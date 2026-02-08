2026 Maine Girls High School Basketball Tournament: Full Statewide Schedule & Matchups
The Maine Principals Association (MPA) high school basketball tournament begins in the coming days, so here's the entire girls statewide schedule.
Class A South
PRELIMINARY ROUND
Tuesday, Feb. 10
P2: #10-Kennebunk (7-11) at #7-Thornton Academy (10-8), 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 11
P3: #11-Massabesic (5-13) at #6-Westbrook (11-7)
Thursday, Feb. 12
P1: #9-Scarborough (7-11) at #8-Gorham (10-8), 6 p.m.
QUARTERFINALS
at Portland Expo
Tuesday, Feb. 17
G1: #5-Windham (12-6) vs. #4-Biddeford (15-3), 5 p.m.
G2: P3 winner vs. #3-South Portland (16-2), 1 p.m.
G3: P2 winner vs. #2-Sanford (16-2), 2:45 p.m.
G4: P1 winner vs. #1-Cheverus (17-1), 6:45 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
at Portland Expo
Thursday, Feb. 19
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 1 p.m.
G6: G4 winner vs. G1 winner, 2:45 p.m.
FINAL
at Cross Insurance Arena, Portland
Saturday, Feb. 2, 6 p.m.
Class A North
QUARTERFINALS
at Augusta Civic Center
Friday, Feb. 13
G1: #5-Bangor (13-5) vs. #4-Edward Little (14-4), 7 p.m.
G2: #6-Brunswick (7-11) vs. #3-Camden Hills (15-3), 4 p.m.
G3: #7-Lewiston (9-9) vs. #2-Hampden Academy (14-4), 5:30 p.m.
G4: #8-Skowhegan (8-10) vs. #1-Mt. Ararat (17-1), 8:30 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
at Augusta Civic Center
Wednesday, Feb. 18
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 2 p.m.
G6: G4 winner vs. G1 winner, 3:30 p.m.
FINAL
at Augusta Civic Center
Friday, Feb. 20, 7 p.m.
Class B South
PRELIMINARY ROUND
Tuesday, Feb. 10
P1: #9-Yarmouth (9-9) at #8-Freeport (8-10), 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 11
P2: #10-Lake Region (7-11) at #7-Leavitt (8-10)
QUARTERFINALS
at Portland Expo
Friday, Feb. 13
G1: #5-Marshwood (13-5) vs. #4-Greely (13-5), 5 p.m.
G2: #6-Poland (12-6) vs. #3-York (12-6), 1 p.m.
G3: P2 winner vs. #2-Oceanside (17-1), 2:45 p.m.
G4: P1 winner vs. #1-Gray-New Gloucester (17-1), 6:45 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
at Portland Expo
Wednesday, Feb. 18
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 5 p.m.
G6: G1 winner vs. G4 winner, 6:45 p.m.
FINAL
at Portland Expo
Friday, Feb. 20, 6 p.m.
Class B North
PRELIMINARY ROUND
Tuesday, Feb. 10
P1: #9-Cony (10-8) at #8-Erskine Academy (14-4), 6 p.m.
QUARTERFINALS
at Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
Friday, Feb. 13
G2: #6-Mt. Desert Island (12-6) vs. #3-Lawrence (13-5), 7 p.m.
G3: #7-Ellsworth (11-7) vs. #2-Old Town (14-4), 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 14
G1: #5-Hermon (10-8) vs. #4-Presque Isle (13-5), 7 p.m.
G4: P1 winner vs. #1-Gardiner (17-1), 8:30 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
at Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
Wednesday, Feb. 18
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 7 p.m.
G6: G1 winner vs. G4 winner, 8:30 p.m.
FINAL
at Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
Friday, Feb. 20, 8:30 p.m.
Class C South
PRELIMINARY ROUND
Tuesday, Feb. 10
P2: #10-Traip Academy (6-12) at #7-Dirigo (9-9), 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 11
P1: #9-Hall-Dale (5-13) at #8-Mt. View (9-9)
QUARTERFINALS
at Augusta Civic Center
Tuesday, Feb. 17
G1: #5-Winthrop (9-9) vs. #4-Oak Hill (12-6), 7 p.m.
G2: #6-Winslow (10-8) vs. #3-Wells (16-2), 4 p.m.
G3: P2 winner vs. #2-Maranacook (15-3), 5:30 p.m.
G4: P1 winner vs. #1-Spruce Mountain (17-1), 8:30 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
at Augusta Civic Center
Thursday, Feb. 19
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 2 p.m.
G6: G1 winner vs. G4 winner, 3:30 p.m.
FINAL
at Augusta Civic Center
Saturday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m.
Class C North
PRELIMINARY ROUND
Tuesday, Feb. 10
P1: #9-Washington Academy (5-13) at #8-Orono (7-11), 6 p.m.
P2: #10-Central (6-12) at #7-Sumner (8-10), 6 p.m.
QUARTERFINALS
at Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
Monday, Feb. 16
G2: #6-Calais (8-10) vs. #3-Foxcroft Academy (15-3), 7 p.m.
G3: P2 winner vs. #2-George Stevens (16-2), 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 17
G1: #5-Caribou (9-9) vs. #4-Dexter/Piscataquis (10-8), 7 p.m.
G4: P1 winner vs. #1-Mattanawcook Academy (18-0), 8:30 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
at Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
Thursday, Feb. 19
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 7 p.m.
G6: G1 winner vs. G4 winner, 8:30 p.m.
FINAL
at Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
Saturday, Feb. 21, 8:30 p.m.
Class D South
QUARTERFINALS
at Augusta Civic Center
Monday, Feb. 16
G1: #5-Old Orchard Beach (12-6) vs. #4-Monmouth Academy (10-8), noon
G2: #6-Madison (9-9) vs. #3-Carrabec (15-3), 9 a.m.
G3: #7-Boothbay (5-13) vs. #2-Buckfield (15-3), 10:30 a.m.
G4: #8-North Yarmouth Academy (5-13) vs. #1-Mt. Abram (15-3), 1:30 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
at Augusta Civic Center
Thursday, Feb. 19
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 10 a.m.
G6: G4 winner vs. G1 winner, 11:30 a.m.
FINAL
at Augusta Civic Center
Saturday, Feb. 21, 2 p.m.
Class D North
PRELIMINARY ROUND
Tuesday, Feb. 10
P1: #9-Stearns (7-11) at #8-Schenck (7-11), 6 p.m.
P2: #10-Fort Fairfield (7-11) at #7-Narraguagus (9-9), 5 p.m.
QUARTERFINALS
at Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
Saturday, Feb. 14
G2: #6-Woodland (9-9) vs. #3-Central Aroostook (17-1), noon
G3: P2 winner vs. #2-Machias (16-2), 1:30 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 16
G1: #5-Southern Aroostook (14-4) vs. #4-Penobscot Valley (13-5), noon
G4: P1 winner vs. #1-Bangor Christian (18-0), 1:30 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
at Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
Wednesday, Feb. 18
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 10 a.m.
G6: G1 winner vs. G4 winner, 11:30 a.m.
FINAL
at Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
Saturday, Feb. 21, 3:30 p.m.
Class S North
QUARTERFINALS
at Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
Tuesday, Feb. 10
G1: #5-Ashland (10-8) vs. #4-Deer Isle-Stonington (10-8), 7:30 p.m.
G2: #6-Shead (7-11) vs. #3-Jonesport-Beals (9-8), 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 12
G3: #7-Van Buren (7-11) vs. #2-Katahdin (15-2), 6 p.m.
G4: #8-Easton (6-12) vs. #1-Wisdom (16-1), 3 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
at Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
Tuesday, Feb. 17
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner, noon
G6: G1 winner vs. G4 winner, 1:30 p.m.
FINAL
at Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
Saturday, Feb. 21, 10 a.m.
Class S South
QUARTERFINALS
at Augusta Civic Center
Wednesday, Feb. 11
G3: #7-Greenville (4-14) vs. #2-Forest Hills (14-4), 3:30 p.m.
G4: #8-Rangeley (2-15) vs. #1-Valley (16-1), 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 12
G1: #5-North Haven (8-8) vs. #4-Temple Academy (11-7), 2 p.m.
G2: #6-Pine Tree Academy (8-9) vs. #3-Vinalhaven (15-3), 5 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
at Augusta Civic Center
Tuesday, Feb. 17
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 9 a.m.
G6: G4 winner vs. G1 winner, 10:30 a.m.
FINAL
at Augusta Civic Center
Saturday, Feb. 21, 10 a.m.
State Championships
Friday, Feb. 27
CLASS B
at Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
North winner vs. South winner, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 28
CLASS A
at Cross Insurance Arena, Portland
North winner vs. South winner, 6:05 p.m.
CLASS C
at Augusta Civic Center
North winner vs. South winner, 7:05 p.m.
CLASS D
at Augusta Civic Center
North winner vs. South winner, 2:35 p.m.
CLASS S
at Augusta Civic Center
North winner vs. South winner, 11:05 a.m.