Louisville Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 19, 2025

Get Louisville metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Kentucky high school football season continues on through Week 5

CJ Vafiadis

Covington Catholic Colonels vs Ryle Raiders - Sep 3, 2025
Covington Catholic Colonels vs Ryle Raiders - Sep 3, 2025 / Wayne Litmer

There are 54 Louisville metro high school football games in Kentucky this weekend. You can follow every game live on our Louisville Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchup this Friday highlights Trinity vs Male at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Louisville Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Louisville Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025

There are 54 Louisville high school football games in Kentucky on Friday, September 19, 2025. The first game, Kentucky Country Day vs Hopkins County Central, starts at 6:30 PM. The final game, Clinton County vs Casey County, starts at 8:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Louisville Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Friday Louisville metro games:

Adair County vs Glasgow

Anderson County vs Carroll County

Atherton vs Eastern

Ballard vs Fern Creek

Bardstown vs Owensboro Catholic

Bedford North Lawrence vs Seymour

Bethlehem vs Garrard County

Breckinridge County vs Thomas Nelson

Brownstown Central vs North Harrison

Bullitt Central vs Holy Cross

Bullitt East vs Central

Butler vs Pleasure Ridge Park

Butler County vs Larue County

Campbellsville vs Hazard

Casey County vs Clinton County

Caverna vs Jeffersontown

Charlestown vs Providence

Christian Academy-Louisville vs Central Hardin

Clarksville vs Corydon Central

Collins vs Meade County

Columbus East vs New Albany

Cooper vs DuPont Manual

Crawford County vs Mitchell

Dayton vs Western Hills

DeSales vs Southern

Doss vs Moore

Eastern Greene vs Eastern

Elder vs St. Xavier

Elizabethtown vs Nelson County

Eminence vs Trimble County

Fairdale vs Spencer County

Floyd Central vs Jeffersonville

Fort Knox vs Shawnee

Frankfort vs Paintsville

Franklin County vs Shelby County

Grayson County vs Greenwood

Green County vs Somerset

Hopkins County Central vs Kentucky Country Day

Iroquois vs Bellevue

Jennings County vs Madison

John Hardin vs Marion County

Male vs Trinity

Mercer County vs Southwestern

Metcalfe County vs Monroe County

North Decatur vs Switzerland County

North Hardin vs Valley

North Oldham vs Seneca

Oldham County vs South Oldham

Paoli vs West Washington

Russell County vs Taylor County

Salem vs Springs Valley

Scottsburg vs Silver Creek

Washington County vs Danville

Western vs W.E.B. DuBois Academy

View full Louisville metro scoreboard

