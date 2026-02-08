2026 Maine Boys High School Basketball Tournament: Full Statewide Schedule & Matchups
The Maine Principals Association (MPA) high school basketball tournament kicks off this week, so here's the entire boys statewide schedule.
Class A South
PRELIMINARY ROUND
Wednesday, Feb. 11
P1: #9-Kennebunk (11-7) at #8-Scarborough (11-7)
P2: #10-Bonny Eagle (10-8) at #7-Westbrook (13-5)
P3: #11-Falmouth (7-11) at #6-Portland (12-6)
QUARTERFINALS
at Portland Expo
Saturday, Feb. 14
G1: #5-Cheverus (10-8) vs. #4-Thornton Academy (12-6), 5 p.m.
G2: P3 winner vs. #3-South Portland (15-3), 1 p.m.
G3: P2 winner vs. #2-Sanford (17-1), 2:45 p.m.
G4: P1 winner vs. #1-Windham (16-2), 6:45 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
at Portland Expo
Thursday, Feb. 19
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 6 p.m.
G6: G1 winner vs. G4 winner, 7:45 p.m.
FINAL
at Cross Insurance Arena, Portland
Saturday, Feb. 21, 7:45 p.m.
Class A North
QUARTERFINALS
at Augusta Civic Center
Saturday, Feb. 14
G1: #5-Lewiston (10-8) vs. #4-Bangor (10-8), 7 p.m.
G2: #6-Mt. Blue (10-8) vs. #3-Brunswick (14-4), 4 p.m.
G3: #7-Hampden Academy (9-9) vs. #2-Edward Little (14-4), 5:30 p.m.
G4: #8-Skowhegan (8-10) vs. #1-Camden Hills (17-1), 8:30 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
at Augusta Civic Center
Wednesday, Feb. 18
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 7 p.m.
G6: G1 winner vs. G4 winner, 8:30 p.m.
FINAL
at Augusta Civic Center
Friday, Feb. 20, 8:30 p.m.
Class B South
PRELIMINARY ROUND
Wednesday, Feb. 11
P1: #9-Gray-New Gloucester (6-12) at #8-Cape Elizabeth (8-10)
P2: #10-Lincoln Academy (5-13) at #7-Oceanside (9-9)
QUARTERFINALS
at Portland Expo
Monday, Feb. 16
G1: #5-Leavitt (11-7) vs. #4-Yarmouth (14-4), 5 p.m.
G2: #6-Poland (12-6) vs. #3-Lake Region (15-3), 1 p.m.
G3: P2 winner vs. #2-Medomak Valley (15-3), 2:45 p.m.
G4: P1 winner vs. #1-York (17-1), 6:45 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
at Portland Expo
Wednesday, Feb. 18
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 5 p.m.
G6: G1 winner vs. G4 winner, 6:45 p.m.
FINAL
at Portland Expo
Friday, Feb. 20, 7:45 p.m.
Class B North
PRELIMINARY ROUND
Wednesday, Feb. 11
P1: #9-Nokomis (5-13) at #8-Presque Isle (9-9)
QUARTERFINALS
at Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
Friday, Feb. 13
G2: #6-Erskine Academy (14-4) vs. #3-Gardiner (15-3), 4 p.m.
G3: #7-Belfast (7-11) vs. #2-Hermon (16-2), 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 14
G1: #5-Ellsworth (14-4) vs. #4-Mt. Desert Island (15-3), 4 p.m.
G4: P1 winner vs. #1-Cony (16-2), 5:30 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
at Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
Wednesday, Feb. 18
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 2 p.m.
G6: G1 winner vs. G4 winner, 3:30 p.m.
FINAL
at Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
Friday, Feb. 20, 7 p.m.
Class C South
PRELIMINARY ROUND
Wednesday, Feb. 11
P1: #9-Wells (9-9) at #8-Oak Hill (9-9), 6 p.m.
P2: #10-Winslow (8-10) at #7-Dirigo (11-7), 6 p.m.
QUARTERFINALS
at Augusta Civic Center
Monday, Feb. 16
G1: #5-Mt. View (11-7) vs. #4-Sacopee Valley (12-6), 7 p.m.
G2: #6-Waynflete (9-8) vs. #3-Maranacook (14-4), 4 p.m.
G3: P2 winner vs. #2-Hall-Dale (14-4), 5:30 p.m.
G4: P1 winner vs. #1-Spruce Mountain (16-2), 8:30 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
at Augusta Civic Center
Thursday, Feb. 19
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 7 p.m.
G6: G1 winner vs. G4 winner, 8:30 p.m.
FINAL
at Augusta Civic Center
Saturday, Feb. 21, 8:30 p.m.
Class C North
PRELIMINARY ROUND
Wednesday, Feb. 11
P1: #9-Dexter (8-10) at #8-Calais (8-10)
P2: #10-Bucksport (5-13) at #7-Orono (11-7)
QUARTERFINALS
at Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
Monday, Feb. 16
G2: #6-Sumner (11-7) vs. #3-Fort Kent (12-6), 4 p.m.
G3: P2 winner vs. #2-Mattanawcook Academy (15-3), 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 17
G1: #5-Washington Academy (11-7) vs. #4-Foxcroft Academy (14-4), 4 p.m.
G4: P1 winner vs. #1-Caribou (15-3), 5:30 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
at Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
Thursday, Feb. 19
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 2 p.m.
G6: G1 winner vs. G4 winner, 3:30 p.m.
FINAL
at Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
Saturday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m.
Class D South
QUARTERFINALS
at Augusta Civic Center
Saturday, Feb. 14
G1: #5-Wiscasset (13-5) vs. #4-Carrabec (11-7), noon
G2: #6-Buckfield (8-10) vs. #3-Madison (12-6), 9 a.m.
G3: #7-Telstar (6-12) vs. #2-Monmouth Academy (13-5), 10:30 a.m.
G4: #8-Old Orchard Beach (6-12) vs. #1-Mt. Abram (14-4), 1:30 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
at Augusta Civic Center
Wednesday, Feb. 18
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 10 a.m.
G6: G4 winner vs. G1 winner, 11:30 p.m.
FINAL
at Augusta Civic Center
Saturday, Feb. 21, 3:30 p.m.
Class D North
PRELIMINARY ROUND
Wednesday, Feb. 11
P1: #9-Schenck (10-8) at #8-Central Aroostook (12-6)
P2: #10-Stearns (12-6) at #7-Penobscot Valley (11-7)
QUARTERFINALS
at Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
Saturday, Feb. 14
G2: #6-Woodland (11-7) vs. #3-Fort Fairfield (15-3), 9 a.m.
G3: P2 winner vs. #2-Madawaska (15-3), 10:30 a.m.
Monday, Feb. 16
G1: #5-Hodgdon (12-6) vs. #4-Bangor Christian (16-2), 9 a.m.
G4: P1 winner vs. #1-Machias (17-1), 10:30 a.m.
SEMIFINALS
at Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
Thursday, Feb. 19
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 10 a.m.
G6: G1 winner vs. G4 winner, 11:30 a.m.
FINAL
at Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
Saturday, Feb. 21, 2 p.m.
Class S North
QUARTERFINALS
at Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
Tuesday, Feb. 10
G1: #5-Shead (8-10) vs. #4-Washburn (9-9), 3 p.m.
G4: #8-Deer Isle-Stonington (2-16) vs. #1-Jonesport-Beals (11-7), 6 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 12
G2: #7-Van Buren (5-13) vs. #3-Katahdin (10-8), 7:30 p.m.
G3: #6-Wisdom (5-13) vs. #2-Easton (12-6), 4:30 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
at Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
Tuesday, Feb. 17
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 9 a.m.
G6: G1 winner vs. G4 winner, 10:30 a.m.
FINAL
at Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
Saturday, Feb. 21, 11:30 a.m.
Class S South
QUARTERFINALS
at Augusta Civic Center
Wednesday, Feb. 11
G2: #6-Temple Academy (5-13) vs. #3-Forest Hills (12-6), 2 p.m.
G4: #8-Greenville (2-16) vs. #1-Valley (16-2), 5 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 12
G1: #5-Vinalhaven (5-11) vs. #4-Islesboro (8-8), 3:30 p.m.
G3: #7-Rangeley (3-14) vs. #2-Pine Tree Academy (12-4), 6:30 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
at Augusta Civic Center
Tuesday, Feb. 17
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner, noon
G6: G4 winner vs. G1 winner, 1:30 p.m.
FINAL
at Augusta Civic Center
Saturday, Feb. 21, 11:30 a.m.
State Championships
Friday, Feb. 27
CLASS B
at Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
North winner vs. South winner, 8:45 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 28
CLASS A
at Cross Insurance Arena, Portland
North winner vs. South winner, 7:45 p.m.
CLASS C
at Augusta Civic Center
North winner vs. South winner, 8:45 p.m.
CLASS D
at Augusta Civic Center
North winner vs. South winner, 4:15 p.m.
CLASS S
at Augusta Civic Center
North winner vs. South winner, 12:45 p.m.