three-game series with the Wolves by scores of 5-1, 15-0 and 11-4.
Jacob Heiden, sr, Hahnville baseball
The Tigers blanked Mandeville, 2-0. Heiden threw a no-hitter with five strikeouts.
Mason Rogillio, soph, West Feliciana baseball
Rogillio was clutch for the Saints, who trailed Albany in the bottom of the seventh inning before the sophomore sent the game to extra innings with a two-run homer. West Feliciana, which went on to win 6-5, is 8-4 and No. 5 in the Division II nonselect power ratings. Rogillio went 2 for 3 with four RBIs and is batting .393 with three homers, according to the Knights Knation 4L X page.
Zyriah Williams, jr, Woodlawn-Baton Rouge girls basketball
Williams made four of the Panthers' nine 3-pointers in a 60-41 Division I select playoff win over Mount Carmel, according to Chris Chapple of The Baton Rouge Advocate. Woodlawn (25-6), the No. 3 seed, advanced to the state tournament for the second consecutive year by defeating No. 11 Captain Shreve in the quarterfinals, 58-50.
Kayden Boyer, sr, Denham Springs baseball
In a 7-2 win over French Settlement, Boyer allowed one hit in four innings with six strikeouts and two walks. His fastball was clocked at 91 mph, and he went 2 for 3, according to the Baseball in the Boot X page. The Yellow Jackets are 11-2 and No. 4 in the Division I nonselect power ratings.
Charles Wilson, jr, Isidore Newman baseball
Wilson came through with an RBI single in the bottom of the 13th inning to lift the Greenies to a 5-4 win over Doyle, according to Eric Richey of Varsity Sports Now.
Tyanna Stewart, jr, Vandebilt Catholic girls basketball
Stewart totaled 17 points and eight rebounds in a 70-43 Division II select quarterfinal playoff win over No. 10 Leesville. The No. 2-seeded Terriers (17-7) will meet No. 3 Parkview Baptist in the semifinals on Wednesday in Hammond.
Carson Malasovich, sr, Northshore baseball
Malasovich threw a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts and no walks in a 2-1 win over Northlake Christian, according to the Baseball in the Boot X page. Northshore is 12-1 and No. 1 in the Division I nonselect power ratings.
Collin Duplessis, jr, St. Amant baseball
St Amant beat Ponchatoula, 2-0, behind a complete-game one-hitter from Duplessis, who struck out nine and walked two, according to the Baseball in the Boot X page. The Gators (8-6) have won four of their past five games.
Clayton Kimball, sr, Central Private baseball
The Redhawks (10-3, No. 6 in the Division IV select power ratings) took a 5-4 win over Ascension Catholic on Kimball's walk-off blast.
Cayden Lancelin, fr, Westgate boys basketball
The 14th-seeded Tigers downed No. 19 St. Amant, 61-48, in a Division I nonselect bi-district playoff game. Lancelin totaled 28 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and four steals for Westgate (14-9), which advanced to face No. 3 Denham Springs.
