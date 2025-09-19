Louisville Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 19, 2025
The marquee matchup this Friday highlights Trinity vs Male at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Louisville Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Louisville Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025
Full list of Friday Louisville metro games:
Adair County vs Glasgow
Anderson County vs Carroll County
Atherton vs Eastern
Ballard vs Fern Creek
Bardstown vs Owensboro Catholic
Bedford North Lawrence vs Seymour
Bethlehem vs Garrard County
Breckinridge County vs Thomas Nelson
Brownstown Central vs North Harrison
Bullitt Central vs Holy Cross
Bullitt East vs Central
Butler vs Pleasure Ridge Park
Butler County vs Larue County
Campbellsville vs Hazard
Casey County vs Clinton County
Caverna vs Jeffersontown
Charlestown vs Providence
Christian Academy-Louisville vs Central Hardin
Clarksville vs Corydon Central
Collins vs Meade County
Columbus East vs New Albany
Cooper vs DuPont Manual
Crawford County vs Mitchell
Dayton vs Western Hills
DeSales vs Southern
Doss vs Moore
Eastern Greene vs Eastern
Elder vs St. Xavier
Elizabethtown vs Nelson County
Eminence vs Trimble County
Fairdale vs Spencer County
Floyd Central vs Jeffersonville
Fort Knox vs Shawnee
Frankfort vs Paintsville
Franklin County vs Shelby County
Grayson County vs Greenwood
Green County vs Somerset
Hopkins County Central vs Kentucky Country Day
Iroquois vs Bellevue
Jennings County vs Madison
John Hardin vs Marion County
Male vs Trinity
Mercer County vs Southwestern
Metcalfe County vs Monroe County
North Decatur vs Switzerland County
North Hardin vs Valley
North Oldham vs Seneca
Oldham County vs South Oldham
Paoli vs West Washington
Russell County vs Taylor County
Salem vs Springs Valley
Scottsburg vs Silver Creek
Washington County vs Danville
Western vs W.E.B. DuBois Academy
