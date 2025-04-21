Vote: Who should be Louisiana high school Athlete of the Week? (4/21/2025)
Who was the top athlete in all of Louisiana high school sports last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours The Pelican State and corrals the top performers across all high school sports from the past week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Lexi Greene of Kaplan softball!
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT Sunday, April 27. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll.
Below are this week's nominees.
Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
THIS WEEK'S CANDIDATES
Mia Smith, sr, Teurlings Catholic softball
A senior third baseman, Smith leads the Rebels in hitting with nearly a .500 batting average. The clean-up hitter doubled and homered, driving in five runs, in a 13-1 win over John Ehret in the Division I select playoffs. The 12th-seeded Rebels (15-15) travel to Tioga next.
Savannah Triche, jr, Albany softball
The 15th-seeded Hornets run-ruled No. 18 DeRidder in the Division II nonselect playoffs behind the pitching of Triche, who struck out 14 over six innings in the 10-0 win. Albany (16-14) takes on No. 2 Brusly in the regionals.
Brennan Keim, sr, St. Paul's baseball
Keim and the No. 15-seeded Wolves swept No. 18 Byrd in the Division I select playoffs by scores of 8-4 and 15-2. Keim, a senior who was the football team's quarterback, finished with four hits (HR) and four RBIs for St. Paul's, according to the Northshore Prep Report. The Wolves travel to No. 2 Holy Cross this week,
Jack Kline, sr, Lafayette High baseball
Lafayette (17-13), a No. 16 seed, swept No. 17 Higgins in a Division I select playoff series. Kline pitched a one-hitter with six strikeouts and allowed one run over six innings in a 12-4 win in Game 2. He had two hits and two RBIs at the plate for Lafayette, which goes for the upset at No. 1 Catholic-Baton Rouge in a regional series this week. "He's brilliant," Lions coach Sam Taulli said of Kline. "I'll probably be working for him one day."
Jackson Beddoe, sr, Sulphur baseball
The 20th-seeded Tors swept No. 13 Covington in the Division I nonselect playoffs. Beddoe, playing shortstop and batting first in the order, had three hits with a walk-off homer and scored three runs in a 7-5 win in Game 2. He added a double and RBI in the 4-2 victory in Game 1 for Sulphur (18-18), which faces No. 4 Haughton in the regionals.
Madison Diboll, soph, Berwick softball
Diboll struck out six in the circle and belted a home run in the No. 16 Panthers' 12-4 win over No. 17 Church Point in the Division III nonselect playoffs. She also threw a no-hitter in a 9-1 win over H.L Bourgeois in the final game of the regular season for Berwick, which advanced to play top-seeded Kaplan in the regional round.
Kaylie Callender, fr, Winnfield softball
The 12th-seeded Tigers breezed past No. 21 Crowley by a 10-0 margin in the Division III nonselect playoffs. Callender collected two hits, including a triple that ended the game via the mercy rule. Winnfield moved on to face No. 5 Doyle.
Camille deGravelle, fr, St. Frederick softball
The fourth-seeded Warriors tuned up for the Division IV select playoffs by pounding Carroll, 17-0. deGravelle threw a perfect game with six strikeouts and notched a hit at the plate. St. Frederick (21-7) hosts No. 13 Covenant Christian after a first round bye.
Aimee Gawlik, seventh-grade, Parkview Baptist softball
The Eagles' clean-up hitter and first baseman delivered three hits and five RBIs with three runs scored in a 12-2 win over Holden. Gawlik had two homers and a triple for Division III select No. 4-seeded Parkview Baptist (20-12), which hosts No. 20 Catholic-New Iberia in the playoffs.
Grace Hulin, fr, Catholic New Iberia softball
The 20th-seeded Panthers took out No. 13 University Lab in the Division III select playoffs and will go for a win over another Baton Rouge District 6-3A team, Parkview Baptist, in the regionals. Hulin had three hits, scored three runs, and earned a save by pitching the final 2/3 of the seventh inning with a strikeout in the 9-7 win.
Piper Hicks, jr, West Monroe softball
Hicks and the ninth-seeded Rebels have been surging, winning five of their last six games with victories over Alexandria and West Ouachita near the end of the regular season. Three was the magic number for Hicks in an 11-1 win over No. 24 Zachary in the Division I nonselect playoffs. She went 3-for-3 with three doubles, three runs driven in, and scored three runs for West Monroe, which is at No. 8 Live Oak next.
Briley Lovell, fr, Southside softball
Lovell is another of the state's young softball phenoms, having helped Houma Christian to the state finals last year. She transferred to Class 5A Southside, which blanked No. 20 Ouachita Parish in the Division I nonselect playoffs by a 10-0 score. According to 446 Sports, Lovell homered and threw a four-hitter for the No. 13 Sharks (22-10), who take on No. 4 St. Amant in a rematch of last year's semifinal round.
Pressy White, sr, Sulphur softball
The Tors' all-state player went ballistic in a 16-6 win over No. 25 Northshore, totaling six RBIs with two home runs and four runs scored, according to 446 Sports. Sulphur (18-12) has won nine of its last 10 games with only a loss to Division III No. 1 Kaplan. The 10th-seeded Tors, who also defeated another Division III power in Notre Dame last wee, visit No. 7 Walker next.
Peyton Kirtland, jr, Grant Parish softball
Kirtland threw a four-hit shutout with seven strikeouts and no walks in a 5-0 win over No. 26-seed Franklinton in the Division II nonselect playoffs. She also hit a triple and drove in two runs for the No 7 Cougars, according to 446 Sports. Grant (17-10) hosts No. 10 Eunice in the next round.
Trystin Touchet, sr, Delcambre softball
Touchet was 3-for-3 with four RBIs and scored three runs in a 19-1 rout of Midland in the Division IV nonselect playoffs, according to 446 Sports. No. 14-seeded Delcambre (14-13) travels to No. 3 Logansport next.
Braylee Cedus, soph, Oak Hill softball
Also a star on the Rapides Parish program's powerhouse basketball team, Cedus ripped a pair of doubles and drove in three runs in a 13-3 win over No. 18 Downsville in the Class B playoffs, according to 446 Sports. 15th-seeded Oak Hill (13-12) travels to No. 2 Stanley next.
Aubrey Gautreaux, jr, South Terrebonne softball
In a battle of the Gators, No. 8 South Terrebonne answered the bell in a 19-8 win over No. 25 Beau Chene in the Division II nonselect playoffs. The left fielder drilled a walk-off three-run homer, added an RBI double, and scored four times for South Terrebonne (15-10), which hosts No. 9 Jennings next.
Jackson Lee, jr, Ruston baseball
The 12th-seeded Bearcats' leadoff hitter and center fielder had a hit, run and an RBI in a 7-6 win over No. 21 Hahnville in Game 2 of a Division I nonselect playoff series. Lee totaled three hits and three RBIs with a triple in a 13-3 win in Game 1 for Ruston (25-11), which travels to No. 5 Benton this week.
Caden Schexnayder, jr, French Settlement baseball
Schexnayder was an all-around standout in the ninth-seeded Lions' Division III nonselect playoffs series sweep of No. 24 North Webster. He pitched a complete game, allowing five hits and one earned run with four strikeouts in a 14-2 win in Game 2. At the plate, Schexnayder had two hits and an RBI. He also led the Lions to a 10-3 victory in Game 1 with two hits and two runs scored.
Eli Miller, soph, Mamou baseball
The 18th-seeded Green Devils bounced back from an 11-1 loss in Game 1 at No. 15 Many High in the Division III nonselect playoffs, winning the next two games by identical scores of 3-2. Miller was 2-for-2 at the plate and threw a complete game six-hitter with four strikeouts in Game 2. He also had a hit in Games 1 and 3 of the series. Mamou is 16-10 entering its regional round series at No. 2 Erath.
Briley Whittington, sr, West Ouachita softball
The Southern Mississippi recruit displayed her versatility in a 13-2 win over No. 22 Central Lafourche in the Division I nonselect playoffs, allowing two hits over five innings and ripping a home run. No. 11 West Ouachita (20-14) visits No. 6 Airline this week.
Ady Hall, jr, Florien softball
Hall hit three home runs, highlighted by a walk-off blast in the 10th inning of a 7-5 win over No. 17 Monterey in the Class B playoffs, according to 446 Sports. She also walked twice. The 16th-seeded Blackcats travel to top-seeded Quitman next.
Jenna Sklar, sr, St. Mary's softball
The ninth-seeded Tigers out of Natchitoches blew out No. 24 Westminster Christian-Opelousas, 22-0. Sklar, a left fielder and leadoff hitter, was 3-for-3 with a triple, scoring three times and knocking in three runs for the Tigers (19-11), who are at No. 8 Riverside Academy in the Division IV select regionals.
Brenna Ferguson, fr, Bunkie softball
Ferguson hit an inside-the-park two-run homer in a 9-2 win over No. 24 Ursuline Academy, according to 446 Sports, which broadcast the game. Bunkie (17-11), the No. 9 seed in Division III select, takes on No. 8 Dunham in a rematch of the football playoffs.
Marli Jones, soph, Rosepine softball
Jones threw a complete game, allowing two earned runs with nine strikeouts in the 12th-seeded Eagles' 6-5 win over No. 21 St. Thomas Aquinas in the Division III select playoffs. The sophomore threw 69 of 110 pitches for strikes and helped her cause with two hits and an RBI in the batter's box. Rosepine (15-13) takes on No. 5 Jewel Sumner next.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App