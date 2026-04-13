Vote: Who Should be the Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week? - April 13, 2026

Who was the top athlete in all of Louisiana high school sports last week?

Each week, High School on SI scours The Pelican State and corrals the top performers across all high school sports from the past week.

Congrats to last week's winner, Sadie St. Pe of Buckeye softball!

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT Sunday, April 19. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll.

This Week's Candidates

Jolie Lozano, Jr, Destrehan softball

Lozano pitched the Wildcats to wins over Vandebilt Catholic, which was undefeated, and Division II nonselect No. 3 Brusly. She threw a complete game in the 7-3 win over Vandebilt Catholic and drove in a run with a hit. Lozano also threw all seven innings in the win over Brusly and doubled twice with an RBI. Destrehan (22-5) is No. 4 in the Division I nonselect power ratings.

Josie Tilton, Fr, Barbe softball

Tilton struck out 15 and walked only one while twirling a two-hitter in a 2-0 win over St. Amant, the No. 6 team in Division I nonselect. She also doubled and drove in a run. She went 2 for 2 with a pair of doubles, two RBIs and scored three runs out of the leadoff spot in a 16-0 win over Lake Charles College Prep and threw a no-hitter in a 15-1 win over DeRidder. Tilton was again a force at the plate with two hits (double) and an RBI. Barbe is 23-8 and No. 9 in Division I nonselect.

Sy Jackson, Fr, St. James baseball

St. James (23-5) won five games by a combined score of 61-6. Jackson had two RBIs and scored a run in a win over The Willow School; had a hit, scored twice and drove in two runs in a 15-0 win over Donaldsonville, had two hits and scored twice in a win over White Castle and walked twice and scored a run in a 5-2 win over Ellender.

Abbi Allen, Soph, Northshore softball

The Panthers extended their winning streak to 13 games with an 11-1 win over Fontainebleau and a 19-3 shellacking of city rival Slidell. Allen was the winning pitcher in both games, striking out five in five innings vs. Fontainebleau and driving in three runs on two hits (double). Against Slidell, she drove in three runs on one hit.

Andie Heard, Sr, Thibodaux softball

The Tigers went 4-0 on the week. Heard drove in four runs on three hits with a double and scored three times in a win over The Willow School. She had two hits (double), two RBIs and two runs scored in a win over Ellender. Thibodaux is 16-9 on the season.

Cole Guidroz, Sr, Central-BR baseball

Guidroz, who will continue his career at pitching-haven LSU-Eunice, threw a two-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts and two walks in a 1-0 win over rival Zachary. Central is 23-9, No. 11 in the Division I nonselect power ratings, and No. 14 the Louisiana High School on SI top 25 rankings. Zachary is No. 3 and No. 10.

Anslee Woods, Fr, Cedar Creek softball

The Cougars claimed consecutive wins over Tioga, Loreauville and Oak Hill. Woods had three hits, two homers, four RBIs and scored twice in the 6-1 win over Division I select No. 6 Tioga. She scored twice in a win over Loreauville and had a hit and an RBI in a victory against Oak Hill.

Cayden Dartez, Sr, St. Thomas More baseball

The southpaw struck out 12 and allowed two earned runs in a 5-3 win over Division IV select No. 1 Opelousas Catholic. Dartez helped his cause, going 3 for 3 with an RBI for the 21-win Cougars.

Brooke Vicknair, Sr, Dutchtown softball

The Griffins were red-hot, securing wins over St. Amant, East Ascension, Archbishop Chapelle and Denham Springs. Vicknair pitched eight innings of relief with six strikeouts - allowing only two runs - in the win over Chapelle. At the plate, she was 3 for 3 with two doubles, a homer and two RBIs. She had a homer and three RBIs in the 12-11 win over St. Amant.

Taylor Madison, Sr, Ouachita Parish softball

A Bossier Parish Community College signee, Madison homered in a 5-3 win over small-school power D'Arbonne Woods, hit a gramd slam and got the win in the circle vs. Ruston, and went 3 for 3 with two doubles, an RBI and three runs scored in a 15-0 win over Claiborne Christian. In the latter game, Madison fired a perfect game over three innings with six strikeouts.

Ainsley Willis, Sr, Oakdale softball

Wilis recorded her 500th career strikeout and hit a three-run homer in a win over Anacoco for the Warriors, who clinched their first district title since 1997 the previous week. She struck out 19 vs. Anacoco, hit two doubles with three RBIs in a win over Ville Platte, and threw a no-hitter with 10 Ks (one walk) with two RBIs in a 15-0 win over Plainview.

Karter Deculus, Jr, Teurlings Catholic

As mentioned last week in the Louisiana High School on SI top 25 baseball rankings, Teurlings Catholic is the team to beat in Division II select until someone can dethrone the two-time state champs. The Rebels won two games vs. quality competition in Texas and tied another. Deculus had two hits with three RBIs and scored a run in a 7-3 victory over Lutheran South, which is ranked among the top Texas teams by MaxPreps. The outfielder had two hits with a double, an RBI and a run scored in a 4-1 win over St. Thomas Catholic and drove in a pair of runs in a 6-6 tie with Houston Christian.

Ella Wood, Eighth Grade, Lakeside softball

The Warriors posted a 4-0 record on the week and are 19-9 and No. 4 in the Division IV nonselect power ratings. Wood doubled and drove in a run while pitching all seven innings in a 5-2 win over Choudrant (1 ER, 8 Ks). She had two hits with a double and an RBI and threw a no-hitter over 3.1 innings in a win over Plainview. Against Evangel Christian, she pitched a shutout over six innings with eight strikeouts and got the win vs. Buckeye, tossing two perfect relief innings and hitting a three-run homer.

Koa Romero, Jr, Hahnville baseball

The Tigers (28-6, No. 5 in Division I nonselect) swept River Parish rival Destrehan and defeated Belle Chasse. Romero threw a shutout in a 1-0 win over Destrehan, striking out 12 and getting a hit. He went 3 for 3 with a triple and a homer and two RBIs in a 5-4 win over Destrehan in Game 2.

Liv Nevels, Jr, Archbishop Chapelle softball

Nevels pitched six perfect innings in a 9-2 victory over a 27-win Patrick Taylor team. She had a hit and an RBI and got the win in the circle against Houma Christian and threw two innings of shutout relief in a win over Newman. The Chipmunks are 22-8 and No. 3 in the Division I select power ratings.

Marra-Beth Hudson, Sr, Mangham softball

Hudson nailed down the win in the circle in victories against Caldwell Parish, Delta Charter and Rayville. She threw a one-hitter with seven strikeouts in a three-inning win over Rayville, tripled with three RBIs and scored a run, and pitched three complete games. Mangham is 18-6 and No. 6 in Division IV nonselect.

Marli Jones, Jr, Rosepine softball

Jones led the Eagles (19-10, No. 10 Division III select) to four wins, throwing a complete game one-hitter with six strikeouts in a 2-0 win over Zwolle, pitching a perfect game over five innings with nine Ks in a 13-0 win over East Beauregard (two doubles, HR, two RBIs, three runs scored at the plate), tossing another one-hitter with no walks and nine strikeouts in a 10-0 win over Pickering (three hits, two doubles, three runs scored), and striking out nine in five innings with two hits, an RBI and two runs scored in an 18-1 win over Oberlin.

Luke Hewitt, Jr, Catholic New Iberia baseball

The southpaw threw a complete game shutout at Division I select No. 4 St. Thomas More, scattering four hits with four strikeouts for the reigning Division III select state champs, who are surging with 21 wins and one regular season game remaining.

Trinitee Lewis, Sr, Westgate softball

The Tigers (12-15) are making a bid to reach the Division II select playoffs at No. 27 in the power ratings. Lewis slugged two grand slams in the last home game of the season, an 18-3 thumping of Opelousas.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.