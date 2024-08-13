2024 Maine high school football schedules released: Thornton Academy vs. Portland state title rematch Oct. 19
The time has come to start circling dates on your calendar for this year's must-see games and can't-miss matchups as 2024 Maine high school football schedules have been released for the upcoming MPA season.
The season officially kicks off on Thursday, September 5, and the football calendar year will conclude with the 2024 MPA state championships taking place on November 16 and 23 in Portland.
2024 Maine high school football schedules for all teams in every MPA classification are available on SBLive Maine, where you can also find live Maine high school football scores and much more.
2024 Maine MPA high school football season schedule
Here is a look at the full 2024 MPA high school football season schedule:
- August 19: First day of practice
- September 5: First contests
- September 6: First Friday night
- November 2: Regular season ends
- November 8: Playoffs begin
- November 16: 2024 MPA 8-Man State Championships*
- November 23: 2024 MPA 11-Man State Championships*
ALL TEAM SCHEDULES | WEEK-BY-WEEK SCHEDULES
*The 2024 MPA high school football state finals will be played at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland.
Not sure which team's schedule you want to dive into first? You could always start with last year's Maine state champions to check out their road to a potential repeat.
Here are the 2023 MPA football state champions in each classification:
2023 Maine high school football state champions
- Class A: Thornton Academy Trojans
- Class B: Kennebunk Rams
- Class C: Leavitt Hornets
- Class D: Wells Warriors
- Class 8-Man Large: Mount Desert Island Trojans
- Class 8-Man Small: Orono Riots
You can find 2024 high school football schedules for teams in all states on SBLive.
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports