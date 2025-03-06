High School

Woodlawn-BR vs. Edna Karr: Live score, updates of Louisiana (LHSAA) girls basketball Division I select semifinal

Get updates as third-seeded Woodlawn (25-6) goes up against the No. 2 Cougars (28-4)

Mike Coppage

Woodlawn-BR reached the championship game last year as a No. 5 seed.
Woodlawn-Baton Rouge (25-6) and Edna Karr (28-4) hook up in the second LHSAA high school girls basketball Division I select semifinal at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at the University Center in Hammond.

Pregame

The Panthers arrived at the Marsh Madness state tournament after wins over No. 14 Mount Carmel (60-41) and No. 11 Captain Shreve (58-50). Amijah Price, a UL Ragin' Cajuns' signee who put on a show in Hammond last year, is one of three senior starters.

Karr is in the semifinals after getting ousted in the first round last season as a No. 17 seed (by No. 16 Acadiana). The Cougars advanced with wins over No. 18 Liberty (66-26) and No. 10 Ponchatoula (58-48).

Sophomore Cass Antoine (20 points per game) and 6-foot-4 senior Sanaa Bean (12 ppg) are the offensive leaders for the Cougars, who could face district rival John Curtis in the final. The No. 1 Patriots take on No. 4 Huntington in the other semifinal.

Follow this post, refreshing frequently to receive the latest live update, with real-time reporting on scores and key plays.

First quarter

(Updates will appear here after the game begins.)

Published
