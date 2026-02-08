High School

2026 Maine Girls High School Basketball Tournament: Full Statewide Schedule & Matchups

Here's the full tournament schedule all in one place, including all classes and regions

South Portland won the Class AA girls state title in 2025.
The Maine Principals Association (MPA) high school basketball tournament begins in the coming days, so here's the entire girls statewide schedule.

Class A South

PRELIMINARY ROUND
Tuesday, Feb. 10

P2: #10-Kennebunk (7-11) at #7-Thornton Academy (10-8), 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 11

P3: #11-Massabesic (5-13) at #6-Westbrook (11-7)

Thursday, Feb. 12

P1: #9-Scarborough (7-11) at #8-Gorham (10-8), 6 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS
at Portland Expo
Tuesday, Feb. 17

G1: #5-Windham (12-6) vs. #4-Biddeford (15-3), 5 p.m.
G2: P3 winner vs. #3-South Portland (16-2), 1 p.m.
G3: P2 winner vs. #2-Sanford (16-2), 2:45 p.m.
G4: P1 winner vs. #1-Cheverus (17-1), 6:45 p.m.

SEMIFINALS
at Portland Expo
Thursday, Feb. 19

G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 1 p.m.
G6: G4 winner vs. G1 winner, 2:45 p.m.

FINAL
at Cross Insurance Arena, Portland
Saturday, Feb. 2, 6 p.m.

Class A North

QUARTERFINALS
at Augusta Civic Center
Friday, Feb. 13

G1: #5-Bangor (13-5) vs. #4-Edward Little (14-4), 7 p.m.
G2: #6-Brunswick (7-11) vs. #3-Camden Hills (15-3), 4 p.m.
G3: #7-Lewiston (9-9) vs. #2-Hampden Academy (14-4), 5:30 p.m.
G4: #8-Skowhegan (8-10) vs. #1-Mt. Ararat (17-1), 8:30 p.m.

SEMIFINALS
at Augusta Civic Center
Wednesday, Feb. 18

G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 2 p.m.
G6: G4 winner vs. G1 winner, 3:30 p.m.

FINAL
at Augusta Civic Center
Friday, Feb. 20, 7 p.m.

Class B South

PRELIMINARY ROUND
Tuesday, Feb. 10

P1: #9-Yarmouth (9-9) at #8-Freeport (8-10), 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 11

P2: #10-Lake Region (7-11) at #7-Leavitt (8-10)

QUARTERFINALS
at Portland Expo
Friday, Feb. 13

G1: #5-Marshwood (13-5) vs. #4-Greely (13-5), 5 p.m.
G2: #6-Poland (12-6) vs. #3-York (12-6), 1 p.m.
G3: P2 winner vs. #2-Oceanside (17-1), 2:45 p.m.
G4: P1 winner vs. #1-Gray-New Gloucester (17-1), 6:45 p.m.

SEMIFINALS
at Portland Expo
Wednesday, Feb. 18

G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 5 p.m.
G6: G1 winner vs. G4 winner, 6:45 p.m.

FINAL
at Portland Expo
Friday, Feb. 20, 6 p.m.

Class B North

PRELIMINARY ROUND
Tuesday, Feb. 10

P1: #9-Cony (10-8) at #8-Erskine Academy (14-4), 6 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS
at Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
Friday, Feb. 13

G2: #6-Mt. Desert Island (12-6) vs. #3-Lawrence (13-5), 7 p.m.
G3: #7-Ellsworth (11-7) vs. #2-Old Town (14-4), 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 14

G1: #5-Hermon (10-8) vs. #4-Presque Isle (13-5), 7 p.m.
G4: P1 winner vs. #1-Gardiner (17-1), 8:30 p.m.

SEMIFINALS
at Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
Wednesday, Feb. 18

G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 7 p.m.
G6: G1 winner vs. G4 winner, 8:30 p.m.

FINAL
at Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
Friday, Feb. 20, 8:30 p.m.

Class C South

PRELIMINARY ROUND
Tuesday, Feb. 10

P2: #10-Traip Academy (6-12) at #7-Dirigo (9-9), 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 11

P1: #9-Hall-Dale (5-13) at #8-Mt. View (9-9)

QUARTERFINALS
at Augusta Civic Center
Tuesday, Feb. 17

G1: #5-Winthrop (9-9) vs. #4-Oak Hill (12-6), 7 p.m.
G2: #6-Winslow (10-8) vs. #3-Wells (16-2), 4 p.m.
G3: P2 winner vs. #2-Maranacook (15-3), 5:30 p.m.
G4: P1 winner vs. #1-Spruce Mountain (17-1), 8:30 p.m.

SEMIFINALS
at Augusta Civic Center
Thursday, Feb. 19

G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 2 p.m.
G6: G1 winner vs. G4 winner, 3:30 p.m.

FINAL
at Augusta Civic Center
Saturday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m.

Class C North

PRELIMINARY ROUND
Tuesday, Feb. 10

P1: #9-Washington Academy (5-13) at #8-Orono (7-11), 6 p.m.
P2: #10-Central (6-12) at #7-Sumner (8-10), 6 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS
at Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
Monday, Feb. 16

G2: #6-Calais (8-10) vs. #3-Foxcroft Academy (15-3), 7 p.m.
G3: P2 winner vs. #2-George Stevens (16-2), 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 17

G1: #5-Caribou (9-9) vs. #4-Dexter/Piscataquis (10-8), 7 p.m.
G4: P1 winner vs. #1-Mattanawcook Academy (18-0), 8:30 p.m.

SEMIFINALS
at Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
Thursday, Feb. 19

G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 7 p.m.
G6: G1 winner vs. G4 winner, 8:30 p.m.

FINAL
at Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
Saturday, Feb. 21, 8:30 p.m.

Class D South

QUARTERFINALS
at Augusta Civic Center
Monday, Feb. 16

G1: #5-Old Orchard Beach (12-6) vs. #4-Monmouth Academy (10-8), noon
G2: #6-Madison (9-9) vs. #3-Carrabec (15-3), 9 a.m.
G3: #7-Boothbay (5-13) vs. #2-Buckfield (15-3), 10:30 a.m.
G4: #8-North Yarmouth Academy (5-13) vs. #1-Mt. Abram (15-3), 1:30 p.m.

SEMIFINALS
at Augusta Civic Center
Thursday, Feb. 19

G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 10 a.m.
G6: G4 winner vs. G1 winner, 11:30 a.m.

FINAL
at Augusta Civic Center
Saturday, Feb. 21, 2 p.m.

Class D North

PRELIMINARY ROUND
Tuesday, Feb. 10

P1: #9-Stearns (7-11) at #8-Schenck (7-11), 6 p.m.
P2: #10-Fort Fairfield (7-11) at #7-Narraguagus (9-9), 5 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS
at Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
Saturday, Feb. 14

G2: #6-Woodland (9-9) vs. #3-Central Aroostook (17-1), noon
G3: P2 winner vs. #2-Machias (16-2), 1:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 16

G1: #5-Southern Aroostook (14-4) vs. #4-Penobscot Valley (13-5), noon
G4: P1 winner vs. #1-Bangor Christian (18-0), 1:30 p.m.

SEMIFINALS
at Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
Wednesday, Feb. 18

G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 10 a.m.
G6: G1 winner vs. G4 winner, 11:30 a.m.

FINAL
at Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
Saturday, Feb. 21, 3:30 p.m.

Class S North

QUARTERFINALS
at Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
Tuesday, Feb. 10

G1: #5-Ashland (10-8) vs. #4-Deer Isle-Stonington (10-8), 7:30 p.m.
G2: #6-Shead (7-11) vs. #3-Jonesport-Beals (9-8), 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 12

G3: #7-Van Buren (7-11) vs. #2-Katahdin (15-2), 6 p.m.
G4: #8-Easton (6-12) vs. #1-Wisdom (16-1), 3 p.m.

SEMIFINALS
at Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
Tuesday, Feb. 17

G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner, noon
G6: G1 winner vs. G4 winner, 1:30 p.m.

FINAL
at Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
Saturday, Feb. 21, 10 a.m.

Class S South

QUARTERFINALS
at Augusta Civic Center
Wednesday, Feb. 11

G3: #7-Greenville (4-14) vs. #2-Forest Hills (14-4), 3:30 p.m.
G4: #8-Rangeley (2-15) vs. #1-Valley (16-1), 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 12

G1: #5-North Haven (8-8) vs. #4-Temple Academy (11-7), 2 p.m.
G2: #6-Pine Tree Academy (8-9) vs. #3-Vinalhaven (15-3), 5 p.m.

SEMIFINALS
at Augusta Civic Center
Tuesday, Feb. 17

G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 9 a.m.
G6: G4 winner vs. G1 winner, 10:30 a.m.

FINAL
at Augusta Civic Center
Saturday, Feb. 21, 10 a.m.

State Championships

Friday, Feb. 27
CLASS B
at Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
North winner vs. South winner, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 28
CLASS A
at Cross Insurance Arena, Portland
North winner vs. South winner, 6:05 p.m.

CLASS C
at Augusta Civic Center
North winner vs. South winner, 7:05 p.m.

CLASS D
at Augusta Civic Center
North winner vs. South winner, 2:35 p.m.

CLASS S
at Augusta Civic Center
North winner vs. South winner, 11:05 a.m.

