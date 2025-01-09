Vote: Who Was the 2024 Unsung Hero in Louisiana High School Football?
Our final Louisiana high school football player list is dedicated to players who made major impacts while not necessarily reaping the deserved publicity.
Listed below are 25 players, many of whom are seniors looking for a place to play on the next level. It's your turn to choose the High School on SI Louisiana Unsung Player of the Year.
Here are the nominations. Voting concludes Jan. 31 at 11:59 p.m.
Drew Bailey, RB, Sam Houston
Bailey carried 227 times for 1,756 yards and 25 touchdowns and caught 26 passes for 292 yards and two TDs. He rushed for 310 yards and six scores against Leesville on his birthday in September, according to Rodrick Anderson of The American Press. In the first half against Carencro, he rushed for 229 yards on 11 carries with three TDs.
Cayden Jones, RB, Walker
Jones, who wore the distinctive jersey no. 94 as a running back and receiver, rushed for over 1,600 yards on 209 carries and scored 23 touchdowns for the Wildcats. The District 5-5A offensive MVP was named The Baton Rouge Advocate player of the week after rushing for 173 yards and three touchdowns vs. East Ascension.
Davekio Ruffin, RB, Zachary
The District 4-5A MVP rushed for 1,631 yards on 170 carries with 26 touchdowns. He scored six touchdowns in a shootout loss to Catholic-Baton Rouge and was named WAFB-TV Sportsline player of the week after rushing for 317 yards on 17 carries (18.6 yards per carry) with another six scores in a playoff win over Sam Houston.
Ramon Singleton, RB, Southside
Southside's opponents knew the run was coming and still had trouble stopping it. Singleton, one of two 1,000-yard rushers, led the team with over 1,300 yards and 14 touchdowns (6.6 yards per carry). The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder was the second-leading receiver (6-100, three TDs) and even threw a couple of passes, completing both for 105 yards and a score for a Division I quarterfinalist.
Kaleb Daniels, DB, Teurlings Catholic
A feared hitter in the secondary, Daniels totaled 72 tackles (39 solo) with three tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and five pass break-ups. On offense, he caught three passes for 95 yards and a touchdown. The Rebels held seven opponents to 14-or-fewer points during a 9-1 regular season.
Gavin Duplechin, DB, St. Thomas More
Duplechin, who has ideal size for a cornerback at 6-foot-1, 190 lbs, recorded 62 tackles (four for loss), eight passes broken up, three interceptions (106 return yards) and two pick-sixes. Late in the fourth quarter of STM's playoff game vs. St. Augustine, Duplechin blocked an extra point to seal a 28-27 win.
Brodie Savage, QB, Captain Shreve
Captain Shreve's offense was explosive, scoring totals like 63, 68 and 77 points. Savage and tailback Jamarcea Plater, who averaged over 200 yards rushing per game, were a lethal one-two punch. Savage completed 203 of 301 passes for 2,700 yards and 30 TDs. In the final game of his prep career, a playoff loss to Evangel Christian, Savage threw for 409 yards and four TDs.
Brennan Keim, QB, St. Paul's
GeauxPreps tabbed Keim as its offensive player of the week for his performance in a 30-28 win over undefeated Mandeville (354 yards, two passing TDs, rushing TD). The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder led St. Tammany Parish passers in the regular season with 2,070 yards and 15 TDs and was 15-0 in district games during his career as a starting QB. Keim rallied St. Paul's from a 14-0 deficit against Covington with second-half scoring runs of 17 and 31 yards, according to Mike Gegenheimer of The New Orleans Advocate.
Tashod Badon, RB, Pearl River
Badon (6-2, 210) is a tailback in the mold of former NFL great Eric Dickerson, the 6-foot-3, 220-pounder who rushed for a record 2,105 yards in 1984. Badon ranked ninth in the state in rushing during the regular season (185-1,687, 25 TDs). GeauxPreps named him an Impact Player of the Week following Pearl River's 64-22 win over South Lafourche (226 yards rushing, six TDs).
Ellis Stewart, WR, Cecilia
The football recruiting position "athlete" was made for Stewart, who did everything for the Division II nonselect state champions. He passed for 597 yards and nine touchdowns, carried 61 times for 502 yards and seven scores and caught 33 passes for 674 yards and 11 TDs. He also started on defense and was the punter.
Tylan Johnson, QB, Madison Prep
The dual threat accounted for more than 3,000 yards and 39 touchdowns, passing for 2,509 yards and 29 TDs with only three interceptions for a Division II select semifinalist. This was the first time the Chargers had a 2,000-yard passer, a 1,000-yard rusher and a 1,000-yard receiver on the same squad. In a 52-43 loss to undefeated Class 5A Mandeville, Johnson sparked a rally from a 31-6 deficit by throwing for 409 yards and four TDs, according to William Weathers of Geaux Preps.
ReJohn Zeno, RB, Jennings
Ball-control was the name of the game for the Bulldogs, who went 9-1 in the regular season. Zeno logged 208 carries for 1,548 yards and 21 touchdowns. "This guy is going to be a steal for someone," 446Sports wrote in a Facebook post last week while covering the Gridiron Football All-American Bowl. "Most underrated back I've seen."
Makin Lenard, RB, Ouachita Christian
OCS coach Steven Fitzhugh is a brilliant offensive mind whose teams always seem to have great success through the air. Lenard kept defenses off balance by rushing for 1,756 yards on 209 carries with 26 TDs for a No. 11 seed that finished as Division IV select runner-up.
Rowen Bergeron, WR, Opelousas Catholic
The ultimate "jack of all trades," Bergeron was causing defensive coordinators all sorts of problems as a RB/WR before starting quarterback Kross Gillen went down with injury. Bergeron, a college baseball signee, took over at QB for a spell and finished the season with 1,087 yards rushing on only 54 carries (20.1 yards per carry) with nine TDs and 38 catches for 919 yards and seven TDs. He also completed 41 of 67 passes for 719 yards and nine scores.
Tuff Street, ATH, LaSalle
Undoubtedly a member of the All-Name Team, Street was tough on the gridiron, totaling 950 yards rushing (14 TDs), 156 yards passing (two TDs), 133 yards receiving (TD), 254 return yards (TD) and 76 tackles (five for loss) with three interceptions.
Seth Aucoin, WR, St. Edmund
The Blue Jays put up crazy offensive numbers for coach James Shiver. Quarterback Kane West's favorite target was Aucoin, who scored an incredible 13 TDs on 22 catches. He finished with 788 yards for an average of 35.8 yards per catch.
Tyquerius Wilson, RB/LB, Union Parish
Wilson never got tired, apparently. That's the only conclusion that can be reached when you examine his production: 144 carries for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns, along with 157 tackles (19 for loss), four sacks, four fumble recoveries, six forced fumbles, three passes broken up, a blocked punt and a blocked PAT/FG.
Tavias Gordon, RB, Westgate
The Tigers got off to an undefeated start and then four-star Miami signee Jaboree Antoine, the team's quarterback, suffered a season-ending injury. That put the burden on Gordon and he responded with 1,705 all-purpose yards and 22 touchdowns. The durable runner played some quarterback, too.
Justin Thomas, DB, Northwood-Shreveport
Thomas serves as an inspiration, shining on the field despite losing a hand at the age of seven. He collected 70 tackles and intercepted two passes for the Falcons, who went 9-1 in the regular season.
Jamarion Washington, WR, Huntington
It's easy to see why Washington's nickname is "Speedy." You have to be fast to put up these numbers: 77 receptions, 1,227 yards, 14 TDs and 37 carries for 417 yards and four scores (11.3 yards per carry).
Arsenio Bolds, LB, Edna Karr
The undefeated Cougars had so many marquee players that Bolds' efforts may have gone under the radar. The hybrid defender, who is projected as a college safety, notched 68 tackles (21 for loss), eight sacks, four forced fumbles, eight pass break-ups, three interceptions and two defensive touchdowns.
Byron Perrilliat, RB, Riverdale
Perrilliat was a big-time playmaker, averaging over 10 yards per carry (103-1,051, eight TDs) and hauling in 25 catches for 580 yards and nine scores. The junior ran for 121 yards on 10 carries with three scores in a win over Patrick Taylor.
Josh Brown, DB, Holy Cross
The speedster, whose nickname is "Turbo," holds school track and field records. As a senior, he had 35 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble, 10 passes broken up, four interceptions and a pick-six.
Tristan Lewis, DB, Catholic New Iberia
The Division III select state champions had a roster full of significant contributors. Lewis was perhaps the most versatile, rushing for 374 yards and 10 scores on 49 carries; 11 catches for 150 yards and two TDs; six returns for 141 yards and 37 tackles (three for loss), a fumble recovery, five passes broken up, two interceptions and a blocked kick.
Cooper Babin, QB, St. Amant
The first team all-district signal-caller led the Gators to the league title by throwing for 1,641 yards and 20 touchdowns with 383 yards rushing and seven scores. St. Amant won its final five regular season games. Babin accounted for four touchdowns in a 38-8 win over arch-rival Denham Springs.